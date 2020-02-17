What We Are Reading Today: You’re Not Listening by Kate Murphy

At work, we are taught to lead the conversation. On social media, we shape our personal narratives. At parties, we talk over one another. So do our politicians.

We are not listening. And no one is listening to us.

Despite living in a world where technology allows constant digital communication and opportunities to connect, it seems no one is really listening or even knows how. And it is making us lonelier, more isolated, and less tolerant than ever before. A listener by trade, New York Times contributor Kate Murphy wanted to know how we got here.

In this always illuminating and often humorous deep dive, Murphy explains why we are not listening, what it is doing to us, and how we can reverse the trend, according to a review published on goodreads.com.

She makes accessible the psychology, neuroscience, and sociology of listening while also introducing us to some of the best listeners out there (including a CIA agent, focus group moderator, bartender, radio producer, and top furniture salesman). It is time to stop talking and start listening.