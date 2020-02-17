You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: You’re Not Listening by Kate Murphy

What We Are Reading Today: You’re Not Listening by Kate Murphy

Short Url

https://arab.news/2asas

Updated 17 February 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: You’re Not Listening by Kate Murphy

Updated 17 February 2020
Arab News

At work, we are taught to lead the conversation. On social media, we shape our personal narratives. At parties, we talk over one another. So do our politicians.

We are not listening. And no one is listening to us.

Despite living in a world where technology allows constant digital communication and opportunities to connect, it seems no one is really listening or even knows how. And it is making us lonelier, more isolated, and less tolerant than ever before. A listener by trade, New York Times contributor Kate Murphy wanted to know how we got here.

In this always illuminating and often humorous deep dive, Murphy explains why we are not listening, what it is doing to us, and how we can reverse the trend, according to a review published on goodreads.com.

She makes accessible the psychology, neuroscience, and sociology of listening while also introducing us to some of the best listeners out there (including a CIA agent, focus group moderator, bartender, radio producer, and top furniture salesman). It is time to stop talking and start listening.

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: In Search of the Soul by John Cottingham
books
What We Are Reading Today: Rediscovering the Islamic Classics by Ahmed El Shamsy

What We Are Reading Today: Let the People Rule by John G. Matsusaka

Updated 19 February 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Let the People Rule by John G. Matsusaka

Updated 19 February 2020
Arab News

Propelled by the belief that government has slipped out of the hands of ordinary citizens, a surging wave of populism is destabilizing democracies around the world. 

As John Matsusaka reveals in Let the People Rule, this belief is based in fact, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. 

Over the past century, while democratic governments have become more efficient, they have also become more disconnected from the people they purport to represent. 

The solution Matsusaka advances is familiar but surprisingly underused: Direct democracy, in the form of referendums. 

While this might seem like a dangerous idea post-Brexit, there is a great deal of evidence that, with careful design and thoughtful implementation, referendums can help bridge the growing gulf between the government and the people.

Drawing on examples from around the world, Matsusaka shows how direct democracy can bring policies back in line with the will of the people (and provide other benefits, like curbing corruption).

Topics: Books What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: The Angel and the Assassin by Donna Jackson Nakazawa
books
What We Are Reading Today: You’re Not Listening by Kate Murphy

Latest updates

UN demands humanitarian corridors for Syria refugees
What We Are Reading Today: Let the People Rule by John G. Matsusaka
Passionate Saudi musicians Jwa ready to take the world by storm
UN chief pushes for concerted efforts to defeat polio
Swarms of locusts attack crops in different parts of Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.