You are here

  • Home
  • Israel’s Netanyahu pulls his punches after Sanders calls him a racist

Israel’s Netanyahu pulls his punches after Sanders calls him a racist

Bernie Sanders has been critical of Benjamin Netanyahu’s policy toward Palestinians. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gxsz8

Updated 38 sec ago
Reuters

Israel’s Netanyahu pulls his punches after Sanders calls him a racist

  • Bernie Sanders described Benjamin Netanyahu as ‘a reactionary racist who is now running’ Israel
  • Netanyahu said that as PM he had stood up to US presidential opposition to his policies before and would be able to do so again
Updated 38 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Bernie Sanders was wrong to call him a racist during a debate among contenders for the US Democratic presidential nomination, but shied away from attacking the senator in return.
“I am not intervening in the US election,” Netanyahu replied when asked on Israeli Army Radio about what an interviewer termed Sanders’ personal attack on him at Tuesday’s event in Charleston, South Carolina.
Sanders, who has been critical of the right-wing leader’s policy toward Palestinians, described Netanyahu as “a reactionary racist who is now running” Israel.
Pressed further for his thoughts about Sanders, who if elected would be the first Jewish president in US history, Netanyahu said: “What I think about this matter is that he is definitely wrong. No question about it.”
Asked about possible confrontation with Sanders should the self-described democratic socialist win the White House, Netanyahu said that as prime minister he had stood up to US presidential opposition to his policies before and would be able to do so again.
Netanyahu had a contentious relationship with Barack Obama, Republican Donald Trump’s predecessor as president, with the Iranian nuclear deal and Israel’s settlement policy in the occupied West Bank main areas of friction.
Israel’s longest-serving leader, Netanyahu is fighting for his political survival in a national election on Monday, the country’s third in less than a year after inconclusive ballots in April and September.
During the campaign, Netanyahu has steered clear of commenting directly on the US election.
But he has praised Trump as the best friend Israel has ever had in the White House, noting the president’s decisions to withdraw from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and move the US embassy to the city.
Netanyahu has also tried to play on many Israelis’ suspicions about the loyalty of Israel’s 21 percent Arab minority, political analysts say.
The right-wing Likud party leader says his main challenger, former general Benny Gantz, would need the support of an Arab party to form a governing coalition, effectively tying his hands in pursuing any military action in the region.
The tactic forced Gantz to deny that a government led by his centrist Blue and White party would rely on the Joint List, an Arab coalition mostly supported by descendants of Palestinians who lived in what became Israel after its creation in 1948.
Israel’s Arab community has long accused Netanyahu, in power from 1996-1999 and since 2009, of fear-mongering. On election day in 2015 Netanyahu urged his voters to turn out, warning that Arabs were flocking to the polls “in droves.”
Netanyahu, who held a campaign rally in an Arab town on Wednesday, has said he has no dispute with the Arab public in general, only with Arab politicians pursuing policies he opposes.

Topics: Bernie Sanders Benjamin Netanyahu US Democratic presidential nomination

Related

Update
World
Rivals question front-runner Sanders’ electability at rowdy Democratic debate
World
Sanders blasts Russia for reportedly trying to boost his presidential campaign

Nexhmije Hoxha, widow of Albania’s communist dictator, dies at 99

Updated 26 February 2020
AFP

Nexhmije Hoxha, widow of Albania’s communist dictator, dies at 99

  • Nexhmije Hoxha passed away at home in the modest Tirana apartment where she lived with her daughter and her niece
  • Hoxha, who outlived her husband Enver by more than 30 years, never showed any remorse over his reign of terror
Updated 26 February 2020
AFP

TIRANA: Nexhmije Hoxha, the wife and loyal defender of the former communist dictator who ruled Albania for more than 40 years, died on Wednesday at age 99, her family said.
She passed away at home in the modest Tirana apartment where she lived with her daughter and her niece, her daughter-in-law told AFP by telephone.
In a statement to the media, her son Ilir Hoxha expressed his “sorrow” and said his mother “dedicated her whole life to the liberation of the homeland and the construction of a new Albania, to progress and the emancipation of Albanian society.”
Hoxha, who outlived her husband Enver by more than 30 years, never showed any remorse over his reign of terror.
After Albania’s communist regime collapsed in 1991, the widow served five years in jail for embezzling public money.
She was also personally implicated in the executions, deportations and arbitrary arrests that marked her husband’s regime.
But she never missed a chance to praise her husband, once calling him “not a dictator but an ideal leader who knew how to defend his country from foreign and local enemies threatening Albania’s existence.”
“What should I be ashamed of? Why ask for a pardon? I do not regret anything and there is nothing I should feel guilty for. We only respected laws in force at the time,” she told AFP in a 2008 interview.
During the regime’s 1945-1991 rule, 5,577 men and 450 women were executed, more than 26,000 people were imprisoned and 32,000 deported, while 77,000 perished in labor camps.
Born into a family of ethnic Albanian Muslims on February 8, 1921 in the Macedonian town of Bitola, Hoxha met her future husband, 13 years her senior, at a clandestine meeting of the Albanian Communist Party in 1941.
They married a year later and she embraced his revolutionary ideas based on the teachings of Marx and Lenin, reaching the top ranks of the communist party herself.
Under her husband’s reign, Albania broke off links with other communist states after World War II and was for decades completely isolated from the outside world.
Hoxha spent her later years living in a Tirana suburb, where she wrote her memoirs “My Life With Enver,” surrounded by books, pictures and memorabilia.
She will be buried in a public cemetery on Thursday, her family said.

Topics: Nexhmije Hoxha Enver Hoxha Albania

Related

World
Albania will not ‘cry at Europe’s door’, PM says
World
Albania, host of Iranian dissident camp, expels two Iranian diplomats

Latest updates

Israel’s Netanyahu pulls his punches after Sanders calls him a racist
Saudi Tourism Ministry unveils new logo
Diriyah sculpture brings historic Saudi horse to life
Six Saudi short films debuting on Netflix tell the Kingdom's story, says director
Nexhmije Hoxha, widow of Albania’s communist dictator, dies at 99

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.