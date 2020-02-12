You are here

Mayada Badr appointed CEO of Culinary Arts Authority in Saudi Arabia

Mayada Badr, CEO of Saudi Arabia’s Culinary Arts Authority. (SPA)
Updated 13 February 2020
  • Badr is a chef who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris
  • Culinary Arts Authority is one of 11 bodies by the Saudi Culture Ministry
RIYADH: Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan has appointed Mayada Badr as CEO of the newly formed Culinary Arts Authority, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Badr is a talented Saudi chef who graduated from Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and trained under a number of renowned international chefs. Through the Culinary Arts Authority, she will be responsible for regulating and developing the Kingdom’s culinary sector and supporting other practitioners in the field.

The Culinary Arts Authority is one of 11 cultural bodies launched by the ministry to manage, promote and advance the Kingdom’s cultural sector. It will be responsible for issuing licenses for culinary activities; organizing conferences and exhibitions; providing courses and vocational training programs; and encouraging research, studies, and development in its field.
 

Saudi Arabia
Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Jadhey, CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority

Agreement signed to establish Saudi science and technology center at Tokyo University

Updated 47 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Agreement signed to establish Saudi science and technology center at Tokyo University

  • Mohammed bin Salman Center for Future Science and Technology will support innovation in scientific research and technological development between the Kingdom and Japan
  • The center will also play an important role in supporting the admission of Saudi scholarship students to academic and research programs at the University of Tokyo
Updated 47 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

TOKYO: The University of Tokyo and Misk Initiatives Centre on Friday signed a memorandum of understanding to set up the Mohammed bin Salman Center for Future Science and Technology.

It will support innovation in scientific research and technological development between the Kingdom and Japan in fields such as big data, cybersecurity, renewable energy, energy efficiency, mechatronics, robot technologies, medical and biological sciences.

The center will also play an important role in supporting the admission of Saudi scholarship students to academic and research programs at the University of Tokyo.

The signing ceremony was attended by the president of the University of Tokyo, Makoto Gonokami, the chairman of the Misk Initiatives Centre, Bader Al-Asaker, and Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Japan, Naif bin Marzouq Al-Fahadi.

Al-Asaker said: “Saudi-Japanese relations have been strong and distinguished for over six decades, and this has created an encouraging and stimulating environment for cooperation in various fields, especially in the scientific, technical, research and educational fields. Today, we witness an important part of this cooperation manifest in announcing the establishment of the Mohammed bin Salman Center for Future Science and Technology at the prestigious University of Tokyo.”

Al-Asaker added that the agreement was an extension of the existing partnerships between Misk and the University of Tokyo, which include the training of about 60 young Saudi men and women at the university in the fields of renewable and nuclear energy in cooperation with experts from Japan’s industrial and research sectors, in addition to field visits to factories and research centers.

Gonokami said: “I had the honor to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in July last year, and I still remember that distinctive meeting. The establishment of this center is a wonderful opportunity to strengthen and deepen cooperation between us. Saudi universities and the University of Tokyo enjoy constructive relations at the educational and research levels, and we will proceed in developing our partnerships to achieve the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.”

The University of Tokyo was founded in 1877 and is the most prestigious university in Japan. Seven of its alumni have received Nobel prizes, 17 have been prime ministers, and three are astronauts.

The university also occupies advanced positions in league tables. It is one of the most successful universities in East Asia in the fields of entrepreneurship and start-ups emerging from universities.

Misk Foundation is a not-for-profit philanthropic organization set up by the crown prince to cultivate leadership and learning among young Saudis.

