You are here

  • Home
  • Atelier Zuhra tells an enchanting story of Arabia at LFW

Atelier Zuhra tells an enchanting story of Arabia at LFW

Atelier Zuhra presented its new collection during London Fashion Week. (Photographed by Garry Carbon)
Short Url

https://arab.news/z9hfv

Updated 12 sec ago
Denise Marray

Atelier Zuhra tells an enchanting story of Arabia at LFW

Updated 12 sec ago
Denise Marray

LONDON: Beauty on the catwalk – that’s the only way to describe the ethereal bespoke gowns showcased by Omani brand Atelier Zuhra at London Fashion Week for Stories from Arabia. Held in the impressive setting of the Royal Opera House in Covent Garden, a succession of stunning designs were paraded with the only downside being the deafening soundtrack, which threatened at times to eclipse the fashion. 

Arab News spoke to Atelier Zuhra CEO Rayan Al-Sulaimani whose mother, Omani-born Mousa Al-Awfi founded the couture house in Dubai in 2015. 




Omani-born Mousa Al-Awfi founded the couture house in Dubai in 2015. Photographed by Garry Carbon

The inspiration for the collection, she explained, is “The immaculate flight of the phoenix.” The phoenix is a powerful bird from Greek mythology, which cyclically regenerates and is continually reborn. Associated with the sun, a phoenix obtains new life by arising from the ashes of its predecessor.

“We have used charcoal grey and black to represent ashes with light greens, pinks and lilacs representing sunlight and fire. The sapphire blues represent the eyes of the phoenix,” she said.

“For the fabrics, which we source from France and Italy, we have tulle, embroidery and a lot of feathers in addition to acrylics with crystals and pearls,” she added. 




The inspiration for the collection is the phoenix. Photographed by Garry Carbon

A striking feature of the showing was that all the models wore striking close-fitted silver headpieces to reference the Arab culture. 

The bodices on the dresses are beautifully fitted but when I admired the workmanship Al-Sulaimani confided: “To be honest, for this specific show it was all very last minute. The timing was very tight. We only had 60 days to prepare 50 different pieces. This was due to having another major showing in November. It is always challenging to have everything ready on time!”




All of the models wore striking silver headpieces as a nod to the Arab culture.  Photographed by Garry Carbon

Asked about her future plans, she said: “My ambition for the future is for the brand to be well recognized internationally. Over the next five years I hope to have Atelier Zuhra established in Europe – either in London or Paris.”

Atelier Zuhra has many celebrity fans across the world including actress Eva Longoria, Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone as well as Arab celebrities Buthaina Al-Raisi and Mariam Hussein.

 

Topics: Atelier Zuhra

Pneumonia forces Elton John to cut short Auckland gig

Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

Pneumonia forces Elton John to cut short Auckland gig

  • Elton John struggled to sing while seated at a grand piano during a performance at Mount Smart Stadium
  • Singer is in New Zealand as part of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ world tour
Updated 17 February 2020
AFP

WELLINGTON: Elton John has tearfully apologized to fans after cutting short a concert in New Zealand due to illness, with the British superstar saying he was suffering from “walking pneumonia.”
The 72-year-old, who is in the midst of a grueling world tour, struggled to sing while seated at a grand piano during a performance at Mount Smart Stadium on Sunday night.
After being checked by a medic with a stethoscope, he battled on through two more songs before calling a halt to proceedings barely halfway through his setlist.
“I can’t sing, I’ve just completely lost my voice,” he told concert-goers in a croaky rasp.
“I’ve got to go. I’m so sorry.”
Elton John’s illness comes as health authorities worldwide are on high alert for signs of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 70,000 and killed 1,770 in mainland China.
New Zealand has no reported cases of the virus.
Video footage showed Elton John, dressed in a powder-blue suit and wearing his trademark oversized glasses, standing at the piano and shrugging his shoulders at the crowd in a gesture of helplessness.

Elton John is seen on a jumbotron, as he reacts after prematurely ending his show, at the Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland. (Reuters)


He then shuffled off the stage with his head bowed, helped by members of his road crew as the crowd cheered their support.
“I was diagnosed with walking pneumonia earlier today, but I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible,” he later tweeted.
“I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more. I’m disappointed, deeply upset and sorry. I gave it all I had.”
Walking pneumonia is an informal term for atypical pneumonia, which causes mild infections of the respiratory system, according to the US Centers for Disease Control.
It said symptoms include tiredness, sore throat, fever and coughing, and the illness can sometimes lead to full pneumonia, a serious lung infection.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she briefly met the singer before Sunday’s concert and “you could tell he wasn’t feeling well.”
“Given he had what they call walking pneumonia, the fact that he spent roughly two hours on stage giving such a huge performance was incredible and very generous,” she told reporters, praising his commitment to fans.
Elton John is in New Zealand as part of his “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” world tour, which began in 2018 and is scheduled to end in late 2020 in London.
Featuring hundreds of concerts across the globe, it is billed as the last chance to see the star before he retires.
The septuagenarian has followed a punishing schedule in New Zealand, not only performing concerts but also slotting in a side trip to sing at the Academy Awards in Los Angeles.
At the Oscars, he took home the award for best original song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the musical biopic about his life, “Rocketman.”
Elton John has two more shows scheduled in Auckland before heading to Australia for a further seven gigs.
The tour’s Australasian promoter, Chugg Entertainment, said one of the Auckland shows had been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday so the star could get additional rest following medical advice.

Topics: Elton John

Related

Art & Culture
A day in Elton John’s life: Buy Rolls, write hit song, dine with Ringo
Art & Culture
Elton John’s songwriter to unveil new visual art at exhibit

Latest updates

Atelier Zuhra tells an enchanting story of Arabia at LFW
Japan cancels Emperor Naruhito’s birthday public celebrations amid virus fears
Kobe Bryant: NBA All-Star crowd pays tribute to fallen basketball icon
UAE announces ninth coronavirus case
Pneumonia forces Elton John to cut short Auckland gig

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.