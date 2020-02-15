You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey met responsibilities over Syria’s Idlib in Russia deal: vice president

Turkey met responsibilities over Syria’s Idlib in Russia deal: vice president

President Tayyip Erdogan threatened to strike Syrian government forces anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier was hurt. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mgzke

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Turkey met responsibilities over Syria’s Idlib in Russia deal: vice president

  • Turkey and Russia agreed in 2018 to set up a de-escalation zone in the region
  • Ankara said it will use military power to drive back the Syrian forces unless they withdraw by the end of February
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Turkey has fulfilled its responsibilities in the northwestern Syrian region of Idlib in line with its de-escalation agreements with Russia and Iran, Vice President Fuat Oktay said on Saturday, after violence spiked in recent weeks.
Turkey and Russia, which back opposing sides in the conflict, agreed in 2018 to set up a de-escalation zone in the region. But a Syrian government offensive has disrupted Ankara and Moscow’s fragile cooperation, after 13 Turkish soldiers were killed by Syrian attacks in the past two weeks.
Ankara has said it will use military power to drive back the Syrian forces unless they withdraw by the end of February. President Tayyip Erdogan threatened to strike Syrian government forces anywhere in Syria if another Turkish soldier was hurt.
Russia, which backs Syrian President Bashar Assad, says Turkey has flouted deals it made with Moscow and aggravated the situation in Idlib. The Kremlin said Ankara had failed to neutralize militants there.
Oktay told broadcaster NTV that Turkey was determined to stop Syrian government advances in Idlib and Ankara had clearly conveyed its position on Idlib to Moscow during the talks.
“We cannot overlook the cruelty happening in our neighbor,” Oktay said, adding that Turkey, which hosts more than 3.6 million Syrian refugees, cannot handle a new migrant wave from Idlib where hundreds of thousands have been displaced.
“Turkey has fulfilled its responsibilities in Idlib. Some of our observation posts have now fallen into areas controlled by the (Syrian) regime,” he said, referring to Turkey’s military observation posts established in Idlib under the 2018 deal.
In an apparent response to Russia’s criticism on Thursday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey would use force against rebel groups violating a Jan. 12 cease-fire in Idlib and said Ankara was sending reinforcements to control Idlib.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday during the Munich Security Conference, the Interfax news agency reported.

Topics: Syria Turkey Russia Idlib

Related

Analysis
Middle-East
Is Turkey mulling a counterattack in Idlib?
Middle-East
Turkey to hit groups who violate Idlib ceasefire

Iran to vote in general election many see as ‘lost cause’

Updated 43 min 2 sec ago
AFP

Iran to vote in general election many see as ‘lost cause’

  • Friday’s vote comes after months of steeply escalating tensions between Iran and the US
  • Those who backed Rouhani in the past see this election as a lost cause and are expected to stay away in droves
Updated 43 min 2 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iranians vote next week in a crucial parliamentary election that is widely expected to herald the return of conservatives and heap pressure on beleaguered President Hassan Rouhani.
Friday’s vote comes after months of steeply escalating tensions between Iran and its decades-old arch enemy the United States.
The Guardian Council, the body that rigorously vets candidates, disqualified more than half of the 14,444 who sought to stand — including dozens of mostly moderate and reformist incumbents.
A week of campaigning for seats in the Majles kicked off Thursday with little fanfare.
Faced with the stark choice of voting for the conservatives and whether or not to vote at all, those who backed Rouhani in the past see this election as a lost cause and are expected to stay away in droves.
“The majority of the current parliament is composed of reformists, and people believe that they haven’t done anything serious” since being elected in 2016, said independent journalist Farshad Ghorbanpour.
“The Iranian people have come to the conclusion that their choice has no impact,” he told AFP.
The purge of candidates was “unprecedented,” said Ghorbanpour.
“Even some conservatives who were likely to speak independently and rationally in parliament have been disqualified.”
Iranians are feeling the strain after months of turmoil.
In November, nationwide demonstrations over petrol price hikes turned violent before being crushed in a deadly crackdown.
Bread and butter issues have put Rouhani’s alliance at risk of losing in a landslide.
A salesman in Tehran’s Grand Bazaar summed up the mood, saying he would abstain as voting seemed “useless.”
Asked what might convince him to change his mind, Mostafa Hamidi, 37, said it would be if those in power lived up to “at least one of their promises. Just one, not 1,000.”
Another voter expressed despair over the country’s mismanagement.
“The truth is that whenever we have voted, things never improved but got worse,” said Morteza Jaberi, who works in a motorbike repair shop in Tehran’s run-down Molavi neighborhood.
“Our country is very powerful in all fields, but there are people in charge who cannot use this power properly,” the 38-year-old told AFP.
Rouhani, a moderate conservative, came to power promising greater social freedoms and the benefits of engagement with the West.
But his signature achievement — a 2015 nuclear deal that was meant to give Iran relief from sanctions — is now in tatters.
In 2018 US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement that froze Iran’s nuclear program and began reimposing crippling sanctions.
Tehran and Washington have been sworn enemies since 1979.
But they have never come as close to a direct confrontation as in the past seven months, when it has happened twice, most recently after the US killed prominent Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on January 3.
The “martyrdom” of the hugely popular general provoked an outpouring of grief in Iran.
Millions from all walks of life turned out to mourn his death.
But that unity suffered a blow after Iran admitted it “accidentally” shot down a Ukrainian airliner, killing all 176 people aboard.
The disaster, which claimed the lives of many students studying abroad, sparked more protests that turned political.
At stake in the February 21 election are 290 seats.
The disqualifications can only benefit Rouhani’s conservative rivals whose solid support base always shows up at elections and has been spurred by the tense standoff with the United States.
Rouhani has repeatedly railed against the disqualifications, saying they threaten Iran’s democracy.
“The greatest danger for democracy and national sovereignty is the day when elections become a formality,” he said last month.
In the absence of real opponents, a grand coalition of “principalists” — or conservatives — looks set to win in a landslide.
The Majles drafts legislation, ratifies international treaties and approves the budget.
But while it has been “increasingly sidelined in the decision-making process,” a swing to hard-liners may make Rouhani’s life difficult, said Ellie Geranmayeh, analyst at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
The vote is also seen as an opportunity to gauge the electorate.
“The outcome should give a decent sense of popular opinion — important in a country where quality public opinion polling is rare,” said Henry Rome, Iran analyst at Eurasia Group.
“The election will also provide an early indicator of the outlook for the presidential election in mid-2021.”
But Rouhani’s coalition was unlikely to survive, he said.
“A right-wing parliament will torment Rouhani during his final year in office... complicating the government’s ability to respond to sanctions pressures,” said Rome.
“In contrast, if a right-wing president wins in 2021, the parliament can enable that leader to move quickly on new initiatives.”
Polling stations are to open at 8:00 am (0430 GMT) on Friday and close 10 hours later. Results are expected in the days after the election.

Topics: Iran

Related

Middle-East
Erdogan adviser in Iranian drug lord investigation

Latest updates

Macron hits back at Pompeo, says West is ‘weakening’
Turkey met responsibilities over Syria’s Idlib in Russia deal: vice president
Saudi fine jewelry label spotlights Egyptian star Amina Khalil
Iran to vote in general election many see as ‘lost cause’
Casablanca by designer Charaf Tajer among 2020 LVMH Prize semi-finalists

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.