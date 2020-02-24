Saudi authorities foil attempt to smuggle millions of amphetamine tablets

Saudi Arabia offers guide to combat coronavirus

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health has provided neighboring Arab countries with a guide to controlling infectious diseases and dealing with health emergencies.

Dr. Hani bin Abdul Aziz Jokhdar, deputy minister of public health, said that the guidelines were based on Saudi Arabia’s experience protecting pilgrims’ health and well-being during Hajj season.

The deputy minister led the Kingdom’s delegation at a meeting of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers for Health on Wednesday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

Arab countries’ preparations to combat the coronavirus epidemic were discussed at the meeting.

“The Kingdom has wide experience in fighting epidemics. The emergency plan presented to the Executive Office is part of the fight against infectious diseases and epidemics,” Jokhdar said.

“The Kingdom’s successful experience in the fight against infectious diseases, epidemics, disasters and others is widely praised at the Arab and the international levels,” he added.