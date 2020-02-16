Ex-‘Love Island’ host Caroline Flack found dead in London

You are here

Until her arrest, Flack enjoyed a meteoric career rise. (File/AFP)
  • Two former Love Island contestants, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, killed themselves in 2018 and 2019
  • Flack hosted “Love Island” from its launch in 2015, but stepped down last year after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend
LONDON: Caroline Flack, a British television presenter who hosted the controversial reality TV show “Love Island,” has died at age 40, her family said Saturday.
“We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today, the 15th of February,” the family said in a statement. A family lawyer said Flack had killed herself and was found in her London apartment.
Flack hosted “Love Island” from its launch in 2015, but stepped down last year after being charged with assaulting her boyfriend, Lewis Burton. She denied the charge and was scheduled to stand trial starting next month.
British commercial network ITV, which broadcasts the show, said in a statement that “everybody at ‘Love Island’ and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news.”
“Caroline was a much-loved member of the ‘Love Island’ team, and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends,” the network statement said.
The sixth season of the show is currently airing. A “Love Island” highlights episode titled “Unseen Bits” that was set to air Saturday evening on ITV2 was pulled from the schedule after Flack’s death was announced.
The next new “Love Island” episode is scheduled for broadcast on Sunday. The network did not indicate if it will air it.
“Love Island” deposits young and attractive contestants in a tropical paradise, where they must pair up or risk being exiled. Critics claim the program puts vulnerable young people under intense scrutiny and pressure, increased by blanket tabloid newspaper coverage of the show.
Two former “Love Island” contestants, Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis, killed themselves in 2018 and 2019.
Their deaths renewed a debate about the ethics of reality TV that has raged in the UK since producers started making British equivalents of sensationalist American programs like “The Jerry Springer Show” two decades ago, putting ordinary people under a microscope on reality shows such as “Big Brother.”
Until her arrest, Flack enjoyed a meteoric career rise after co-hosting Saturday morning children’s television shows. She fronted companion shows to the popular ITV programs “I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!” and “The X-Factor.”
Flack’s career blossomed further after she won the BBC show “Strictly Come Dancing” in 2014, the British version of “Dancing With The Stars.” While hosting “Love Island,” Flack made her West End stage debut in 2018, playing Roxie Hart in the musical “Chicago.”
Fellow TV presenters expressed shock over her death Saturday.
Talk show most Piers Morgan tweeted that Flack “was a fun, bright & sparky person whose whole world collapsed recently, both professionally & personally. She told me it had been the worst time of her life, and was clearly struggling to cope with losing everything she held dear. This is such sad, awful news.”
Another well-known host, Eamonn Holmes, tweeted: “Caroline Flack .... Dear God. Shocked beyond belief. May she have found peace . #Rip Has to be repercussions for Love Island now surely?“
 

Master of false news gives right-wing Americans headlines they believe

  • Christopher Blair says he knows what to write for his right-wing “target audience” through years of “being embedded in their world”
  • Says he previously tried to debate conservatives online, with little successso he turned to “trolling for a good laugh”
WASHINGTON: Christopher Blair produces false stories he insists are easily identifiable as satire rather than news. His pages can rack up millions of views, and at least part of that audience believes the material is true.
Blair, 48, runs eight websites and five Facebook pages from his home in the northeastern US state of Maine. He says the claims his articles make are “ridiculous,” such as that President Donald Trump’s current term could be extended by three years.
But his content is widely shared by people who take it as fact, contributing to the spread of false information online.
Blair — a self-described “liberal troll” and political activist — says he knows what to write for his right-wing “target audience” through years of “being embedded in their world.”
He does not hold that audience in high regard.
“They live on... fear and hate and misinformation and very specific storylines that everybody knows aren’t true except for them,” he told AFP.
His content is rife with disclaimers: Satire. Fake news fact-check. Nothing on this page is real.
If someone clicks through to Blair’s articles, instead of instantly sharing them based on a headline, the warnings are visible.
But often, it appears that people do not.
Asked why people believe and share the articles, Blair answers: “Confirmation bias.”
“These people are told that they’re sharing satire, and it doesn’t matter,” he says. “The truth is no longer important to them. All they care about is holding on to their hate and fear.”
The spread of false information is a significant problem in the run-up to the 2020 US elections, but Blair says his readers’ minds are already made up, and that his content is “not going to impact the vote.”

Trolling for a good laugh
Blair says he previously tried to debate conservatives online, with little success.
“You just get called names and told that you hate America,” he says.
So he turned to his current approach. It started out as “trolling for a good laugh,” but evolved into an effort to “to teach the truth to those who are otherwise unteachable.”
“The people who share our content don’t care about the truth. They share 500 things a day, most of which are hate-filled lies. When they share something of ours, there’s a chance at accountability,” he says.
According to Blair, this takes the form of “a group of a couple hundred trolls” who “patrol the pages,” make sure there is “accountability for the people commenting” and tell people they are sharing satire.
“These people, they absolutely do not respond to logic and reason, but they do respond to shame if they’re embarrassed by what they’ve done, by the fact that they’ve shared” it, he says.
Not everyone agrees that approach is helpful, or harmless.
“This type of content has a pervasive and eroding effect on our shared set of facts, and without that, it’s hard to remain a society that can come together and make collective decisions,” says Graham Brookie, director of the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, which focuses on identifying and exposing disinformation.
Of Blair’s tactics, Brookie says: “It is a pretty big assumption and risk when much of the audience shares based on headlines and even a highly engaged minority of his audience starts to believe him.”

A fulltime job
Blair started “America’s Last Line of Defense” — which now has two regular contributors in addition to him — in 2016. He was a political blogger at the time, after previously working in home remodeling.
He earns ad revenue from what has become a network of sites — which he says had 26 million pages views in 2019 — but declined to specify how much.
“Do I make money from it? Sure,” he says. “Am I getting rich and making $300,000 a year? No.”
“It’s a full-time job.”
Enough sites steal and repost Blair’s articles without the original satire disclaimers that he now has a system set up with a fact-checker to identify and report them — another opportunity for accountability, he says.
The process can eventually lead to those copying the content losing their ability to go viral.
Despite the contentious nature of the product, he says there are lines he will not cross, such as saying that the day of an election was changed.
Blair — who has been dubbed the “godfather of fake news” — has pulled several articles, including one that said the brother of Democratic congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who is Muslim, was a “9/11 terrorist, or something like that.”
“That was a bridge too far,” he says.
But other fake claims — including Omar walking out of a 9/11 memorial service, or former president Barack Obama fleeing to Kenya to avoid prosecution — are fair game.
Blair’s message to critics of his work appears in the “About US” section on his websites.
“If you can seriously read this stuff and think it can be passed off as real to reasonable people, you need to go out, right now, and buy a sense of humor and a clue,” it says.
“Keep your poutrage to yourself,” it adds, employing a portmanteau of “pouting” and “outrage.”
“I sleep just fine.”

