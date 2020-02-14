You are here

Turkish-backed rebels down Syrian helicopter in Idlib

An image grab taken from a video published by jihadists of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) allegedly shows a Syrian military helicopter being downed on February 12, 2020 in Syria's war-torn province of Idlib. (AFP/HO/HTS)
Updated 14 February 2020
Reuters

ISTANBUL/BEIRUT: Turkish-backed Syrian rebels shot down a government helicopter west of Aleppo in Syria’s northwestern Idlib region, where violence and displacement has spiked in recent weeks, Turkish and Syrian state media said on Friday.
A rebel military source and eyewitnesses told Reuters Russian jets had been targeting areas in the countryside west of Aleppo earlier on Friday, but they evacuated back to the city after the helicopter was downed.
“One of our military helicopters was hit by an enemy missile in the western countryside of Aleppo...where armed terrorist organizations supported by Turkey are deployed, and this led to the fall of the helicopter and death of its crew,” Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying.
Turkey’s military has sent additional arms and troops to Idlib, on its southern border, to confront a push by Russia-backed Syrian government forces to retake the country’s last major rebel stronghold after nearly nine years of war.
The Syrian Observatory war monitor said on Friday that Turkey had deployed around 6,500 soldiers to reinforce existing units in northwest Syria, as well as some 1,900 military vehicles since early February.
The helicopter was struck as it flew over the front lines after leaving Aleppo, which is controlled by the government, Turkish state-owned Anadolu news agency said. Rebels downed another government helicopter on Tuesday near the town of Nairab, to the south.
Syrian state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV meanwhile broadcast what it said was its crew driving for the first time into Aleppo via the M5 international highway that has been a focal point of President Bashar Assad’s latest military campaign.
Ikhbariya said the Damascus to Aleppo roadway that runs through Idlib province was fully under the control of Syria’s army.

Canada’s Trudeau demands independent probe into downed airliner from Iran

Updated 14 February 2020
Reuters

Canada’s Trudeau demands independent probe into downed airliner from Iran

  • Iran has rejected Trudeau’s call to send the “black box” flight recorders from the plane abroad to be decoded
  • Trudeau said he had repeated that demand on Friday
Updated 14 February 2020
Reuters

MUNICH: Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he had “impressed upon” Iran’s foreign minister on Friday that a complete and independent investigation into the shooting down of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January had to be carried out.
“The promise I made to Canadians was to find answers for them and ensure that Iran leads a full investigation with the international community ... and holds to account the people responsible for this and that is my focus,” Trudeau told reporters after meeting Mohammad Javad Zarif earlier on Friday.
Iran has rejected Trudeau’s call to send the “black box” flight recorders from the plane abroad to be decoded. Trudeau said he had repeated that demand on Friday.
Many of the 176 who perished in the disaster were Iranians with dual citizenship, which is not recognized by Iran. Canada had 57 citizens on board.
Zarif said on Feb. 11 that Canada’s complaint about the plane that was mistakenly shot down by Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in January had no legal basis.
Canadian lawyers, who previously successfully sued Iran, are seeking class action status in a lawsuit on behalf of relatives of victims aboard the plane, looking for at least C$1.5 billion ($1.1 billion) in compensation.
Trudeau added that he wanted to draw up something positive from the tragedy by working toward the implementation of international frameworks to prevent passenger aircraft flying near conflict zones.

