Artists address environmental crises in 'I Love You, Urgently'

In Marwah Al-Mugait’s video, a powerful group of performers move and chant, recalling the reactive, unconscious defense mechanisms of organisms in danger. (Supplied)
Updated 14 February 2020
Rebecca Anne Proctor

  The latest edition of Jeddah arts fair '21'39 challenges viewers to make a difference
JEDDAH: Journey down the winding streets of Jeddah’s historic Al-Balad district and you’ll reach one of the many UNESCO-protected traditional homes that proliferate the area. Step inside and you’ll come into contact with something you didn’t expect: Several video works and installations that explore environmental crises in Saudi Arabia and worldwide.

This is “I Love You, Urgently,” the main show of the seventh edition of ‘21’39 Jeddah Arts, which runs until April 18. Curated by Maya El-Khalil, it focuses on the global crisis of our planet through works by 21 local and international artists.

In one room a slide projector plays views of candy-colored water parks in the Eastern Province and Riyadh. While guests quickly become enamored with the photographs and the delectable aesthetic of the many slides and structures in the park, they’ll be puzzled by one aspect: There are no people in the images.




In an installation called “Al-Manakh, You Will Be Missed” (2019), by Saudi artists Alaa Tarabzouni and Fahad bin Naif chart the story of the Yamamah cement factory. (Supplied)

The installation — “1056%” — created this year by Aziz Jamal, an artist from the Eastern Province, documents how the elaborate and vibrant infrastructure of these abandoned water parks is now rendered purposeless. How? These desolate scenes scream of Saudi Arabia’s silent crisis: The country has used 1056% of its total renewable water sources, far exceeding the conservative global water-scarcity threshold of 20-40%. It has water debt.

As the Kingdom continues its rapid development — with buildings such as Jeddah Tower, which will stand 3,280-feet-tall (making it the tallest building in the world) when it opens later this year — the question of how the country will grapple with the water emergency threatening the desert landscape remains. Through his work, Jamal addresses this concern.




The installation — “1056%” — is created this year by Aziz Jamal. (Supplied)

“Participating in ‘I Love You, Urgently’ has proven to me that connectivity is in full effect when it comes to our relationship to our bodies and our environment,” says Jamal. “In a subject like the water crisis, the issue ripples into every crevice of our life and is at the core of our future in nearly every aspect.”

Elsewhere in the show, works by regional artists — which take the form of video, sculpture and installations — draw inspiration from the work of the award-winning German architect Frei Otto, who is the subject of a special exhibition in the show. Otto built a number of projects in Saudi Arabia during the 1970s and 1980s and was known for his willingness to experiment — drawing from the fields of biology and art for his structures.

“This exhibition is inspired by the legacy of Otto,” El-Khalil, the curator, tells Arab News. “The works created are personal statements by the artists. We are at a point now when Saudi Arabia is going through so much change and with so many projects being announced, I thought it would be interesting to present this alternative voice that has built substantial structures in the Kingdom.”

El-Khalil presented a brief to the selected artists, asking them to explore the concepts of biomimicry — an approach that seeks nature-inspired solutions for a healthy planet; adaptability; and the idea of specificity from a local viewpoint.




Manal Al-Dowayan’s “Ephemeral Witness” (2020) tells of another kind of urgency: The changing status of women as they enter the public sphere of Saudi society. (Supplied)

The works on show in “I Love You, Urgently” illustrate the personal nature of the ongoing environmental crisis. In an installation called “Al-Manakh, You Will Be Missed” (2019), Saudi artists Alaa Tarabzouni and Fahad bin Naif chart the story of the Yamamah cement factory, built in the 1960s in the Al-Manakh neighbourhood of Riyadh. Producing 18,600 tons of cement per day, the factory is, almost single-handedly, responsible for the construction of the modern-day capital city. Now, though, it is on the verge of closure and the two architects used this work to contemplate the ramifications of its disappearance; the localized ecological crisis it has created by its presence; and what will happen to the community of workers who have worked —generation after generation — at the factory and will now need to go elsewhere. 

“I want this artwork to become a dialogue starter for changes in legislation and on the growth and deterioration of the environment,” bin Naif tells Arab News. “The environment is urgent and this relates to the theme (of the show). There’s an emotional urgency now to save the environment.”

