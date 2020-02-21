You are here

  • Home
  • Police say 2 killed, 3 injured in US shooting

Police say 2 killed, 3 injured in US shooting

This video grab image obtained December 31, 2014, courtesy of KREM TV in Spokane, Washington shows a Kootenai County car and officer at the parking lot outside of a Walmart in Hayden, Idaho. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/86yaj

Updated 21 February 2020
AP

Police say 2 killed, 3 injured in US shooting

  • It was not immediately clear if the people injured and killed in the shooting lived at the complex
  • The officer’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening
Updated 21 February 2020
AP

CALDWELL, Idaho: Idaho police say at least two people were killed and three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex for senior citizens in Caldwell.

Caldwell Police Chief Frank Wyant said the report of an active shooter at the Portstewart Apartments came in about 4:19 p.m. Thursday, and responding officers found multiple victims at the scene. A police officer was among the injured, and the suspect in the case was among the dead.

Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.

The officer’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. It was not immediately clear if the people injured and killed in the shooting lived at the complex.

“We are still early in the investigation, and information is still very preliminary,” Caldwell Police Department Lt. Joey Hoadley said.
Caldwell is part of the Boise metropolitan area and has a population of about 54,000.

Topics: Idaho

Related

World
Thai army chief tearfully apologizes for mass shooting by soldier
World
Thai mall shooting survivors tracked killer via CCTV

Germany races to act on far-right threat after deadly shootings

Updated 25 min 12 sec ago
AFP

Germany races to act on far-right threat after deadly shootings

  • Thousands joined vigils to show solidarity with the victims of the right-wing extremist attack at a shisha bar and cafe in the city of Hanau
  • Separately, 12 men were arrested across Germany a week ago on suspicion of planning attacks on mosques
Updated 25 min 12 sec ago
AFP

BERLIN: German ministers promised on Friday to ramp up security and put more police on the streets to quell public fears, two days after a racist gunman killed nine people.
Thousands joined vigils on Thursday night to show solidarity with the victims of the right-wing extremist attack at a shisha bar and cafe in the city of Hanau, which sparked debates over gun laws and protection of migrants and minorities.
Announcing an “increased police presence” at mosques, train stations, airports and borders, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said right-wing extremism was the “biggest security threat facing Germany.”
He said it had left “a trail of blood” in recent months — two died in an attack on a synagogue in the city of Halle in October and a pro-migrant politician was murdered at his home in June.
Separately, 12 men were arrested across Germany a week ago on suspicion of planning attacks on mosques aimed at bringing about “a civil-war-like situation” in Germany.
Seehofer insisted that “in this government... no-one is blind” to the threat from the extreme right.
He and justice minister Christine Lambrecht highlighted that Germany has updated its law on firearms licensing in recent weeks and a new bill targeting online hate speech is being considered.
In December, Seehofer also announced hundreds of new posts for federal police and security services to strengthen surveillance of the far-right scene.
But he warned that “despite all our efforts, we cannot completely rule out such terrible crimes.”
Federal police chief Holger Muench said “around half” of those who carry out attacks with extreme-right motivations were previously unknown to his officers.
Suspects in both the Halle synagogue attack and the Hanau shootings appear to have been radicalized largely online, publishing racist screeds only shortly before their attacks.
“The problem is perpetrators who act almost without any structure behind them, practically with only an Internet connection... how can potential perpetrators be identified, that’s the big challenge,” Muench said.
Such people were “time bombs,” justice minister Lambrecht said.
King’s College London counter-terror expert Peter Neumann told Die Welt daily that “what is already happening regarding jihadism must happen regarding right-wing extremism.”
“Security services should infiltrate and surveil forums” where people with far-right leanings gather, he said.
The Hanau shooter legally owned firearms, dragging Germany’s gun licensing laws into the focus of public debate.
People demonstrating Thursday night at Berlin’s Brandenburg gate held signs calling to “disarm fascists.”
There are thought to be around 5.4 million weapons in circulation in Germany, according to Bild newspaper.
Increasing numbers of guns are being seized from radical-right suspects, mounting to 1,091 in 2018 compared with 676 the previous year.
Even members of the Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative CDU party have argued for tougher controls, in a country where hunting and sport shooting remain popular pastimes.
The role far-right political party AfD, in parliament since 2017, has also come under scrutiny — some arguing that they provide the ideological foundations for extremists.
The anti-immigrant outfit, whose leaders denounce Germany’s culture of remembrance for Nazi crimes, should be “placed under surveillance” by security services, Social Democratic Party (SPD) secretary general Lars Klingbeil said.
“One man opened fire in Hanau, but there were many who provided him with ammunition,” Klingbeil told public broadcaster ARD.

Topics: Germany Shooting Hanau racism

Related

Update
World
Far-right gunman kills 9 at German Shisha cafes
World
Germany busts ‘terrorist organization’ that planned attacks on Muslims, refugees

Latest updates

Germany races to act on far-right threat after deadly shootings
IS supporter pleads guilty to St. Paul’s Cathedral bomb plot
Lebanon health ministry announces first coronavirus case
NATO chief hails US-Taliban deal as opening for 'sustainable peace'
Algerians mobilize to mark protest movement’s first birthday

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.