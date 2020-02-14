Saudi, UAE officials ink volunteering deal

ABU DHABI: Saudi Arabia Pavilion, the largest international pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Emirates Foundation to launch a high-level integrated program to provide volunteering opportunities for Saudi youth based in the UAE.

Fahad A. Alyabis, commissioner general and project manager for the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, and Ahmed Talib Al-Shamsi, acting CEO of Emirates Foundation, signed the agreement to promote youth volunteers as one of the goals of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Commending the MoU for opening new horizons for volunteer work in the region, Al-Yabis said: “In line with Saudi Vision 2030, we are committed to promoting a culture of volunteerism. In this context, we are keen to encourage the participation of young Saudi volunteers in our pavilion by involving those living in the UAE. Our alliance with the Emirates Foundation falls within the wider framework of cooperation between Saudi Arabia and the UAE across all spheres and sectors.”

He added: “Our cooperation with the Emirates Foundation will include the creation of a special digital platform for Saudi volunteers which will be linked to the Saudi Pavilion’s main online platform.”

Al-Shamsi said: “We believe a solid foundation for a nation is a society that understands the value and importance of volunteering. Expo 2020 is an exceptional platform that will offer young people unique volunteering opportunities through which they can build their capabilities and develop their leadership and communications skills.”

“We are honored to be collaborating with the Saudi Arabia Pavilion at Expo 2020 and extend our support to engage, train and equip Saudi residents in the UAE to take on diverse volunteering roles at Expo 2020 and gain unrivalled hands-on experience, exposure and work-ready skills as they help to organize one of the world’s largest and most engaging events.”

In line with the youth-capacity-building objective of the synergy, the volunteers will receive mentoring and guidance during their participation in Expo 2020 Dubai, and be evaluated following the completion of their assignments.

