You are here

  • Home
  • UK police arrest man after stabbing at London Central Mosque

UK police arrest man after stabbing at London Central Mosque

1 / 3
Police were called to London Central Mosque, also known as Regent's Park Mosque, on the city's Park Road to reports of a stabbing. (Twitter)
2 / 3
A Metropolitan Police officer stands guard outside London Central Mosque on Feb. 20, 2020. (AN Photo/Zaynab Khojji)
3 / 3
Police were called to London Central Mosque, also known as Regent's Park Mosque, on the city's Park Road to reports of a stabbing. (James Stringer/Flickr)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mqhye

Updated 14 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

UK police arrest man after stabbing at London Central Mosque

  • Victim was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital
  • Man who was attacked in his 70s and stabbed multiple times
Updated 14 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

LONDON: A man attacked the elderly muezzin at one of London’s main mosques on Thursday, stabbing him in the neck before being arrested.

Metropolitan Police said they were called to London Central Mosque in Regent’s Park after reports of a stabbing.

"The attacker was apprehended by the worshippers until the police arrived and arrested him," the London Central Mosque Trust said in a statement.




A Metropolitan Police officer stands guard outside London Central Mosque on Feb. 20, 2020. (AN Photo/ Zaynab Khojji)

The attack targeted the muezzin, who performs the mosque’s call to prayer, the Muslim hate crime monitor TellMAMA, said. 

Ayaz Ahmad, an adviser to the mosque, told Arab News that the attacker stabbed the victim whilst standing behind him in the afternoon prayer. He added that the assailant was held down by worshippers after the attack.   

“His injuries are not threatening but there is a wound to his neck, it wasn’t very deep but enough to have a lot of blood loss. It was very traumatic for everyone,” Ahmad added.

 

 

The victim, who is in his 70s, was treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital. Worshippers said that he has been a member of the congregation for “decades.”

Police said a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder and a crime scene was put in place.

Video showed police subduing a man inside the mosque before leading him away in handcuffs. He was wearing a red hooded top and no shoes. 

Director-general of the Islamic Cultural Centre, part of the mosque, Dr. Ahmad Al-Dubayan described the attack and the emergency services’ response while confirming the victim was in a good condition.

He told Arab News: “We don’t have any information about the motive for this incident, why he did this or who he is even.

“Of course, we are unhappy about what happened, but we all hope that it was an individual attack and nothing linked to anything further than this attack itself.

“But we are worried and sorry about what has happened.” 

A makeshift area for sunset prayers was set up in the mosque so that worshippers could still pray despite the incident.

London’s Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “deeply concerned” by the incident.

“Every Londoner is entitled to feel safe in their place of worship and I want to reassure London’s communities that acts of violence in our city will not be tolerated. The Met are providing extra resources in the area,” he said on Twitter.

Topics: London London Central Mosque

Related

World
UK police shoot man dead after London stabbing incident described as terrorism
World
One killed in Paris stabbing, assailant shot dead

Asian countries pledge ‘regional solidarity’ with China over coronavirus outbreak

Updated 38 min 13 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

Asian countries pledge ‘regional solidarity’ with China over coronavirus outbreak

  • China in emergency summit plea for more people-to-people cooperation to contain pandemic
Updated 38 min 13 sec ago
Nor Arlene Tan

KUALA LUMPUR: An intergovernmental group of Asian countries on Thursday pledged support to China in its fight against the killer coronavirus outbreak.

Member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) declared their “solidarity” in working to reduce the economic and social impact of the pandemic on the region.

“ASEAN expressed its confidence that China would be able to handle the outbreak, however, each ASEAN country offers their help to China to address the crisis together,” said the Malaysian Minister of Foreign Affairs Saifuddin Abdullah.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Special ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), being held in Vientiane, the capital of Laos, he added: “There are impacts, especially economic impacts. We will work together to overcome this.”

The minister pointed out that the association had pinpointed a need to strengthen information exchange between ASEAN and China. He said that it was still unclear how the virus was being spread, which was “all the more reason for us to exchange notes.”

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged nations to strengthen people-to-people cooperation in the region, as ASEAN ministers and Chinese officials held hands while chanting, “stay strong, Wuhan. Stay strong, China. Stay strong, ASEAN.”

The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that more than 77,000 people have contracted the virus worldwide, the majority of them in China.

Dr. Oh Ei Sun, senior fellow with the Singapore Institute of International Affairs, told Arab News on Thursday that the special China-ASEAN meeting sent a strong message to the world that the region was taking the virus outbreak “very seriously. These countries are seeking a more collaborative approach in handling the matter. Hopefully, it could at least improve the mechanism of sharing timely information and best practices in countering the outbreak.”

Thomas Daniel, senior analyst at the Malaysian Institute of Strategic and International Studies, said the main outcome of the meeting was “regional solidarity” and cultivating a sense of confidence-building in the wider region.

“It is more about the images and messaging than it is about concrete actions putting forward,” he added.

Daniel noted that China had been very appreciative of the support shown by ASEAN for the ongoing health crisis and said: “The emergency meeting definitely could have been done earlier. In cases like this, most of the time reactions are ‘nation first.’ It takes time for a multilateral approach to take place.”

However, ASEAN member states have so far been uncoordinated in implementing preventive measures to stop the virus’ spread.

While Malaysia won praise from the WHO and Singapore was lauded by Harvard University experts on Tuesday, Cambodia on Feb. 14 allowed hundreds of passengers on the Westerdam cruise ship to disembark in the port of Sihanoukville. Days later, coronavirus infections were reported among those who were allowed to go ashore.

Topics: Asia China Coronavirus coronavirus Malaysia Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)

Related

World
China reports drop in new coronavirus cases, two Japan cruise ship passengers die
Business & Economy
Oil up on slowing pace of coronavirus, Venezuela sanctions

Latest updates

Where in the world is Banksy?
Martial grabs key goal as Man Utd draw in Bruges
Man vs. machine in bid to beat virus
Going viral: Demand for disease-themed movies and games explodes
Asian countries pledge ‘regional solidarity’ with China over coronavirus outbreak

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.