You are here

  • Home
  • Israel’s Mossad chief meets with Qatar’s head of intelligence

Israel’s Mossad chief meets with Qatar’s head of intelligence

Israel’s head of Mossad Yossi Cohen attended the secret meeting in Doha at the beginning of February. (File/Gali Tibbon/Pool/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vh5r6

Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

Israel’s Mossad chief meets with Qatar’s head of intelligence

  • Secret meeting took place in Doha at the beginning of February
  • It is understood they discussed Qatar’s funding of Hamas
Updated 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The director of Israel’s Mossad made a secret visit to Qatar earlier in February, where he met with the head of Qatari intelligence, Al Arabiya news channel reported.

Yossi Cohen and Israeli army general Herzi Halevi, who heads up the Israeli army’s southern operations, met with Qatar’s intelligence chief Mohammed bin Ahmed Al-Misnad – who also works as an advisor on national security to the Emir of Qatar.

The meeting was confirmed by former Israeli defense minister Avigdor Lieberman during an interview he gave to Israel’s Channel 12, in which he said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sent Cohen to Doha on Feb. 5 to discuss Qatar’s financial aid policy with Hamas,

The meeting was also attended by Qatari Ambassador Mohammed Al-Emadi, the chairman of Qatar's Gaza Reconstruction Committee.

Topics: Mossad Israel Qatar

Related

Special
Middle-East
Lawyer of man suing Qatari royal says intimidation won’t discourage accountability fight after girlfriend raped
Media
Qatar’s BeIN chairman, two others indicted in bribery case

Iran announces 3 new cases of new virus after 2 deaths

Updated 20 February 2020
AP

Iran announces 3 new cases of new virus after 2 deaths

  • A health ministry official said the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Iran was five, including the two elderly Iranian citizens who died on Wednesday in Qom
  • Authorities were now investigating the origin of the disease, and its possible link with religious pilgrim
Updated 20 February 2020
AP

TEHRAN: Iran said Thursday that three more people have been infected with the new virus that originated in central China, following an announcement the day before that two people had died of the illness caused by the virus in the Iranian city of Qom.

All schools and universities, including religious Shiite seminaries, were shut down in the holy city of Qom, according to the official IRNA news agency. Other news reports said Iran had recently evacuated 60 Iranian students from Wuhan, the Chinese city at the epicenter of the epidemic.

Qom, located around 140 kilometers (86 miles) south of the capital, Tehran, is a popular religious destination and a center of learning and religious studies for Shiite Muslims from inside Iran, as well as Iraq, Pakistan and Afghanistan and Azerbaijan. It is also known for its cattle farms.

An official in Iran's health ministry, Kiyanoush Jahanpour said on his twitter account that the number of confirmed cases of the virus in Iran was five, including the two elderly Iranian citizens who died on Wednesday in Qom.

IRNA reported that the three new cases are all Iranians residing in Qom, with one of the infected having visited the city of Arak. Mohammad Mahdi Gouya, Iran’s deputy health minister, said they did not appear to have had any contact with Chinese nationals.

Iranian authorities were now investigating the origin of the disease, and its possible link with religious pilgrims from Pakistan or other countries.

Iran’s health minister, Saeed Namaki said the roughly 60 Iranian students evacuated from Wuhan had been quarantined upon their return to Iran and were discharged after 14 days without any health problems.

Iran once relied heavily on China to buy its oil and some Chinese companies have continued doing business with Iran in the face of U.S. sanctions. Unlike other countries — such as Saudi Arabia, which barred its citizens and residents from traveling to China — Iran has not imposed such measures on travel there.

The new virus emerged in Wuhan, China in December. Since then, more than 75,000 people have been infected globally, with more than 2,000 deaths being reported, mostly in China.

The new virus comes from a large family of coronaviruses, some causing nothing worse than a cold. It causes cold- and flu-like symptoms, including cough and fever, and in more severe cases, shortness of breath. It can worsen to pneumonia, which can be fatal. The World Health Organization recently named the illness it causes COVID-19, referring to both coronavirus and its origin late last year.

The virus has had few cases in the Middle East so far. There has have been nine cases of the virus confirmed in the United Arab Emirates, which is a popular tourist destination, and one case in Egypt. Of the nine in the UAE, seven are Chinese nationals, one is a Filipino and another an Indian national.

On Thursday, Iraq's Interior Ministry announced the suspension of tourist visas for Iranians.

Meanwhile, Egypt's national air carrier announced Thursday that it would resume flights to China as of Feb. 27 after nearly three weeks of suspension.

Egypt Air said in a statement it will operate one flight a week between Cairo and two Chinese cities, Beijing and Guangzhou. Before the suspension, the carrier used to operate a daily flight to Guangzhou and three weekly ones to Beijing and Hangzhou.

Topics: Iran coronavirus Deaths

Related

Middle-East
Iran ends week-long parliamentary election campaign

Latest updates

Israel’s Mossad chief meets with Qatar’s head of intelligence
Internet goes wild as Gigi Hadid claps back at YouTuber Jake Paul
Raf Simons joins Prada for creative collaboration
Actress Jameela Jamil claps back at Piers Morgan on Twitter
China reports more cases, 150 more deaths from new virus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.