The Saudi border guards' ship Al-Aflaj has been on a rescue mission to evacuate a British sailor who fell ill aboard a ship in the Red Sea. (Courtesy: Saudi border gaurds official Twitter @BG994)
The Saudi border guards evacuated a British sailor who fell ill aboard a ship in the Red Sea. (Courtesy: Saudi border gaurds official Twitter @BG994)
Medical staff treat a British sailor who fell ill aboard a ship in the Red Sea. (Courtesy: Saudi border gaurds official Twitter @BG994)
Saudi border guards rescue British sailor off Jazan port

  • The 59-year-old man suffered pain in his stomach, chest, and back, as well was shortness of breath
RIYADH: A British sailor has been medically evacuated by the Saudi border guards in Jazan region on Sunday morning after falling ill aboard a ship in the Red Sea.
The 59-year-old man suffered pain in his stomach, chest, and back, as well was shortness of breath. 
Border guards spokesperson, Lt. Col. Misfer bin Ghannam al-Quraini, said that the Search and Rescue Coordination Center in Jeddah (JMRCC) received a distress call from the captain of the Djibouti-flagged ship called Markab that one of the ship's crew had fallen ill and required medical evacuation. 
“Immediately, JMRCC determined the ship’s location, 125 nautical miles west of Jazan Port,” he said in a statement issued by the state-run SPA.
The center then identified the point of convergence and relayed the site to the captain.

It also put him in contact with the emergency head in Jeddah that provided him with the necessary medical instructions until the Saudi border guards ship Al-Aflaj arrived at the point of convergence to evacuate the patient.

