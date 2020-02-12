You are here

Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister meets Pompeo in Washington

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, at the State Department in Washington. (AFP)
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met with Saudi Arabia's foreign minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Washington Wednesday.

Following the meeting, Pompeo said on Twitter that it was "past time" that Iran lived up to its commitment to global regulations regarding money laundering and financing of terror, calling on Tehran to ratify both the Palermo Convention and Terrorist Financing Convention.

Pompeo also praised American and Saudi relations, saying: "The US-Saudi partnership is critical as we confront Iran's destabilizing behavior. We also share an interest in de-escalation in Yemen. Glad to meet with Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on these regional security issues."

 

Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

Mayada Badr appointed CEO of Culinary Arts Authority in Saudi Arabia

  • Badr is a chef who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris
  • Culinary Arts Authority is one of 11 bodies by the Saudi Culture Ministry
Updated 14 sec ago
SPA

RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan has appointed Mayada Badr as CEO of the newly formed Culinary Arts Authority, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Badr is a talented Saudi chef who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and trained under a number of renowned international chefs. Through the Culinary Arts Authority, she will be responsible for regulating and developing the Kingdom’s culinary sector and supporting other practitioners in the field.

The Culinary Arts Authority is one of 11 cultural bodies launched by the ministry to manage, promote and advance the Kingdom’s cultural sector. It will be responsible for issuing licenses for culinary activities; organizing conferences and exhibitions; providing courses and vocational training programs; and encouraging research, studies, and development in its field.
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

