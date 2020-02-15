You are here

Royal bank of Scotland to rebrand as NatWest amid cuts

Royal Bank of Scotland’s CEO Alison Rose. (REUTERS File Photo)
Reuters

Royal Bank of Scotland’s (RBS) new Chief Executive Alison Rose unveiled a new strategy for the taxpayer-backed bank on Friday, including radically cutting back the size of its loss-making investment bank and renaming the company NatWest.

Rose, who replaced former CEO Ross McEwan in November to become the first woman to lead one of the UK’s major banks, is hoping a rebrand will help rehabilitate the lender’s image after years of scandals following a £45 billion taxpayer rescue during the 2008 financial crisis.

Although the RBS brand will live on in Scotland, the bank will stop using the 293-year-old name at group level and adopt the NatWest brand that grew out of National Westminster Bank, which RBS bought in 2000, and which consistently polls as more popular in customer satisfaction surveys in Britain.

The new strategy and better-than-expected profits were, however, overshadowed by a lower than expected eight pence dividend, sending shares down 6 percent in morning trading and demonstrating the challenge Rose faces to win over investors.

The payout will amount to £1 billion ($1.3 billion) including a £600 million windfall for taxpayers, who still own 62 percent of the bank.

RBS Chairman Howard Davies told reporters the bank’s preference was to use excess capital to buy back stock from the government as and when it restarts selling following the March 11 budget.

Rose’s strategy includes plans to halve investment bank NatWest Markets’ risk weighted assets to £20 billion.

She added that making the bank a greener entity would be a top priority to help tackle “one of the defining issues of our generation,” following similar strategy updates by BP and Blackrock in recent weeks.

RBS will stop financing coal power stations by 2030, and aim to be carbon positive by 2025.

Analysts took a dim view of the update, with KBW saying there was “no end to the building site” at RBS and the outlook was “horrible.”

“We believe investors will be disappointed with capital return,” said Joe Dickerson, an analyst at Jefferies.

The lender reported pre-tax profits of £4.2 billion for 2019, 24 percent higher than 2018 and above analyst expectations.

Results were dented by a loss of £121 million at NatWest Markets and a previously announced £900 million compensation provision for mis-sold insurance, part of a wider industry scandal.

HONG KONG: China’s property developers and realtors are turning to virtual reality salesrooms and livestream marketing to thaw a frozen market as the coronavirus epidemic keeps physical offices shut and potential buyers are afraid to leave their homes.

A female employee of Sunac China introduced a residential development in the southern city of Qingyuan on social media platforms Tiktok and Weibo wearing a white gown and waving a paper fan.

The livestream on Tuesday attracted a total of 510,000 viewers for Sunac, China’s fourth-largest developer by sales, but it was unclear whether any of them bid for the property.

Twenty of the top 100 developers have done livestream sales since the virus outbreak, property researcher CRIC said, adding that 92 of them run online sales platforms which some recently revamped in response to the virus.

Property sales by floor area in China fell 0.1 percent in 2019, marking the first full-year decline in five years, and analysts expect sales may drop again this year due to the epidemic.

The outbreak has led to several cities being locked down, mass quarantines and work and travel disruptions as Beijing works to contain the flu-like virus which has killed 1,380 people and sickened more than 60,000.

Major realtors including Centaline are also doing more live forums online, hosting talks with senior executives on the property market.

Trying to make homebuyers more comfortable in buying online, Centaline plans to work with property developers to build virtual salesrooms for their new developments.

“The online sales platform has been around for a while, but it was mostly for advertising and chats between agents and buyers,” said Centaline Shenzhen General Manager Alan Cheng.

“Now because homebuyers are not able to go out and see the flats themselves, we will focus on providing more real live videos to engage with them.”

He said the firm this week introduced online contracts that involve third-party authentication technology in two cities, one of the first in the industry, so that buyers can sign the documents without leaving home.

Efforts are being made offline as well.

China Evergrande, the third-largest developer by sales, announced on Thursday that homebuyers are entitled to a lowest-price guarantee until May 10, where the company will refund buyers the difference if prices drop.

Sunac, depending on the city, allows its customers to forfeit the purchase free of charge within up to 60 days.

Despite the industry’s creative efforts, the market has all but ground to a halt.

Centaline’s Cheng said the few transactions now appeared mostly in the rental market or when sellers were willing to slash prices. 

