You are here

  • Home
  • Eastern Libya forces say 16 Turkish soldiers killed in fighting

Eastern Libya forces say 16 Turkish soldiers killed in fighting

A handout photograph taken and released on February 20, 2020 by the Turkish presidential press service shows Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) welcoming head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez al-Sarraj (L) during their meeting at Dolmabahce palace in Istanbul. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8v8qs

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

Eastern Libya forces say 16 Turkish soldiers killed in fighting

Updated 9 sec ago
Reuters

BENGHAZI: Forces loyal to Libyan eastern-based commander Khalifa Haftar said on Sunday they had killed 16 Turkish soldiers in recent weeks, a day after Turkey acknowledged it had lost several "martyrs" in combat in the north African country.
Khalid al-Mahjoub, a spokesman for Haftar's Libya National Army (LNA), said the Turks were killed in the port city of Misrata, in battles in Tripoli and in the town of al-Falah south of the capital.
Turkey backs Libya's weak internationally recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) and has sent Syrian soldiers along with some of its own soldiers and weapons.
Haftar's forces are backed by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday acknowleged some Turkish losses in Libya's "struggle".
"We are there (in Libya) with our (Turkish) soldiers and our teams from the Syrian National Army. We continue the struggle there. We have several martyrs. In return, however, we neutralized nearly a hundred (of Haftar's) legionaries," Erdogan said.
The Syrian National Army, also known as Free Syrian Army, is a Turkey-backed Syrian rebel group fighting against pro-Damascus forces in northern Syria, where 16 Turkish soldiers have been killed so far this month.
The deployment of Turkish soldiers and sophisticated air defences has erased small gains made by the LNA with the help of Russian mercenaries, returning the frontline roughly to where it was at start of Haftar's campaign in April 2019.
Ceasefire talks between Libya's warring sides resumed on Thursday after the GNA had pulled out of negotiations following the shelling of Tripoli's port by Haftar's forces.

Topics: Libya Haftar Turkey

Related

Middle-East
Libya cease-fire talks in ‘right direction,’ says UN envoy

Iran reports lowest turnout for general election since 1979

Updated 9 min 3 sec ago
AFP

Iran reports lowest turnout for general election since 1979

  • Conservatives look set for a landslide win in the 290-seat parliament
  • Authorities barred roughly half the candidates from contesting, experts say
Updated 9 min 3 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s interior minister said on Sunday that 42.6 percent of eligible voters turned out for the country’s parliamentary election, a record low in such polls since the Islamic revolution.
Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said the participation rate was “acceptable” for Iran after it experienced bad weather, an air disaster, a coronavirus outbreak and other incidents in the lead-up to Friday’s election.
It was the lowest turnout in a general election since the 1979 revolution that toppled the shah.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)


Experts had predicted a low turnout after poll authorities barred roughly half the 16,000-odd candidates — mostly reformists and moderates — from contesting for a seat.
Conservatives look set for a landslide win in the 290-seat parliament.
If the conservatives’ resurgence is confirmed, it will mean President Hassan Rouhani’s slender majority of reformists and moderates elected four years ago is nearly purged.
The moderates have been weakened by the US pullout from a landmark nuclear deal in 2018 and the imposition of fresh sanctions.

Topics: Iran China Coronavirus Iran elections Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli

Related

Update
Middle-East
Iran’s state TV: Hard-liners win all seats for Tehran in vote
Middle-East
Iranian mayor tests positive for coronavirus with new cases reported

Latest updates

Eastern Libya forces say 16 Turkish soldiers killed in fighting
Pakistan shuts Taftan border after coronavirus kills six in Iran
Two wounded in Lebanese city of Tripoli after bomb explodes in residential building
G20 ready to limit effects of coronavirus on global economy, Saudi finance minister
Sensational Fury crushes Wilder in heavyweight title rematch

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.