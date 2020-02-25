You are here

  • Home
  • Turkey’s casualties in Libya stir debate among public

Turkey’s casualties in Libya stir debate among public

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with head of Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Al-Sarraj. Erdogan announced several Turkish soldiers had been killed in the north African country. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c2c7y

Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

Turkey’s casualties in Libya stir debate among public

  • Sustained tensions between Russia and Turkey in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province is thought to be influencing Ankara’s decision to involve itself in Libya
Updated 25 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: The announcement of Turkish military casualties in war-torn Libya has prompted a mixed response from the public.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan revealed several Turkish soldiers had been killed in the North African country, as well as confirming the presence of Syrian National Army militants in the country.
“We have several martyrs, but in return we neutralized nearly 100 legionaries,” Erdogan said during a speech on Feb. 22.
On Feb. 23, 16 Turkish soldiers were reported to have been killed in the port city of Misrata over the past few weeks, according Khalid Al-Mahjoub, spokesman for Libyan National Army.
Howard Eissenstat, a Turkey expert at St. Lawrence University, New York, and senior nonresident fellow at the Project on Middle East Democracy, said he wasn’t surprised that Turkish soldiers had been killed, but added it could be unpopular at home.  “The surprise is that so many were in active combat,” he told Arab News.
“Traditionally, Turkey’s military actions abroad have been focused on a relatively small band of interests. The Libyan operations are a real leap for Turkey and, under normal circumstances, would likely be quite unpopular,” he said.
 The Turkish public overwhelmingly opposes the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya, according to a recent poll conducted by an Istanbul-based research institute. Fifty-eight percent of the respondents opposed sending Turkish forces to Libya. Turkey supports the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) against the forces of Khalifa Haftar.
 On Jan. 2, the Turkish Parliament ratified a motion authorizing the government to send military training personnel to Libya. But Ankara committed to only sending troops to provide technical support and military training, in addition to supplying the GNA with weaponry.

BACKGROUND

Turkey supports the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord against the forces of Khalifa Haftar.

 In late January, French President Emmanuel Macron urged Ankara to stop deploying militants from the Syrian National Army to Libya.
Eissenstat, though, said it was anybody’s guess what the response to Turkish casualties would be, given the government’s stranglehold over the mainstream media.  
“These casualties would traditionally have been considered unacceptable. Today, however, the range for debate and dissent are so curtailed, it may not have a measurable effect at all,” Eissenstat added.
Sustained tensions between Russia and Turkey in Syria’s rebel-held Idlib province is thought to be influencing Ankara’s decision to involve itself in Libya.
 The two sides have been at odds over the Middle East region, whilst Erdogan previously warned that the presence of Russia-tied mercenaries in North Africa was a justification for Turkish military presence in Libya.
 “I am not sure Turkey has a Libya policy. It is mainly wishful thinking. As such, it will be prone to changes and shifts depending on developments,” Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo Intelligence in London, told Arab News.
 For Piccoli, resolving Idlib issue is much more important for Ankara than Libya.
 “If Libya is the price to pay for Russian help in dealing with Idlib, Erdogan will swallow it,” he noted.

 

Topics: Libya Syria Turkey Khalifa Haftar

Related

Breaking News
Middle-East
Libya rivals announce will not take part in Geneva talks
Middle-East
UN: Libya’s warring sides agree to lasting cease-fire deal

Turkish shelling kills 9 regime personnel in NW Syria: monitor

Updated 25 February 2020
AFP

Turkish shelling kills 9 regime personnel in NW Syria: monitor

  • UN says it was trying to double aid deliveries across a border crossing from Turkey from 50 to 100 trucks a day.
  • Idlib has seen hundreds of thousands of people flee the violence
Updated 25 February 2020
AFP

BEIRUT: Turkish shelling Monday killed nine regime fighters in northwest Syria, where Ankara-backed rebels are fighting off advancing regime forces, a monitor said.
Syrian regime forces have since December clawed back parts of the last major opposition bastion of Idlib in violence that has displaced almost a million people.
Fighting raged on Monday, killing almost 100 fighters on both sides around the jihadist-dominated bastion, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor said.
Those included 41 pro-regime fighters, as well as 53 jihadists and allied rebels.
Overall on Monday, the regime advanced rapidly in the south of the bastion, but lost the town of Nayrab along the M4 highway to Turkish-backed rebels in the southeast.
Turkish shelling in that area killed four regime fighters near Nayrab and another five near the town of Saraqeb to its east, the Britain-based Observatory said.
Opposition fighters had already broken back into Nayrab last week after the regime seized it at the start of the month, but then lost it again several hours later.
Saraqeb, which lies at the intersection of the M4 and another important highway the M5, has been under regime control since February 8.
Earlier Monday, Russian air strikes killed five civilians in the Jabal Al-Zawiya area in the south of the bastion, the Observatory said.
In fighting on the ground, regime forces seized 10 towns and villages south of the M4, which links the coastal regime stronghold of Latakia to government-held second city Aleppo, it said.
State news agency SANA, for its part, said “units of the Syrian army continued to progress in the south of Idlib” province.
Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman said the regime’s aim was to wrest back control of stretches of the M4 still under the control of jihadists and allied rebels.
That would require operations against the towns of Ariha and Jisr Al-Shughur, both along the M4.
Analysts expect a tough battle for Jisr Al-Shughur, held by the jihadist Turkistan Islamic Party whose fighters mainly hail from China’s Uighur Muslim minority.
They are allied to Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, a group led by Syria’s former Al-Qaeda affiliate which dominates the Idlib region.
Loyalist forces have already taken back control of the M5, which connects the capital with Aleppo.
They have also secured the region around the northern city, a major pre-war industrial hub.
Fighting in northwest Syria since December has forced some 900,000 people to flee their homes and shelters amid bitter cold.
The United Nations said Monday that the latest fighting was coming “dangerously close” to encampments of the displaced, risking an imminent “bloodbath.”
Mark Cutts, a UN humanitarian coordinator, also told reporters in Geneva that the world body was trying to double aid deliveries across a border crossing with Turkey from 50 to 100 trucks a day.
Syria’s war has killed more than 380,000 people and displaced millions since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Topics: Syria UN conflict aid

Related

Middle-East
Leaked recordings prove Assad forces killing Idlib civilians
Middle-East
UK envoy slams Russian ‘lack of humanity’ in Syria

Latest updates

Four killed in India clash ahead of Trump arrival
Turkish shelling kills 9 regime personnel in NW Syria: monitor
UN calls for ‘two state’ solution to be respected in Middle East
Lebanese activists and critics of Hezbollah face attacks, arrest and threats
Family of Egyptian militant ‘not aware of his fate’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.