Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle millions of amphetamine tablets

Updated 24 February 2020
SPA

RIYADH: An attempt to smuggle 1.608 million amphetamine tablets hidden inside powder glue packages has been foiled, said a spokesperson for the Saudi General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), Capt. Mohammed bin Khaled Al-Najidi.

Five smugglers, including one Saudi citizen and two Syrians, were arrested.

Al-Najidi confirmed the GDNC’s determination to follow-up on all drug-related criminal activities, as well as to track down people involved in the illegal trade.

Saudi Arabia offers guide to combat coronavirus

Updated 26 February 2020
SPA

  • The Kingdom has wide experience in fighting epidemics
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health has provided neighboring Arab countries with a guide to controlling infectious diseases and dealing with health emergencies. 

Dr. Hani bin Abdul Aziz Jokhdar, deputy minister of public health, said that the guidelines were based on Saudi Arabia’s experience protecting pilgrims’ health and well-being during Hajj season. 

The deputy minister led the Kingdom’s delegation at a meeting of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers for Health on Wednesday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

Arab countries’ preparations to combat the coronavirus epidemic were discussed at the meeting.

“The Kingdom has wide experience in fighting epidemics. The emergency plan presented to the Executive Office is part of the fight against infectious diseases and epidemics,” Jokhdar said.

“The Kingdom’s successful experience in the fight against infectious diseases, epidemics, disasters and others is widely praised at the Arab and the international levels,” he added.

