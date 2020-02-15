You are here

  • Home
  • Sri Lanka’s Muslims offer prayers for virus victims

Sri Lanka’s Muslims offer prayers for virus victims

1 / 2
Prayers were offered for virus victims. (File/AFP)
2 / 2
A scanning and transmission electron microscope image of coronavirus released by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases' (NIAID) Rocky Mountains Laboratories (RML). (NIAID-RML)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6zzed

Updated 15 February 2020
Mohammed Rasooldeen

Sri Lanka’s Muslims offer prayers for virus victims

  • More than 2,000 worshippers gathered at the 19th-century Dewatagaha Mosque
Updated 15 February 2020
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s Muslim community offered Friday prayers in solidarity with victims of the global coronavirus outbreak that has already killed nearly  1,400 people, mainly in China.

More than 2,000 worshippers gathered at the 19th-century Dewatagaha Mosque near Colombo’s Town Hall for prayers that were also attended by Muslim parliamentarian S. M. Marikar, Colombo Deputy Mayor Mohamed Iqbal and Chinese diplomats.

Speaking on behalf of Ambassador Cheng Xueyuan, the Chinese mission’s Cultural Counselor Liu Dong expressed gratitude for the move and offered an assurance that business activity between the two countries will resume soon.

“China is overwhelmed by the moral support given by the Muslims of Sri Lanka during this crisis. We will soon overcome this problem and business will be restored as usual,” Liu said, referring to a recent slump in trade due to the virus outbreak.

Marikar, who coordinated the prayer meeting, said that “China has lost lives, while Sri Lanka is largely affected due to the absence of Chinese tourists, who topped the list of foreign visitors to the island.”

The special prayers were requested by Xueyuan, whose hometown has a large Muslim population, the mosque’s trustee, Reyyaz Salley, told Arab News.

Last week, Chinese diplomats requested prayers at Gangaramaya Temple, one of the most important Buddhist sites in Colombo.

Topics: Sri Lanka China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Two patients with coronavirus in UAE have recovered: Health ministry
Update
Middle-East
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Egypt

14 children among up to 22 dead in Cameroon massacre: UN

Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
AFP

14 children among up to 22 dead in Cameroon massacre: UN

  • The attack was carried out on Friday in the village of Ntumbo in the northwest region
  • Separatists in the regions have been fighting the central government for three years
Updated 3 min 1 sec ago
AFP
LIBREVILLE, Gabon: A massacre in an anglophone region of Cameroon left up to 22 villagers dead including 14 children, the UN said Sunday, with an opposition party blaming the killings on the army.
Armed men carried out the bloodshed on Friday in the village of Ntumbo in the Northwest region, James Nunan, a local official of humanitarian coordination agency OCHA, told AFP.
“Up to 22 civilians were killed, including a pregnant woman and several children,” Nunan said, adding that 14 children — including nine under age five — were among the dead.
Eleven of the children were girls, said Nunan, head of OCHA’s office for the Northwest and Southwest regions, which are home to the West African country’s large English-speaking minority.
Separatists in the regions have been fighting the central government for three years.
The Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon, one of the country’s two main opposition parties, issued a statement saying: “The dictatorial regime (and) the supreme head of the security and defense forces are chiefly responsible for these crimes.”
A key figure in the separatist movement, lawyer Agbor Mballa, in a Facebook post also accused “state defense forces” of carrying out the killings.
An army official contacted by AFP early Sunday denied the allegations, saying simply: “False.” No other official response was immediately available.
The three-year conflict between anglophone forces seeking to break away from French-speaking Cameroon has claimed more than 3,000 lives and forced more than 700,000 people to flee their homes.
Friday’s killings followed elections on February 9 that were marred by violence in the regions blamed both on separatists and security forces.
Armed separatists prevented people from voting, threatening reprisals, while government soldiers were a heavy presence.
Separatists kidnapped more than 100 people and torched property in the run-up to the elections, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Wednesday.
The government has not yet announced the results of the elections or turnout figures.

Latest updates

14 children among up to 22 dead in Cameroon massacre: UN
Mainland China sees slight upturn in new virus cases, death toll rises by 105 to 1,770
Turkey-Russia spat ‘not to affect missile agreement’
Lebanese scouts group investigated over Hezbollah link
Hezbollah slammed for unveiling Soleimani monument in Lebanon

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.