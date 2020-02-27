Coronavirus: Middle East countries take steps to control outbreak

You are here

Countries in the Middle East are taking various measures to protect their citizens from the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China. (File/AFP)
Arab News

  • Iraq announces sixth case, a young man who traveled from Iran
  • Bahrain’s aviation authority suspends flights to and from Iraq, Lebanon until further notice
Arab News

DUBAI: Arab countries are taking extraordinary steps to protect their citizens and residents from the rising coronavirus cases, with most of the infections originating from Iran which is a pilgrimage destination for Shiite Muslims.

Thursday, February 27, 2020
12:45 – Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior has temporarily suspended the use of GCC national identity cards for travel to and from the country.

10:27 – Twenty two people have died so far from the new coronavirus in Iran, the official Iranian news agency IRNA reported in a chart it published on Thursday. The number of people diagnosed with the disease is 141, the chart showed. It did not specify whether those who have died were included in the tally of those infected. Iranian officials on Wednesday reported a total of 139 cases of coronavirus and 19 deaths.

10:20  – The Kuwait health ministry reported 43 confirmed coronavirus cases, and all of the patients have traveled from Iran. Health officials also said that infectious disease specialist teams have been formed to deal with coronavirus patients, who have been been isolated and in the process of recovery. “We are monitoring all those who have been in contact with coronavirus patients,” the officials added, and hotlines have been set up to receive reports of possible coronavirus case.




The Kuwait health ministry reported 43 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday. (AFP)

08:57 – Iraq has confirmed its sixth case of coronavirus, in a young Iraqi man in Baghdad who had traveled from Iran, the health ministry said.

08:24 – In Oman, budget airline SalamAir said it will operate a special flight from Muscat to Shiraz. “SalamAir announces the operation of a special flight, Muscat-Shiraz-Muscat, on Thursday, 27th February 2020, to return the stranded citizens and residents.”


01:20 – Bahrain’s Civil Aviation Affairs in the Kingdom of Bahrain issued a statement announcing the suspension all flights to and from the Republic of Iraq and the Lebanese Republic until further notice. It separately extended a 48-hour ban over flights from Dubai and Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates.




A bus conductor wearing a surgical mask stands in front of a bus station in the Bahraini capital Manama on February 26, 2020. (AFP)

Wednesday, February 26, 2020
23:59 – The Kuwait Airways said it will operate a special flight on Thursday to evacuate nationals from Italy’s Milan after confirming deaths of some cases infected with the new coronavirus there.




Vendors, wearing protective masks, sit outside their shop in Kuwait City on February 26, 2020. (AFP)


23:08 – Kuwaiti Cabinet announced the suspension of all government and private schools, colleges, universities and military colleges, and Awqaf and Islamic Affairs educational centers from March 1, 2020 until March 12, 2020.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Turkey-backed rebels regain key Syrian town of Saraqeb

Reuters

Turkey-backed rebels regain key Syrian town of Saraqeb

  • Three weeks ago, the armed opposition lost the northwestern town at the junction of two main highways
  • Nearly a million Syrians have been displaced by the latest fighting
Reuters

AMMAN: Syrian rebels backed by the Turkish military have recaptured the strategic town of Saraqeb, the first significant reverse for the Syrian army in a Russian-backed offensive that had made swift gains, the rebels said on Thursday.
Three weeks ago, the armed opposition lost the northwestern town at the junction of two main highways, following advances by the Syrian army in its bid to retake the last large rebel-held region in Syria after nine years of war.
Nearly a million Syrians have been displaced by the latest fighting.
“The city of Saraqeb has been liberated completely from Assad’s gangs,” Naji Mustafa, a spokesman for a Turkey-backed coalition of rebel factions, the National Liberation Front, said in a statement, referring to Syrian President Bashar Assad.
With Russian backing, government forces aided by Iranian militias have gained ground in northwest Syria since December.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported on Thursday that Russian-backed government forces had seized full control of southern Idlib province after fresh advances against the rebels.
Government forces have seized about 60 towns and villages in the southern Idlib area and the adjoining province of Hama in the last three days, the Observatory said.
The opposition advance on Saraqeb comes ahead of an end-February deadline set by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan for Assad’s forces to pull back from territory that Turkey says is part of a buffer zone agreed with Russia.
Erdogan has said Turkey would otherwise drive them back.
Turkish and Russian officials were expected to hold a second day of talks in Ankara on Thursday on the conflict.
Ankara has sent thousands of troops and truckloads of equipment into Syria’s northwest corner bordering Turkey to back the rebels and set up new outposts that rebels say was in preparation for a Turkish operation to push back Assad’s forces.
Ibrahim Al-Idlibi, an opposition figure in touch with the rebel factions, said the seizure of the town eases pressure on rebels who in recent days lost a string of significant territory in southern Idlib province and Jabal al Zawiya highlands.
“The rebels this morning completed their control of Saraqeb after having advanced from several fronts. This eases the pressure after the Syrian army’s recent gains,” Idlibi said.
Saraqeb is at the juncture of two main roads linking the capital of Damascus and its second largest city of Aleppo and another highway west to the Mediterranean.
Taking back the M5 highway, which goes south to Damascus, from the insurgents had marked a big gain for Assad’s forces as they restored state control over the route between Syria’s two biggest cities for the first time in years of conflict.
Opening major highways in rebel hands to revive a shattered war economy has been a key goal of the Russian-led campaign.
“The opposition have now cut the highways and brought the regime to square one,” said Syrian opposition defector general Ahmad Rahhal.

Topics: Turkey Syria Saraqeb

