Iran to be 'held accountable' for any action against US interests in Iraq

State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus also reaffirmed US support for the Iraqi people following protests that erupted against the country’s largely Iran-backed ruling elite. (AFP)
Updated 25 February 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Washington warned on Monday that the Iranian regime would be held accountable for any action by ‘the Shia militias’ in Iraq against US interests, and reminded Tehran to take those warnings ‘seriously’.

“We’re still going to do everything we can to deter the Shia militias from attacking us. We also obviously saw as it started with the attacks that were sponsored by Iranian militias … attacking our embassy back in the beginning of the year. And now, we’re starting to see and continue to see more of this activity start to creep up again,” US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in an interview with Al-Arabiya.

The Americans’ resolve to protect its interest in Iraq, according to Ortagus, was proven when a targeted drone attack killed Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Iran’s top general and the architect of Tehran’s proxy wars in the Middle East, on January 3.

The strike also killed Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, and five others.

 “The Iranian regime should know that we will hold them accountable for any actions that their Shia militias take in Iraq,” Al-Arabiya reported Ortagus as saying. “We were serious at the beginning of the year when we warned them on this before we killed Qassem Soleimani and we’re serious about it now, and they need to take those warnings seriously.”

The US State Department spokesperson also reaffirmed US support for the Iraqi people following protests that erupted against the country’s largely Iran-backed ruling elite.

“One of the things that is most important for us is that the killing of innocent protesters in Iraq,” Ortagus said. “You know, we have seen a lot of protests around Iraq, and we understand that people are frustrated with their government. It’s one of the reasons that you’ve seen a change in leadership and that we saw the last prime minister resign.”

Turkey’s Erdogan says no agreement yet on four-way Syria summit

Updated 25 February 2020
Reuters

Turkey's Erdogan says no agreement yet on four-way Syria summit

  • Turkey has sent thousands of troops and equipment to Idlib to head off the campaign driven by Russian air raid
Updated 25 February 2020
Reuters

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that there was not yet full agreement on holding a proposed March 5 summit with Russia, France and Germany on the conflict in Syria’s Idlib, but he may meet Russia’s Vladimir Putin on that date.
Syrian government forces are pushing to retake the last large rebel-held region in Syria after nine years of war and nearly a million Syrians, mostly women and children, have been displaced by the fighting since early December.
At a news conference in Ankara before departing on a trip to Azerbaijan, Erdogan said that a Russian delegation was set to come to Turkey on Wednesday to discuss the Idlib situation.
“There is no full agreement yet between (French President Emmanuel) Macron ... (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel, and Putin,” he said. Macron and Merkel have both urged Putin to end the conflict, concerned about the humanitarian situation.
On Saturday, Erdogan said that Turkey had set out a “road map” for Syria after calls with the three leaders, while the Kremlin has said it was discussing the possibility of holding a four-way summit.
Turkey has sent thousands of troops and equipment to Idlib to head off the campaign driven by Russian air raids and 17 members of the Turkish forces have been killed. Turkey already hosts 3.7 million Syrian refugees, says it cannot handle another wave and has closed its borders.

