You are here

  • Home
  • UN: Libya’s warring sides agree to lasting cease-fire deal

Opinion

Dr. Mohammed Al-Sulami

Turkey following Iranian model with Libya move

Read article

UN: Libya’s warring sides agree to lasting cease-fire deal

Khalifa Haftar, Libya’s eastern military commander, earlier said he would be ready for a cease-fire if Turkish and Syrian mercenaries left the country. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/923rm

Updated 18 sec ago
AP

UN: Libya’s warring sides agree to lasting cease-fire deal

  • Both sides reach a draft deal ‘to facilitate the safe return of civilians to their areas’
  • Developments on the ground have repeatedly defied diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis
Updated 18 sec ago
AP

GENEVA: The UN mission in Libya said Monday that the country’s warring sides had agreed to turn a shaky cease-fire into a lasting deal, stirring modest hopes after weeks of sporadic violence that derailed negotiations.

As the latest round of UN-mediated talks between rival military leaders wrapped up in Geneva, both sides reached a draft deal “to facilitate the safe return of civilians to their areas,” according to a UN statement.

The return of thousands of displaced civilians will be monitored by military representatives in Geneva with support from the UN mission in Libya.

The delegates negotiating on behalf of Libya’s rival administrations must now send the draft for approval to their respective leaders who have the power to halt the fighting, a prospect that faces further obstacles. The representatives promised to reconvene in Geneva next month to hammer out details of the deal’s implementation.

Monday’s apparent breakthrough came days after eastern-based forces under the command of Khalifa Haftar escalated their attacks on the capital of Tripoli. The attacks hit Tripoli’s civilian seaport, narrowly missing an explosive liquefied petroleum gas tanker and prompting the UN-backed government in Tripoli to pull out of talks. The negotiations resumed days later, with expectations for an agreement low.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

The current cease-fire was brokered in January by Russia and Turkey, which back opposite sides in the conflict. A high-profile international summit followed in Berlin, where world powers with interests in the oil-rich North African country pledged to push for the cease-fire and uphold a widely flouted arms embargo.

Developments on the ground have repeatedly defied diplomatic efforts to resolve the crisis. Foreign backers keep pouring weapons into the country, the UN alleges. Fighting continues around the capital, as each side accuses the other of violating the cease-fire.

The United Arab Emirates and Egypt, as well as France and Russia, support Haftar’s self-styled Libyan Arab Armed Forces. The embattled Tripoli administration, which controls just a shrinking corner of western Libya, has increasingly relied on Turkey for military aid.

The latest round of fighting in Libya started last spring, when Haftar launched his assault on the capital in a bid to wrest power from the UN-backed government. The siege has killed thousands of people, and displaced over 150,000, according to the UN.

Topics: Libya Khalifa Haftar

Related

Middle-East
Libya’s Haftar says any cease-fire would be contingent on Turkish withdrawal
Middle-East
UN-backed Sarraj: Support for Haftar ‘prolonging’ Libyan war

Iran nuclear deal commission to meet in Vienna

Updated 56 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Iran nuclear deal commission to meet in Vienna

  • Meeting comes as the European parties try to find a way to persuade Iran to come back into line
  • Tehran would be prepared to move back toward the deal if Europe provides ‘meaningful’ economic benefits
Updated 56 min 52 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: The remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal will meet in Vienna on Wednesday, the EU’s diplomatic service announced, after Britain, France and Germany launched a dispute process over Iran’s successive pullbacks.
The office of EU diplomatic chief Josep Borrell — who is tasked with convening the commission under the dispute mechanism — said the get-together would be chaired on his behalf by senior official Helga Schmid.
The meeting comes as the European parties try to find a way to persuade Iran to come back into line with the deal after Tehran made a series of steps away in protest at the US pulling out and reimposing sanctions.
The 2015 agreement to curb Iran’s nuclear program in return for sanctions relief has been slowly crumbling since US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew in 2018, describing the accord signed by his predecessor Barack Obama as a bad deal.
The EU has led efforts to try to save the deal, arguing that it is vital for international security, but after repeated warnings over Iran’s moves, Germany, Britain and France triggered the dispute process on January 14.
In its last announcement, Tehran said it would no longer observe limits on the number of centrifuges used to enrich uranium. It was its fifth step away from the deal since Trump’s pullout.
Borrell has said he believes all the countries still in the deal — which also include Russia and China — are determined to save the accord.
Western diplomats recognize it is highly unlikely Iran will heed calls to come back into full compliance without substantial concessions in return — such as an end to US sanctions or Europe taking measures to offset their economic impact.
Instead they hope to use the dispute process, which can be strung out for quite some time, to convince Iran not to take any more moves away from the deal, giving space for back-channel diplomacy aimed at bringing Washington and Tehran back into alignment.
At a major international security conference in Munich earlier this month, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Tehran would be prepared to move back toward the deal if Europe provides “meaningful” economic benefits.
Crucially, Iran has said it will continue to cooperate with the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) which carries out regular detailed inspections on the ground.
Europe has set up a special trading mechanism called Instex to try to enable legitimate humanitarian trade with Iran, but it has yet to complete any transactions and Tehran regards it as inadequate.
The renewed US sanctions have almost entirely isolated Iran from the international financial system, driven away oil buyers and plunged the country into a severe recession.

Topics: Iran Iran nuclear deal

Related

Middle-East
Iran could have nuclear weapon within 1 to 2 years: France
Middle-East
Iran’s nuclear enrichment at higher level than before 2015 deal: Rouhani

Latest updates

UN warns of ‘bloodbath’ risk in northwest Syria
Iran denies virus coverup after claim of 50 deaths
WWE’s John Morrison ready to rumble at Riyadh Super ShowDown
Palestine to host first ever FIBA match as Iraq make emotional return in Asia Cup qualifiers
Iran nuclear deal commission to meet in Vienna

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.