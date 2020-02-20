Myanmar firefighters extinguish blaze at high-rise in Yangon

YANGON, Myanmar: Firefighters in Myanmar on Thursday contained a blaze in a 12-story building in the country’s biggest city, Yangon.

There were no initial reports of casualties in the building, which houses a market and residential apartments.

The Myanmar Fire Services Department said it issued the highest level alert after the blaze started early Thursday morning. It announced that the fire was under control after about three hours, with 85 people rescued.

The building is located in the city’s Chinatown area and contains Than Zay, a market known for selling kitchen and dining equipment, and a plaza for booksellers.