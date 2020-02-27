You are here

  Indonesia seeks Saudi help over suspension of entry for Umrah pilgrimage

Dr. Theodore Karasik

Good hygiene key to preventing spread of coronavirus

Indonesia seeks Saudi help over suspension of entry for Umrah pilgrimage

Hundreds of Umrah pilgrims were stranded at the Juanda International Airport in Sidoarjo, East Java province, after Saudi Arabia placed a temporary ban early Thursday. (AFP)
Reuters

  • The government was trying to convince the Saudi authorities to allow the Indonesians already there to complete their pilgrimage
  • More than 1,100 pilgrims had left for Saudi Arabia on Thursday from Jakarta’s airport
Reuters

JAKARTA: Indonesia’s foreign minister on Thursday urged Saudi Arabia to allow its citizens to continue their Umrah pilgrimage after hundreds were stranded at Jakarta airport when the kingdom suspended foreign entry for the Umrah over coronavirus concerns.
Indonesia is the world’s biggest Muslim-majority country and it often sends around 1 million people on the Umrah pilgrimage every year in the kingdom, which hosts the two holiest sites of Islam in Makkah and Medina.
The Saudi ministry of foreign affairs said in a statement that the suspensions were temporary but provided no timeframe for their expiry. It was unclear if the Hajj pilgrimage, which is scheduled to begin in late July, would be impacted.
“The immediacy of this will impact our citizens because at the time of the announcement, there are Indonesian citizens or maybe citizens of other countries who have flown there,” Indonesia’s foreign minister, Retno Marsudi, told reporters on Thursday.
The government was trying to convince the Saudi authorities to allow the Indonesians already there to complete their pilgrimage.

More than 1,100 pilgrims had left for Saudi Arabia on Thursday from Jakarta’s airport, CNN Indonesia cited an official at Indonesia’s religious ministry as saying, while around 1,500 had been asked to postpone their trips.
TV footage showed hundreds of pilgrims, some dressed in uniforms provided by travel agents, stranded at Jakarta’s airport.
Joko Asmoro of the Association of Muslim Hajj and Umrah Organizers, told Reuters that 150,000 to 200,000 pilgrims could be impacted by the suspension over the next month.
Asmoro said organizers would reschedule flights for the pilgrims “until the Saudi government opens Umrah again.”
Saudi Arabia normally welcomes millions of Muslim visitors throughout the year, with a peak for the Hajj pilgrimage. It introduced a new tourism visa last October for 49 countries.
The country has had no cases of the coronavirus, but it has been spreading in some neighboring countries. Indonesia also has not recorded any cases.
President Joko Widodo said he respected the kingdom’s decision because “everything health-related is the Saudi government’s number one policy.”
But for many Indonesians preparing for the pilgrimage the news is potentially devastating.
Fitri Nur Arifenie, who is due to take part in the Umrah on March 23, said she was now worried her trip would be canceled.
“It’s heartbreaking because everything’s on schedule. I have long desired to go on the Umrah,” said Arifenie, who works for Korean trade promotion agency. “But what can you do? It’s for the good of others.”

AP

  • The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff had a “slight indisposition” and would proceed with the rest of his planned work on Thursday
  • There was no word from the Vatican about the nature of his illness, but the pope was seen coughing and blowing his nose during the Ash Wednesday Mass
AP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis is sick and skipped a planned Mass with Rome clergy across town on Thursday, officials said.

The Vatican said the 83-year-old pontiff had a “slight indisposition” and would proceed with the rest of his planned work on Thursday. But Francis “preferred to stay near Santa Marta,” the Vatican hotel where he lives.

There was no word from the Vatican about the nature of his illness, but the pope was seen coughing and blowing his nose during the Ash Wednesday Mass. It comes amid an outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy that has sickened more than 400 people, almost all of them in the north. Rome had three cases, but all three were cured.

Francis had been scheduled to go to the St. John Lateran basilica across town to meet with Rome clergy and celebrate a penitential Mass at the start of Lent. Francis is bishop of Rome, but delegates the day-to-day running of the archdiocese to a vicar.

The Argentine pope has generally enjoyed good health. He lost part of one lung as a young man because of a respiratory illness, and suffers from sciatica, which makes walking difficult.

Francis has had a busy schedule lately, including his public general audience on Wednesday and the Ash Wednesday service later in the day in a Roman basilica.

During the audience, Francis made a point to shake hands with the faithful in the front row, kissed a baby during his popemobile spin through St. Peter’s Square and greeted visiting bishops at the end. The prelates, however, appeared to be refraining from kissing his ring or embracing him, as they normally would do.

