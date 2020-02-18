Hadid sisters, Ugbad Abdi storm Burberry runway

DUBAI: Part-Palestinian sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid joined fellow super models to unveil Riccardo Tisci’s new designs for Burberry at London Fashion Week on Monday, a collection that featured the house’s signature neutral tones and references to old-style British tailoring and vintage sportswear.

The eldest Hadid, Gigi, took to the mirrored runway at London’s Kensington Olympia in a sporty bomber jacket and catsuit, while her younger sister Bella stunned in a beige bodycon midi dress that featured a keyhole cut-out as pianists Katia and Marielle Labeque played live.







Gigi Hadid stormed the Burberry fall 2020 runway in a sporty bomber jacket and catsuit. (Supplied)



Also walking was fellow supermodel Kendall Jenner, who was dressed in a tartan bustier, layered under a semi-sheer white skirt and white boots.

The models, who were recently selected to star in the storied fashion house’s newest campaign, were joined by hijab-wearing model Ugbad Abdi, who also took to the runway at Monday’s fashion extravaganza. For her part, Abdi strutted in a long tartan dress paired with checked trousers, a trench coat and headscarf.

Fellow supermodels Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk also starred in the high-octane show.







Ugbad Abdi joined the Hadid sisters and Kendall Jenner on the runway. (Supplied)



Of course, there weren’t just supermodel stars on the runway, with Naomi Campbell, Winnie Harlow and Yolanda Hadid sitting front row to support Tisci. The catwalk show, which drew celebrities including Cate Blanchett to its front row, is one of the glitziest highlights of London Fashion Week.







The front row at the Burberry Fall 2020 runway show. (Supplied)



The Italian designer has revamped Burberry since he joined in 2018, changing the label’s typeface, introducing a “TB” monogram and bringing an edginess to its classic British style.

The collection, entitled “Memories,” was Tisci’s third since joining the storied fashion house as chief creative officer and featured everything from sleek and classic looks to sporty and edgy ensembles.







Kendall Jenner was dressed in a tartan bustier, layered under a semi-sheer white skirt and white boots. (Supplied)



“Moving back to London recently, a city I first discovered as a young student, gave me a real sense of nostalgia,” Tisci says via the show notes, explaining that this sense of nostalgia was the crucial influence for the collection.

The beige trench coat — an item synonymous with the brand since founder Thomas Burberry first designed it in weather-proof gabardine fabric more than a century ago — also featured in the new collection, of course.







The Hadid sisters were recently selected to star in the storied fashion house’s newest campaign. (Supplied)



Burberry also debuted a new bag — the Olympia — which will come in three shoulder bag sizes as well as a crossbody.