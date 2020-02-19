You are here

Lebanon to invite eight firms to bid as financial adviser

Lebanon has a $1.2 billion Eurobond due on March 9. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 February 2020
Reuters

  • The invitation for bids does not “mean Lebanon decided on restructuring but it means Lebanon is studying all options”
BEIRUT: Lebanon will invite eight firms to bid to be its financial adviser as it studies all options on its sovereign debt, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The invitation for bids does not “mean Lebanon decided on restructuring but it means Lebanon is studying all options and subsequent repercussions.” Grappling with a major financial crisis, Lebanon has a $1.2 billion Eurobond due on March 9.
The source identified the firms as Moelis & Company, Rothschild & Co, Guggenheim Partners, Citibank, Lazard, JP Morgan, PJT Partners and Houlihan Lokey.

UK inflation surges, weakening case for rate cut

  • The Consumer Prices Index 12-month rate jumped more than expected on higher energy bills
  • ‘Inflation figures were in line with the Bank of England’s expectations’
LONDON: British annual inflation surged to 1.8 percent in January from 1.3 percent one month earlier, official data showed Wednesday, boosting the pound.
The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate jumped more than expected on higher energy bills, the Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
Analysts’ consensus forecast had been for an increase in the rate to 1.6 percent from a three-year low 1.3 percent in December.
“While CPI inflation rose for the first time in six months, the inflation figures were in line with the Bank of England’s expectations, so they are unlikely to move the dial on the outlook for interest rates,” said Ruth Gregory, senior UK economist at Capital Economics.
The Bank of England last month voted to keep its main interest rate at 0.75 percent, deciding against a cut despite slashing its estimates for UK economic growth this year and next, as the country tackles tough trade negotiations with the European Union following Brexit.
Wednesday’s inflation data “vindicates the Bank of England’s decision to keep interest rates on hold in January,” said Debapratim De, senior economist at Deloitte.
“Further rises would significantly reduce the chances of a rate cut in the near future.”
Nevertheless, January’s inflation surge helped push the pound above $1.30.

