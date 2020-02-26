You are here

Two-night event to bring legendary Persian musicians to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla

Seven influential and much-loved Persian musicians — including Shahram Shabpareh, Leila Forouhar, Shadmehr Aghili and Andy pictured — will entertain the crowds at AlUla. (Supplied)
Seven influential and much-loved Persian musicians — including Ebi, Sasy and Arash Labaf pictured — will entertain the crowds at AlUla. (Supplied)
ALULA: A two-night event celebrating Persian music is coming to Saudi Arabia’s AlUla as part of the ongoing Winter at Tantora Festival.

Seven influential and renowned Persian musicians — legendary Iranian pop-singer Shahram Shabpareh, classic songstress Leila Forouhar, Ebrahim Hamedi (better known by his stage name Ebi), Sasy, Shadmehr Aghili, Andy and platinum-selling singer and producer Arash Labaf — will entertain the crowds at the historical and cultural site’s Maraya Concert Hall on March 5 and 6.

The event, “Persian Night - Music Without Borders” forms part of Saudi Arabia’s focus on establishing the Winter at Tantora Festival as a hub for cultural exchange and dialogue as well as the sharing of diverse artistic traditions.




Seven influential and much-loved Persian musicians — including Ebi, Sasy and Arash Labaf pictured — will entertain the crowds at AlUla. (Supplied)

Over the past 12 weeks, the festival has presented a variety of cultural, entertainment and artistic activities that bring together eastern and western culture.

Greek musician Yanni, Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli (who both played at last year’s festival) and Moroccan singer Aziza Jalal have all appeared at this year’s edition.

In addition to concerts, several other events have been taking place, including cooking under the stars with chefs from Michelin-starred restaurants, the Fursan horse race and the AlUla balloon festival.

There have been tours on offer of Madain Saleh, Saudi Arabia’s first UNESCO World Heritage site, and landmarks such as AlUla’s famous Elephant Rock.

Described as the Kingdom’s archaeological jewel, AlUla has been a meeting point of many civilizations throughout history.

This year’s program was extended for an additional two weeks in January, and is expected to attract more than 40,000 visitors throughout its run.

The Winter at Tantora Festival started on December 19, 2019 and will run to March 7. Tickets can be booked here.

The rebirth of AlUla
Hegra, ancient city of the Nabataeans in Saudi Arabia’s historic AlUla Valley, is emerging from the mists of time to take its rightful place as one of the wonders of the world

Enter


keywords
Saudi Arabia offers guide to combat coronavirus

RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health has provided neighboring Arab countries with a guide to controlling infectious diseases and dealing with health emergencies. 

Dr. Hani bin Abdul Aziz Jokhdar, deputy minister of public health, said that the guidelines were based on Saudi Arabia’s experience protecting pilgrims’ health and well-being during Hajj season. 

The deputy minister led the Kingdom’s delegation at a meeting of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers for Health on Wednesday at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

Arab countries’ preparations to combat the coronavirus epidemic were discussed at the meeting.

“The Kingdom has wide experience in fighting epidemics. The emergency plan presented to the Executive Office is part of the fight against infectious diseases and epidemics,” Jokhdar said.

“The Kingdom’s successful experience in the fight against infectious diseases, epidemics, disasters and others is widely praised at the Arab and the international levels,” he added.

British golf star joins elite field for Saudi tournament

