Biggest jump in world defense spending in 10 years

China’s new breed of hypersonic missiles, which were on display in a military parade in Beijing last October, are worrying Western officials. (AFP)
AFP

  • US increased spending to $684.6 billion, up 6.6 percent from the previous budget
  • China's defense budget rose to $181.1 billion, up also by about 6.6 percent
MUNICH: Global spending on defense rose by 4 percent in 2019, the largest growth in 10 years, led by big increases in the US and China, a study said Friday.

The International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) said the rise was fueled by growing rivalries between big powers, new military technologies and rumbling conflicts from Ukraine to Libya.

Beijing’s military modernization program — which includes developing new hard-to-detect hypersonic missiles — is alarming Washington and helping drive US defense spending, the IISS said.

Its annual “Military Balance” report said the increase alone in US spending from 2018 to 2019 — $53.4 billion — was almost as big as Britain’s entire defense budget.

“Spending rose as economies recovered from the effects of the financial crisis, but increases have also been driven by sharpening threat perceptions,” IISS chief John Chipman said, launching the report at the Munich Security Conference.

Both the US and China increased spending by 6.6 percent, the report said, to $684.6 billion and $181.1 billion respectively.

Europe — driven by ongoing concerns about Russia — stepped up spending by 4.2 percent, but this only brought the continent’s defense budget back to 2008 levels, before the global financial crisis brought cuts.

European NATO members have been seeking to increase spending to placate President Donald Trump, who has accused them of freeloading on the US.

The mercurial president’s anger over spending has fueled concern about his commitment to the transatlantic alliance, culminating in an explosive 2018 summit where he launched a blistering public attack on Germany.

Giving the opening address at the annual security gathering, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier warned that Trump’s “America First” strategy had shaken up the international order and fueled insecurity.

“We are witnessing today an increasingly destructive momentum in global politics,” Steinmeier said. “Every year we are getting further and further away from our goal of creating a more peaceful world through international cooperation.”

Key elements of the international order that developed after the Second World War have come under increasing challenge.

The collapse last year of the Cold War-era Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty and the doubts surrounding the renewal of the New START arms reduction treaty, which expires in 2021, have contributed to the mood of instability, the IISS report said.

China’s program of military modernization — described by the IISS as “striking for its scale, speed and ambition” — has unsettled Washington and its allies.

In October, Beijing showed off its DF-17 hypersonic glide vehicle — designed to deliver warheads at huge speeds so as to avoid interception.

Russia, pursuing its own modernization project, has already announced the entry into service of its own hypersonic missile system.

Hypersonic missiles are worrying Western officials, because they are so fast and so manoeuvrable that they make existing defense systems useless and give almost no warning of attack.

A senior NATO official warned that in a hypersonic missile strike, it may not even be clear what the target is “until there’s a boom on the ground.”

Elsewhere, spending in Asia is booming as the continent’s economic success has allowed countries to invest more in their militaries.

Hypersonic missiles

These missiles can travel across the world faster than Mach 5, meaning five times the speed of sound, or 6,174 kph, making them hard to track compared to traditional missiles. Hypersonic missiles combine the speed of ballistic missiles with the maneuvering capabilities of cruise missiles and can deliver conventional or nuclear payloads anywhere across the planet in just a few minutes.

Air strike in Afghanistan kills eight civilians

Updated 14 February 2020
Reuters

Air strike in Afghanistan kills eight civilians

  • US President Donald Trump said on Thursday there was a “good chance” of reaching an agreement with the Taliban on a reduction of US troops in Afghanistan
  • A vehicle carrying civilians was targeted in an air strike in the eastern province of Nangarhar, according to residents
Updated 14 February 2020
Reuters

KABUL: An air strike in Afghanistan on Friday killed at least eight people — all believed to be civilians, residents said — following US statements that there had been a breakthrough in peace talks.
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday there was a “good chance” of reaching an agreement with the Taliban on a reduction of US troops in Afghanistan.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said an important breakthrough had been made in peace talks with the Taliban in recent days, and Defense Secretary Mark Esper said they had negotiated a proposal for a week-long reduction in violence.
But on Friday a vehicle carrying civilians was targeted in an air strike in the eastern province of Nangarhar, according to residents, who added that among the eight killed was a child. Taliban insurgents have a strong presence in the region.
A spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar confirmed the incident but did not say who the victims were.
Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said 11 civilians were killed in the incident.
Afghan, Taliban and US sources said over the last 48 hours that a deal to curb violence was on the verge of implementation. Details about when that was set to begin were not immediately clear but a Taliban official said it would be this week.
While US and Taliban negotiators pressed on with meetings in Doha, Qatar, the Taliban and the Afghan government also reported fighting on the ground over the last 24 hours.
An air strike on Thursday evening killed a senior Taliban commander and eight others in northern Balkh province, the Afghan defense ministry said.
The Taliban’s Mujahid said the insurgents had killed six Afghan soldiers, including two officers, in an attack on a checkpoint in northern Kunduz province.

