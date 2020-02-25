US star Khalid to hit the stage at Bahrain F1 Grand Prix

DUBAI: US RnB star Khalid is set to hit the stage as part of the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix next month.

The “Young, Dumb and Broke” singer will close out the concert series on March 20 alongside DJ Don Diablo while Dutch EDM star Afrojack will hit the stage on March 19.

Access to the concerts are free for racegoers — tickets for the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix start at $179.

The final race will take place on March 22 at the Bahrain International Circuit.