Yemen thanks UAE for evacuating students from China

A woman wearing a protective facemask walks past construction barriers along a street in Shanghai on February 19, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

  • Al-Hadrami has thanked the UAE for its “cooperation and help” in the evacuation process
  • The Yemeni students are temporarily staying in quarantine in the UAE
DUBAI: The Yemeni foreign ministry has thanked the UAE for its collaboration in the evacuation of Yemeni students in the Chinese city of Wuhan which had been at the outbreak of the coronavirus.  

The Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed Abdullah al-Hadrami has thanked the UAE on the minsitry’s official Twitter account for its “cooperation and help” in the evacuation process.

The tweet said the students were welcomed in the UAE and are temporarily staying in quarantine before they get cleared to return to Yemen.

WHO says man with coronavirus in Egypt is recovering, no longer a carrier

Teen killed in clashes between Palestinian forces, gunmen

Updated 31 min 44 sec ago
AP

Teen killed in clashes between Palestinian forces, gunmen

Updated 31 min 44 sec ago
AP

JERUSALEM: A teenager was shot and killed in overnight clashes between Palestinian forces and local gunmen in the West Bank, local media reported Wednesday.
Salah Zakarna, 17, was shot in the chest and later died when Palestinian security forces clashed with armed residents in the northern West Bank town of Qabatiya, the Palestinian Maan news agency reported. It was unclear who shot him.
Maan said Palestinian forces were trying to prevent residents from firing celebratory gunfire into the air to welcome home a local man who had been released from an Israeli prison. It said several people, including members of the security forces, were wounded.
The Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, said it launched an investigation into the teenager’s death and would bring those responsible to justice.
Support for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has plummeted in recent years following his failure to bring about an independent state or mend the rift with the Islamic militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip. The Palestinian Authority has also faced widespread allegations of corruption.
Abbas has continued to maintain security ties with Israel more than a decade after the last high-level peace talks ended. The security coordination is deeply unpopular among Palestinians, many of whom view it as an extension of the occupation.

