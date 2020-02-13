You are here

  • Home
  • Sudanese government reaches settlement deal with USS Cole victims

Sudanese government reaches settlement deal with USS Cole victims

Experts examine the damaged hull of the USS Cole at the Yemeni port of Aden after an Al-Qaeda attack that killed 17 sailors in this Oct. 15, 2000 file photo. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yja7h

Updated 13 February 2020
AP

Sudanese government reaches settlement deal with USS Cole victims

  • The settlement is the latest step from Khartoum to end its international pariah status
  • In the USS Cole attack, two men in a boat detonated explosives alongside the US destroyer as it was refueling in Aden
Updated 13 February 2020
AP

CAIRO: Sudan’s transitional government said Thursday it has reached a settlement with families of the victims of the 2000 attack on USS Cole in Yemen, in a bid to have the African country taken off the US terrorism list and improve relations with the West.
The settlement is the latest step from Khartoum to end its international pariah status. Earlier this week, Sudan’s provisional rulers said they had agreed to hand over longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court to face trial on charges of war crimes and genocide during the fighting in the western Darfur region.
At the time of the Oct. 12, 2000 attack in the Yemeni port of Aden that killed 17 sailors and wounded more than three dozen others, Sudan was accused of providing support to Al-Qaeda, which claimed responsibility for the attack.
Today, Sudan’s interim authorities are desperate to have its listing by the US as a state sponsor of terror lifted, in order to receive an injection of badly needed funds from international lending institutions. Sudan’s justice ministry said that the agreement was signed with the victims’ families last Friday in Washington but its statement gave no details of the settlement.
There was no immediate comment from Washington.
Sudan’s information minister and interim government spokesman, Faisal Saleh, told The Associated Press over the phone from Khartoum that Justice Minister Nasr-Eddin Abdul-Bari had traveled last week to Washington to sign the deal, which included compensations for both those wounded and the families of those killed in the attack.
He said the figures could not be disclosed because the Sudanese government is still in negotiations to reach a similar settlement with families of victims of the 1998 bombings of US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania. More than 200 people were killed in the attacks and more than 1,000 were wounded.
Saleh said, however, that the American side is free to disclose the amount if it wishes to do so.
The initial figures on the table had been in the billions, he added, but Sudan’s interim government had “inherited an empty treasury.” He said he hoped the international community would be sympathetic to the country’s situation.
“We expect the United States and the world to understand and to be supportive instead of imposing more obstacles,” he said.
For Sudan, being removed from the US terror list will end the country’s economic isolation and allow it to attract much-need loans from international financial institutions in order to rebuild the economy after the popular uprising last year that toppled Al-Bashir and installed the joint civilian-military sovereign council.
The new Sudanese rulers say they were not responsible for the attack on USS Cole and that they had negotiated the deal out of their “keenness to resolve old terror claims inherited from the ousted regime” of Al-Bashir.
In the USS Cole attack, two men in a boat detonated explosives alongside the US destroyer as it was refueling in Aden. The victims’ families, along with the wounded sailors, had sued the Sudanese government in US courts demanding compensations.
In 2012, a federal judge issued a judgment of nearly $315 million against Sudan but last March, the US Supreme Court overturned that ruling on the grounds that Sudan had not been properly notified of the lawsuit.

Topics: Sudan USS Cole

Related

World
US top court blocks USS Cole sailors from $315m in compensation from Sudan
Middle-East
Trump confirms key plotter in USS Cole attack has been killed

US gives Iraq sanctions waiver for vital Iranian gas imports

Updated 30 min 26 sec ago
AP

US gives Iraq sanctions waiver for vital Iranian gas imports

  • The US has applied stringent sanctions on Iran that punish any country trading with it
  • Issuance of the waiver came amid fraught US-Iraq ties following an American drone strike that killed a top Iranian general
Updated 30 min 26 sec ago
AP

BAGHDAD: The United States has granted Iraq a 45-day sanctions waiver enabling the country to continue importing vital Iranian gas and electricity supplies.
In a statement Wednesday, the US State Department said the waiver “ensures that Iraq is able to meet its short-term energy needs while it takes steps to reduce its dependence on Iranian energy imports.”
The US has applied stringent sanctions on Iran that punish any country trading with it.
The issuance of the waiver came amid fraught US-Iraq ties following an American drone strike that killed the top Iranian general, Qassem Soleimani, near Baghdad airport on Jan. 3.
Washington had expressed willingness to extend the sanctions waiver, which was due to expire this week, Iraqi officials told The Associated Press, on the condition that Iraq provide a timeline detailing a plan to wean itself off of Iranian gas dependence.
The two officials said the US issued the waiver anyway and offered the possibility of a longer time period if Iraq produces the requested timeline. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to speak publicly about the matter.
In its statement, the US State Department said: “Iran has proven itself as a highly unreliable source of energy for Iraq. Reducing Iranian energy imports is therefore paramount for Iraq to achieve energy security.”
The new waiver gives Iraq just 45 days to show Americans that it is making good on conditions to boost domestic gas supply or find alternative sources for power, and lessen its reliance on Iran. The previous waiver, issued in October, had given Iraq 120 days.
A senior Iraqi official with knowledge of sanctions negotiations with the US said the period could be extended again once Iraq submits a technical timetable detailing how it plans to meet gas independence.
“It happened that the United States of America gave us a period of 45 days, and it could be extended in the event of us submitting a timetable regarding Iraqi gas investment,” the official said. “Until now, we have not sent them a timetable.”
Iraq remains highly dependent on Iranian natural gas to meet electricity demands, especially during the scorching summer months when imports account for a third of consumption. Late payments by Baghdad for Iranian power and gas have resulted in interruptions in recent years. In the summer of 2018, that was one factor that lead to destabilizing protests in the southern oil-rich province of Basra.
The US waiver enables Iraq to avoid penalties while paying Iran billions of dollars for energy imports. It has been granted successively since November 2018, when the Trump administration re-imposed sanctions on Iran.
The Iraqi Cabinet moved toward placating Washington’s conditions to renew the sanctions waiver in late January, by approving six oil contracts awarded by the Oil Ministry in April 2018 that would boost domestic gas supply in over two years, according to a Cabinet statement on Jan. 23.

Topics: energy economy US Iran Iraq iran sanctions

Related

Middle-East
US will grant vital Iran sanctions waiver: Iraqi officials
Business & Economy
US to renew Iraq sanctions waiver for 45 days

Latest updates

Cyprus motorist jailed for driving with his legs
Tokyo, IOC officials reiterate Olympics are on despite coronavirus scare
US gives Iraq sanctions waiver for vital Iranian gas imports
Video of UAE school bully ‘attacking’ classmate sparks outrage
Sudanese government reaches settlement deal with USS Cole victims

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.