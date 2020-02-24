You are here

Saudi Aramco iktva forum kicks off in Dhahran

Amin Nasser, President and CEO of Aramco, highlighted the success of the event and how the forum has contributed to the kingdom's reputation internationally and locally.
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman at the 5th annual iktva (In-Kingdom Total Value Add) at the Dhahran Expo center.
Saudi Arabia's Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman at the 5th annual iktva (In-Kingdom Total Value Add) at the Dhahran Expo center.
Iktva was launched by Saudi Aramco in 2015 to drive increased levels of localization in its supply chain.
Iktva was launched by Saudi Aramco in 2015 to drive increased levels of localization in its supply chain.
Iktva was launched by Saudi Aramco in 2015 to drive increased levels of localization in its supply chain.
Iktva was launched by Saudi Aramco in 2015 to drive increased levels of localization in its supply chain.
  • Iktva has become one of the Kingdom’s most important and strategic programs focused on developing the energy sector and creating a world-class supply chain
  • The program aims to reach 70 percent local content, increase exports of Saudi-made energy goods and services, and create thousands of jobs
DHAHRAN: Saudi Aramco’s 5th annual iktva (In-Kingdom Total Value Add) forum kicked off on Monday at the Dhahran Expo center, with over 70 exhibitors, 14 government entities, and 8 international energy partners all present at the mega-event.

Iktva was launched by Saudi Aramco in 2015 to drive increased levels of localization in its supply chain. 

Amin Nasser, President and CEO of Aramco, highlighted the success of the event and how the forum has contributed to the kingdom’s reputation internationally and locally.

“The iktva Forum and Exhibition 2020 represents an ideal opportunity to continue to build on the enormous progress which has already been made in creating an integrated supply chain for the oil field service industry, serving not just the Kingdom but the entire region. As you know, we take great pride in our low-cost production, and our reputation for reliability. A first-class supply chain is a critical factor that makes both possible,” he said.

He also indicated that the success of the event could be seen in the numbers.

“For the first time, the majority of our procurement is from in-kingdom: 56 percent to be exact. Our suppliers have tripled their local purchases of goods and services, their employment of Saudis is up 50 percent, and female employment has increased by almost a third. Our suppliers are exporting 50 percent more from the kingdom, because of iktva,”

Aramco signed 66 initial agreements and strategic and commercial collaborations valued at more than $21 billion with international partner companies and entities from 11 countries in several industrial and business sectors across the Saudi Arabian energy sector.

In addition, a joint venture agreement with Baker Hughes was also signed. The joint venture will be a multi-sectorial non-metallic investment platform designed to innovate, develop and manufacture composite materials for both oil and gas as well as non-oil and gas applications.

The venture will leverage polymer materials and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes to deliver transformational non-metallic products, starting with reinforced thermoplastic pipes. The JV facility will be located at the King Salman Energy Park (SPARK), and will serve the MENA region. 

Launched in 2015, iktva has become one of the Kingdom’s most important and strategic programs focused on developing the energy sector and creating of a world-class supply chain. The program aims to reach 70 percent local content, increase exports of Saudi-made energy goods and services, and create thousands of technical and professional jobs and careers.

  • State-backed investment bank Bpifrance and Mubadala will both commit €1bn to the fund to support French companies
  • Bpifrance has said it aims over time to raise up to €10bn for the fund, which is to be used to shore up the capital of French companies
Updated 24 February 2020
Reuters

ABU DHABI: Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala Investment Company will invest €1 billion ($1.08 billion) in a new French state-backed fund to support French companies, France’s finance minister said on Monday.
State-backed investment bank Bpifrance and Mubadala will both commit €1bn to the fund which will launch next month, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said. Additional commitments from institutional investors such as insurers will bring the total invested to four billion, he said.
“The first foreign sovereign investment fund to invest in the French fund is Abu Dhabi’s,” Le Maire told reporters during a visit to Abu Dhabi.
“It’s sends a strong signal that Abu Dhabi’s fund is investing €1bn.”
Bpifrance has said it aims over time to raise up to €10bn for the fund, which is to be used to shore up the capital of French companies facing activist investor campaigns or adapting their business models or shareholder bases.
Bpifrance’s pitch on the fund to outside investors has said it would deploy capital in about 15 companies with a time horizon of 10 years.
Mubadala said in a statement that it saw “significant investment opportunities” in France and said that the fund would invest in companies with “compelling returns.”

