Riyadh Air takes delivery of first custom-built Dreamliners

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s new national carrier, Riyadh Air, has taken delivery of its first two custom-built Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

This marks a major milestone in the airline’s preparations for commercial expansion and the Kingdom’s broader efforts to establish Riyadh as a global aviation hub, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Friday.

The aircraft arrived at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh at around 10 a.m. local time to be greeted with a ceremonial water cannon salute. Registered as HZ-RXAA and HZ-RXAB and operating under the call signs “Riyadh 1” and “Riyadh 2,” the jets are the first deliveries from Riyadh Air’s 72-craft order.

Their arrival represents a significant step for the airline, which is wholly owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and forms part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy and strengthen its aviation and tourism sectors.







Riyadh Air officials and crew pose for a souvenir photo upon the arrival of the first two Dreamliners at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on June 5, 2026. (SPA)



Chief Executive Tony Douglas said: “Not only are we building an airline, we are opening a new gateway to the world from the heart of the Kingdom.”

The airline plans to expand its fleet to more than 180 aircraft and connect Riyadh to more than 100 destinations worldwide by 2030. Riyadh Air expects to serve nearly 20 destinations by the end of this year, leveraging the Kingdom’s location at the crossroads of Asia, Africa and Europe.

The aircraft arrive weeks after Riyadh Air opened public ticket sales for flights operated by its new Dreamliners on the Riyadh-London route, with full-service operations scheduled to begin on July 1. The London Heathrow service will become the first route flown exclusively by Riyadh Air’s new fleet and is expected to serve as a cornerstone of the airline’s international network.

The aircraft feature a four-class cabin configuration comprising Business Elite, Business, Premium Economy and Economy, alongside next-generation in-flight entertainment systems, Bluetooth connectivity and high-speed digital services designed to support the airline’s technology-focused business model.







Riyadh Air's first Dreamliners are greeted with a ceremonial water cannon salute on their arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on June 5, 2026. (SPA)



Riyadh Air was launched by the PIF in 2023 as part of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to boost air connectivity, tourism and trade. The airline received its Air Operator Certificate from the General Authority of Civil Aviation in April 2025.

Saudi aviation authorities predict that Riyadh Air will eventually contribute nearly $20 billion to the Kingdom’s non-oil economy and support more than 200,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The carrier is chaired by PIF Governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan and led by former Etihad Airways chief executive Tony Douglas. It positions itself as a digitally driven, full-service airline combining advanced technology with Saudi hospitality.