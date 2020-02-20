You are here

  • Home
  • Myanmar firefighters extinguish blaze at high-rise in Yangon

Myanmar firefighters extinguish blaze at high-rise in Yangon

Firefighters attempt to put out fire at a market building during a fire at China town Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, in Yangon, Myanmar. Firefighters contained a blaze in the 12-story building in the country's biggest city. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/r8yx9

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

Myanmar firefighters extinguish blaze at high-rise in Yangon

  • There were no initial reports of casualties in the building, which houses a market and residential apartments
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

YANGON, Myanmar: Firefighters in Myanmar on Thursday contained a blaze in a 12-story building in the country’s biggest city, Yangon.

There were no initial reports of casualties in the building, which houses a market and residential apartments.

The Myanmar Fire Services Department said it issued the highest level alert after the blaze started early Thursday morning. It announced that the fire was under control after about three hours, with 85 people rescued.

The building is located in the city’s Chinatown area and contains Than Zay, a market known for selling kitchen and dining equipment, and a plaza for booksellers.

Topics: Myanmar

Related

World
Myanmar reimposes Internet shutdown in conflict-torn Rakhine, Chin states
World
Amnesty International welcomes ICJ ruling on Myanmar and Rohingya treatment

Bus-truck collision on Indian highway kills at least 19

Updated 49 min 30 sec ago
AP

Bus-truck collision on Indian highway kills at least 19

  • The accident occurred near Avanashi, a town in Tamil Nadu state
  • The state-run bus was on its way to Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala state, from Bangalore in Karnataka state
Updated 49 min 30 sec ago
AP

A bus collided head-on with a truck in southern India early Thursday, killing at least 19 people and injuring 23 others, police said.

The accident occurred near Avanashi, a town in Tamil Nadu state, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

The state-run bus was on its way to Thiruvananthapuram, the capital of Kerala state, from Bangalore in Karnataka state.

More than 110,000 people are killed every year in road accidents across India, according to police. Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads and aging vehicles.

Topics: India bus crash

Related

Lifestyle
Spectacular sarees steal limelight at LFW’s India Day showing
Sport
India’s cricket great Virat Kohli not ready to ease leadership workload

Latest updates

Brazilian-Lebanese designer Nadine Ghosn’s award-winning accessories 
Myanmar firefighters extinguish blaze at high-rise in Yangon
Iran ends week-long parliamentary election campaign
Bus-truck collision on Indian highway kills at least 19
What makes dogs so special? Science says love

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.