In a large-scale 11-minute video called “I Lived Once” (2020) by Riyadh-based artist Marwah Al-Mugait, a powerful group of performers move and chant, recalling the reactive, unconscious defense mechanisms of organisms in danger. “My collaborators and I came out of this project with different realizations about how precious this environment is, and how it has been giving to us unconditionally,” says Al-Mugait. “There was beauty in how we collectively felt connected to nature and our environment with our movements.”




The large-scale 11-minute video called “I Lived Once” (2020) is by Riyadh-based artist Marwah Al-Mugait. (Supplied)

Other works on view ponder the rate of change taking place in the Kingdom. Saudi artist Manal Al-Dowayan’s “Ephemeral Witness” (2020) tells of another kind of urgency: The changing status of women as they enter the public sphere of Saudi society. The work — a large recreation of a desert rose made in natural silk, ink and rope — hangs from the ceiling of one room of the Gold Moor Mall, another location of ‘21’39. The desert rose, Al-Dowayan says, was always portrayed as a beautiful mystery. Here, she uses it as a metaphor for what she calls an “ephemeral witness to time” — words used by geologists to describe rare crystals. Her work, like its name, is a witness to the Kingdom’s rapid development, its effects on the environment and on women — Al-Dowayan cites a 2019 report from CommsMEA, which says women’s participation in the workplace in Saudi Arabia rose from 3 percent to 20 percent in a little over a decade.

The effects of the shift are both behavioral and social. They also change the nature of shared physical space. Al-Dowayan seems to ask: How does one reconcile with the past as we accelerate into the future and a new society?

The same goes for the environment. “The emergency situation we face today cannot be handled by one group,” she says. “Artists and their spaces of activity must participate in addressing the impending danger facing us and our future.”

How calligraphy became an integral part of Arab identity — and how it can remain so

Wissam Shawkat is an Iraqi calligrapher. (Supplied)
Updated 14 February 2020
Iain Akerman

  The first in a regular series of features to celebrate Saudi Arabia's Year of Arabic Calligraphy
DUBAI: The Iraqi calligrapher Wissam Shawkat is sitting quietly at a cafe in Dubai, patiently explaining the intricacies of Arabic calligraphy.

“In Latin the letters are separated,” he says. “In Arabic the word is connected, so that creates a lot of ligatures and adds a layer of beauty to the script. One of the reasons Arabic calligraphy is beautiful is that kind of flow and connection.”

A combination of art, practice, patience and passion, calligraphy is at the heart of both Arab and Islamic identity. It is cherished for its beauty, clarity and harmony, and has been enhanced and developed over the course of a millennia.

Its origins lie in the preservation of the Qur’an, and the Islamic conquests of the 7th and 8th centuries CE, which spread both Islam and the Arabic language across North Africa and into the Iberian Peninsula. It would eventually flourish into its current system of discipline and elegance during the Islamic Golden Age.

“I think Arabs — or Muslims — look at calligraphy as an identity,” says Shawkat, who is drawn to the graphical element of calligraphy. “This is the one thing that is pure for us. This is the real thing.”

The art of Arabic calligraphy developed from two major styles: Naskh and Kufic. Originating in the Iraqi city of Kufa in or around the 7th century CE, Kufic is the earliest example of a universal calligraphic style. Defined by its long vertical lines, pronounced angularity and proportional measurements, it became the favored script for transcription of the Qur’an. Its geometric construction also meant it was particularly well suited to architectural decoration.

The art of Arabic calligraphy developed from two major styles: Naskh and Kufic. (Supplied)

Over time, other variations of Kufic emerged, with plaited, floriated and squared Kufic epitomizing the evolution of a calligraphic style. The style of any given script was primarily determined by how it would be used, with forms of floriated Kufic developed to adorn ceramics or architecture in the Fatimid era. Naskh — which is smaller and rounder — was a preferred script for administrative documents. Others, such as the heavily stylized Diwani, were developed for court correspondence during the Ottoman period to prevent forgery.

It was Ibn Muqla, an official of the Abbasid Caliphate, who codified the principles of calligraphy. Reflecting an association with the divine, the writing system he developed ensured the letters of any given script were in proportion with one another. This was achieved by establishing the rhomboid dot (created by the nib of a calligrapher’s qalam) and the length of the aleph (the first letter of the Arabic alphabet) as the units of measurement by which the size of all letters is calculated. This codified system still applies today and was applied to six calligraphic scripts: Naskh, Muhaqqaq, Rayhani, Thuluth, Ruqʿah and Tawqi. For example, the height of the aleph measures eight dots in Muhaqqaq, seven in Thuluth and six in Tawqi.

