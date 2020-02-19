Yemen thanks UAE for evacuating students from China

DUBAI: The Yemeni foreign ministry has thanked the UAE for its collaboration in the evacuation of Yemeni students in the Chinese city of Wuhan which had been at the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed Abdullah al-Hadrami has thanked the UAE on the minsitry’s official Twitter account for its “cooperation and help” in the evacuation process.

The tweet said the students were welcomed in the UAE and are temporarily staying in quarantine before they get cleared to return to Yemen.