  • Rising death toll in Delhi sectarian riots

Rising death toll in Delhi sectarian riots

Security personnel stand guard near a burnt-out mosque and shops following clashes between people supporting and opposing a contentious amendment to India’s citizenship law, in New Delhi on February 26, 2020. (AFP)
Hindu militants beat a Muslim man during communal clashes in New Delhi on Monday. Police fired tear gas at protesters in several areas of the city. (Reuters)
A mob vandalizes a shop and damages vehicles during violence between two groups in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP)
Black smoke rises into the sky after shops are set on fire during violence between two groups in Bhajanpura are of New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP)
Indian policemen guard an area vandalized following violence between two groups in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. (AP)
  • 13 die, at least 150 injured in communal clashes since Monday
NEW DELHI: Twenty people have now died in days of sectarian riots in New Delhi, with 189 people wounded including around 60 by gunshot, the director of the hospital treating most of those affected said Wednesday.
“The death toll stands at 20, 189 people are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Around 60 have gunshot wounds,” Sunil Kumar from the Guru Teg Bahadur hospital told AFP.

Police used tear gas, smoke grenades and pellets, but have struggled to disperse stone-throwing crowds involved in the violence that spiraled out of control on Monday.
The clashes, which coincided with a visit to India by US President Donald Trump, erupted between thousands demonstrating for and against the new citizenship law introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist government.
India’s capital has been the epicenter of unrest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, which makes it easier for non-Muslims from some neighboring Muslim-dominated countries to gain Indian citizenship.
Critics say the law is biased against Muslims and undermines India’s secular constitution. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has denied it has any bias against India’s more than 180 million Muslims.
Reuters witnesses saw mobs wielding sticks, pipes and stones walking down streets in parts of northeast Delhi on Tuesday, amid incidents of arson, looting and stone-throwing. Clouds of black smoke billowed from a tire market that had been set alight in the area, as fire trucks rushed to control the blaze.
Shots could be heard in the area and many of the wounded had suffered gunshot injuries, hospital officials said.
However, there were no immediate reports of any fighting on Wednesday.
“The situation is relatively better than yesterday in the violence hit areas,” Atul Garg, the director of the Delhi fire department told Reuters on Wednesday, adding the fire department had stationed additional vehicles in the area and senior officials are camping there.
“There are no rioters on the streets and our vehicles have been able to reach the area,” he said.

Topics: India Hindu-Muslim riots

Maldives gets Amal Clooney to fight for Rohingya at UN court

Updated 22 min 8 sec ago

Maldives gets Amal Clooney to fight for Rohingya at UN court

Updated 22 min 8 sec ago
COLOMBO: The luxury tourist destination of the Maldives has hired prominent human rights lawyer Amal Clooney to represent it at the UN’s highest court in seeking justice for Myanmar’s persecuted Rohingya Muslims.
The Maldivian government said Wednesday it will formally join the mainly Muslim African state of The Gambia in challenging Myanmar’s 2017 military crackdown that sent around 740,000 Rohingya fleeing into neighboring Bangladesh.
In a unanimous ruling last month, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Buddhist-majority Myanmar to implement emergency measures to prevent the genocide of Rohingya — pending a full case that could take years.
Clooney successfully represented former Maldives president Mohamed Nasheed and secured a UN decision that his 2015 jailing for 13 years was illegal.
With the fall of strongman president Abdulla Yameen in 2018, Nasheed as well as several other dissidents in the Sunni Muslim nation of 340,000 have been cleared of any wrongdoing.
Nasheed is currently the atoll nation’s speaker in the national legislature.
The government said it welcomed the ICJ’s decision to order provisional measures to secure the rights of victims in Myanmar and prevent the destruction of evidence in the ongoing case.
“Accountability for genocide in Myanmar is long overdue and I look forward to working on this important effort to seek judicial remedies for Rohingya survivors,” Clooney was quoted as saying by the Maldivian government.
Thousands are suspected to have been killed in the Rohingya crackdown and refugees brought widespread reports of rape and arson by Myanmar’s military and local Buddhist militias.