In the years and centuries following Ibn Muqla’s death his work was refined by Ibn Al-Bawwab and Yaqut Al-Musta’simi, both of whom spent the majority of their lives in Baghdad. The former produced an estimated 64 copies of the Qur’an, the most famous of which is now in the Chester Beatty Library in Dublin. Al-Musta’simi, who served as secretary to the last Abbasid caliph and survived the sacking of Baghdad by the Mongols in 1258, was the last of the great medieval calligraphers. It was he who replaced the straight-cut qalam with an oblique cut, resulting in a more refined and elegant script.

“After the Mogul invasion of Baghdad some of Yaqut Al-Musta’simi’s students moved to Iran and Turkey,” says Shawkat. “From student to student calligraphy was taught and learned and there was a calligrapher called Sheikh Hamdullah who is considered the father of the Turkish school. He’s the person who, I would say, took the work of Ibn Muqla, Ibn Al-Bawwab and Al-Musta’simi and started to enhance it.”

It was under the Ottomans that calligraphy reached its zenith, says Basma Hamdy, an Egyptian designer, educator and the author of “Khatt: Egypt’s Calligraphic Landscape.” They invented or perfected several styles, including Ruqʿah, with its straight lines and simple curves that evolved from quick handwriting, and Diwani, which was primarily used for court documents to ensure confidentiality.

“All these scripts really evolved during the Ottoman era and we, as calligraphers, when we look at the greatest examples of calligraphy, we look at these people,” says Shawkat, who works primarily with Thuluth and Jeli Diwani. “By the end of the 18th century or the beginning of the 19th century, that’s when, I would say, calligraphy stood still, because everyone believed, ‘This is it. This is the pinnacle.’”

Basma Hamdy is an Egyptian designer, educator and the author of “Khatt: Egypt’s Calligraphic Landscape.” (Supplied)

Although the printing and the digitization of Arabic script led to a subsequent decline in the demand for beautifully rendered calligraphy, it remains central to Arab culture. It has been embraced by designers and architects, finding renewed expression in the calligraffiti of street artists such as eL Seed and Yazan Halwani, and modern art movements such as Hurufiyya. In Egypt, where calligraphy is an important part of the country’s visual culture — calligraphers have been responsible for the creation of signs, advertisements and movie posters since the early 1900s. Brands, too, are increasingly embracing calligraphy.

“I am happy to see calligraphy making a comeback in design, advertising and popular culture,” says Hamdy. “My only worry is the lack of awareness of its forms, such as proportions and its script grammar (correct formal positioning). I find that the nostalgia for particular forms of the Arabic script — such as Ruqʿah, a shorthand script often associated with Egyptian posters and ads — supersedes the need to be respectful of the proportions, rules, and guidelines that took centuries to perfect. I have often seen very poor examples of typefaces and fonts used in Arabic series, ads, conferences, et cetera. There needs to be more awareness of the importance of form and respect for the beauty of the script.”

This awareness of proportion and form is central to any debate regarding the modern or future use of Arabic calligraphy. Do you defend classical tradition and strictly adhere to form? Or is there room for modernization and the development of new scripts? Should calligraffiti — which has no rules and requires no formal training — even be talked about in the same breath as calligraphy? And where does modern lettering, with its experimental play and rule-breaking, fit into the debate?

“If you think about all the different styles of calligraphy, at a certain point in time these styles evolved and were considered revolutionary to the ones before them,” says Shawkat, who invented his own script, Al Wissam, in 2004. “If you really study calligraphy well and you understand how things evolve, you will be able to come up with something new. Everything should evolve. But to break the rules, master them first.

“I would like to see more traditional calligraphers open to the idea of the evolution of calligraphy,” he continues. “Do like I’m doing. Take a script, add to it, create a new form through your understanding of the past. Because this script that’s between your hands now arrived to you because someone did that job many years ago. They took it and evolved it and then you think ‘Ok, it reached perfection.’ But no. Nothing can reach perfection. There is room for evolution.”

