You are here

  • Home
  • Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson out for three weeks

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson out for three weeks

Atletico Madrid’s Koke controls the ball as Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson defends during a recent match at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid. AP
Short Url

https://arab.news/4yr6n

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson out for three weeks

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will be sidelined for up to three weeks after suffering a hamstring injury against Atletico Madrid, the Premier League leaders announced on Friday.

Henderson picked up the injury toward the end of the 1-0 defeat to the Spanish side in the Champions League last-16 first leg on Tuesday.

The England midfielder has been assessed by Liverpool's medical team and was seen leaving hospital after scans on Friday.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the time frame for Henderson's injury at Friday's press conference ahead of Monday's Premier League clash with West Ham.

"We heard of different hamstring injuries now around in the Premier League, Harry Kane, for example," said Klopp. "It's not that bad.

"But he will be out, I think, for three weeks or so, which is not cool. But how we see it, we were still lucky. That's it."

Henderson's injury is a blow to Liverpool as he has been one of the team's most influential players this season.

The 29-year-old was recently made favorite by bookmakers to be crowned players' player of the year.

Klopp does have options to cover for Henderson, with Naby Keita back from injury and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in good form.

His absence also comes at a time when champions-elect Liverpool, 22 points clear at the top, face a run of relatively undemanding league fixtures against West Ham, Watford and Bournemouth.

There is also an FA Cup fifth-round tie at Chelsea to come on March 3 and Klopp will hope Henderson can make a quick recovery in time for the second leg of the Champions League tie against Atletico at Anfield on March 11.

Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain go into Sunday's home game with Bordeaux with a comfortable 10-point lead in Ligue 1, but life has been anything but comfortable for the French champions over the last week. Club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi was indicted on Thursday in a Swiss corruption investigation.

Topics: Liverpool

Related

Sport
Liverpool seek home comforts after Atletico wake-up call
Sport
Stuttering Atletico seek old habits to upset Liverpool and the odds

Tottenham look to seize on Chelsea’s Premier League slump

Updated 21 February 2020
AP

Tottenham look to seize on Chelsea’s Premier League slump

Updated 21 February 2020
AP

LONDON: Jose Mourinho had almost reached the end of his lament about the current situation facing his weary Tottenham players when he turned his attention to their next Premier League game against a team he knows so well.

“The Chelsea players were watching this game on TV,” Mourinho said after Tottenham’s 1-0 home loss to Leipzig in the Champions League, “with nice sparkling water, with lemons and biscuits, enjoying the game.”

If only the outlook at Chelsea were so rosy.

Indeed, recent results suggest the predicament of Mourinho’s old club is more concerning than Tottenham’s.

Chelsea, somehow, find themselves still holding onto fourth place in the league heading into Saturday’s London derby against their nearest rivals in the race for Champions League qualification. That’s despite collecting only 15 points from its last 14 games, a dire run stretching back to the end of November.

At that time, Chelsea were on a six-match winning streak — its best since the team’s title-winning season of 2016-17 — and wasn’t too far behind Liverpool, the current runaway leader. Youngsters like Tammy Abraham, Mason Mount and Fikayo Tomori were regular starters, given their opportunity by an up-and-coming manager in Frank Lampard who is eager to promote youth. US winger Christian Pulisic was in his best form since his move from
Borussia Dortmund.

Fast forward three months and injuries are starting to bite, the kids are starting to feel the pace in a grueling season, and Lampard — a bright, eloquent and engaging manager — has been grumbling about the club’s failure to add numbers to the squad in January and his players’
wastefulness in front of goal.

“I must sound like a broken record,” a clearly frustrated Lampard said after seeing Chelsea get picked off in a 2-0 home loss to Manchester United on Monday.

Lampard’s main gripe is the team’s inability to finish off chances, which has become more pronounced with Abraham — a scorer of 13 league goals this season — currently out injured.

With Callum Hudson-Odoi and Pulisic also missing against United, Lampard played a front three of Willian, Michy Batshuayi and Pedro Rodriguez — a throwback to a few years ago and an era Chelsea fans probably thought they’d seen the back of.

Key midfielder N’Golo Kante joined Abraham on the injury list after going off early against United, while Lampard is still playing 38-year-old Willy Caballero in goal after dropping Kepa Arrizabalaga — signed in 2018 as the world’s most expensive goalkeeper.

It’s an uncertain period for Lampard, who is still a rookie in managerial terms, and Chelsea’s recent slump has seen as many as seven teams move within seven points or closer in the standings.

In that three-month period, Tottenham have won 29 points — a haul second only to Liverpool. That coincided exactly with Mourinho taking over as manager from Mauricio Pochettino.

The issue, now, is whether Spurs can keep it up, and Mourinho clearly has his doubts. With attackers Son Heung-min and Harry Kane out potentially for the rest of the season, Mourinho likened his team to someone “going to fight with a gun without bullets.”

Amid a hectic schedule that has seen his team play two FA Cup replays since the turn of the year, Mourinho said he has been forced to start with the same group of players for matches every three of four days. Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele came off the bench against Leipzig having barely trained.

“I try to manage the pieces that we had,” he said.

Throw in the fact that Tottenham has a tight turnaround after the Leipzig match — Wednesday night to Saturday lunchtime — and Mourinho will feel he has genuine cause for grievance.

Yet, he is managing to scramble together results and a win at Stamford Bridge, where he previously enjoyed two separate trophy-winning spells as coach and was once revered, would see Tottenham climb above Chelsea.

Outmanoeuvring Mourinho, his former coach, in a 2-0 win at Tottenham in December was one of the few bright spots for Lampard in recent months. 

Doing so again would give him and Chelsea some much-needed breathing space in what is suddenly a bunched chase for Champions League qualification.

Topics: Premier league Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Jose Mourinho

Related

Sport
‘I’m 100 percent Tottenham’: no divided loyalties for Jose Mourinho against Chelsea
Sport
Inter Milan sign Eriksen from Tottenham

Latest updates

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson out for three weeks
Sanders blasts Russia for reportedly trying to boost his presidential campaign
Karachi pull off 10-run win against Peshawar
Long-evasive Afghan peace deal to be signed on Feb. 29
Financial Action Task Force tightens screws on Tehran over terror financing

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.