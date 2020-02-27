Coronavirus: Middle East countries take steps to control outbreak

DUBAI: Arab countries are taking extraordinary steps to protect their citizens and residents from the rising coronavirus cases, with most of the infections originating from Iran which is a pilgrimage destination for Shiite Muslims.

Thursday, February 27, 2020

12:45 – Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has temporarily suspended the use of GCC national identity cards for travel to and from the country.

10:27 – Twenty two people have died so far from the new coronavirus in Iran, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported in a chart it published on Thursday. The number of people diagnosed with the disease is 141, the chart showed. It did not specify whether those who have died were included in the tally of those infected. Iranian officials on Wednesday reported a total of 139 cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths.

10:20 – The Kuwait health ministry reported 43 confirmed coronavirus cases, and all of the patients have traveled from Iran. Health officials also said that infectious disease specialist teams have been formed to deal with coronavirus patients, who have been been isolated and in the process of recovery. “We are monitoring all those who have been in contact with coronavirus patients,” the officials added, and hotlines have been set up to receive reports of possible coronavirus case.







The Kuwait health ministry reported 43 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday. (AFP)



08:57 – Iraq has confirmed its sixth case of coronavirus, in a young Iraqi man in Baghdad who had traveled from Iran, the health ministry said.

08:24 – In Oman, budget airline SalamAir said it will operate a special flight from Muscat to Shiraz. “SalamAir announces the operation of a special flight, Muscat-Shiraz-Muscat, on Thursday, 27th February 2020, to return the stranded citizens and residents.”



01:20 – Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain issued a statement announcing the suspension all flights to and from the Republic of Iraq and the Lebanese Republic until further notice. It separately extended a 48-hour ban over flights from Dubai and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.







A bus conductor wearing a surgical mask stands in front of a bus station in the Bahraini capital Manama on February 26, 2020. (AFP)



Wednesday, February 26, 2020

23:59 – The Kuwait Airways said it will operate a special flight on Thursday to evacuate nationals from Italy’s Milan after confirming deaths of some cases infected with the new coronavirus there.







Vendors, wearing protective masks, sit outside their shop in Kuwait City on February 26, 2020. (AFP)





23:08 – Kuwaiti Cabinet announced the suspension of all government and private schools, colleges, universities and military colleges, and Awqaf and Islamic Affairs educational centers from March 1, 2020 until March 12, 2020.