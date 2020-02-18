You are here

Hadid sisters, Ugbad Abdi storm Burberry runway

Gigi Hadid backstage at the Burberry fall 2020 show. (Supplied)
Updated 18 February 2020
DUBAI: Part-Palestinian sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid joined fellow super models to unveil Riccardo Tisci’s new designs for Burberry at London Fashion Week on Monday, a collection that featured the house’s signature neutral tones and references to old-style British tailoring and vintage sportswear.

The eldest Hadid, Gigi, took to the mirrored runway at London’s Kensington Olympia in a sporty bomber jacket and catsuit, while her younger sister Bella stunned in a beige bodycon midi dress that featured a keyhole cut-out as pianists Katia and Marielle Labeque played live.




Gigi Hadid stormed the Burberry fall 2020 runway in a sporty bomber jacket and catsuit. (Supplied)

Also walking was fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner, who was dressed in a tartan bustier, layered under a semi-sheer white skirt and white boots.

The models, who were recently selected to star in the storied fashion house’s newest campaign, were joined by hijab-wearing model Ugbad Abdi, who also took to the runway at Monday’s fashion extravaganza. For her part, Abdi strutted in a long tartan dress paired with checked trousers, a trench coat and headscarf.

Fellow supermodels Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk also starred in the high-octane show.




Ugbad Abdi joined the Hadid sisters and Kendall Jenner on the runway. (Supplied)

Of course, there weren’t just supermodel stars on the runway, with Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow and Yolanda Hadid sitting front row to support Tisci. The catwalk show, which drew celebrities including Cate Blanchett to its front row, is one of the glitziest highlights of London Fashion Week.




The front row at the Burberry Fall 2020 runway show. (Supplied)

The Italian designer has revamped Burberry since he joined in 2018, changing the label’s typeface, introducing a “TB” monogram and bringing an edginess to its classic British style.

The collection, entitled “Memories,” was Tisci’s third since joining the storied fashion house as chief creative officer and featured everything from sleek and classic looks to sporty and edgy ensembles. 




Kendall Jenner was dressed in a tartan bustier, layered under a semi-sheer white skirt and white boots. (Supplied)

“Moving back to London recently, a city I first discovered as a young student, gave me a real sense of nostalgia,” Tisci says via the show notes, explaining that this sense of nostalgia was the crucial influence for the collection.

The beige trench coat — an item synonymous with the brand since founder Thomas Burberry first designed it in weather-proof gabardine fabric more than a century ago — also featured in the new collection, of course.




The Hadid sisters were recently selected to star in the storied fashion house’s newest campaign. (Supplied)

Burberry also debuted a new bag — the Olympia — which will come in three shoulder bag sizes as well as a crossbody.

Vans Middle East spotlights face behind Saudi’s emerging skate scene

Jeddah-based skateboarder Ali Bin Mahfouz stars in new Vans Middle East video. (Instagram)
Updated 18 February 2020
Arab News

Vans Middle East spotlights face behind Saudi’s emerging skate scene

Updated 18 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Vans Middle East has just unveiled the second installment of its “Keys to the Kingdom” video series, which highlights the emerging skateboard culture in Saudi Arabia. The first video was shared via the cult streetwear brand’s YouTube page in December.

The sequel is a four-minute-long clip that stars young Jeddah-based skateboarder Ali Bin Mahfouz, who opens up about his involvement in the subculture and the ways he sees the scene evolving.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

2020 // @raneem94ha x @dhadstore

A post shared by Ali (@alibinmhfouz_) on

“For a long time, we’ve been searching for a place to express our love for skating,” he shared in the video.

“I saw some skateboarding videos on YouTube and I noticed it wasn’t something done regularly in my community, so I decided to build my own rails, funbox and mini ramps and learnt how to use it myself,” he explained, sharing that he searched all of Jeddah for a skateboard to no avail before ultimately purchasing one online.

“I am positive that having a skatepark will bring everyone together,” noted Bin Mahfouz, who revealed the obstacles he faced when it came to finding a place to skate freely.  “Even the people who don’t know about skateboarding, they are welcome to watch and learn about what we’re doing.”

Watch the full video below. 

 

