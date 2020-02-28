You are here

  • Home
  • NATO to hold urgent talks after Turkish troops killed in Syria

NATO to hold urgent talks after Turkish troops killed in Syria

Dozens more Turkish troops were injured in the air strike in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zh699

Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

NATO to hold urgent talks after Turkish troops killed in Syria

  • Turkey said the airstrikes happened despite coordination with Russian officials on the ground
  • A total of 53 Turkish security personnel have been killed in Idlib this month
Updated 7 sec ago
AFP

BRUSSELS: NATO’s ruling council will meet Friday for urgent talks on the Syria crisis after at least 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in an air strike blamed on Damascus.
“The North Atlantic Council, which includes the ambassadors of all 29 NATO allies, will meet on Friday 28 February following a request by Turkey to hold consultations under article 4 of NATO’s founding Washington Treaty on the situation in Syria,” the alliance said in a statement.
Under Article 4, any NATO member can request talks when they believe their “territorial integrity, political independence or security” is threatened.
It is separate from the alliance’s Article 5 mutual self-defense pact, which refers to an attack on any members’ territory.
Dozens more Turkish troops were injured in the air strike in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, where President Bashar Assad is seeking to wipe out the last rebel stronghold.
The losses come after weeks of growing tensions between Ankara and Damascus ally Moscow, and bring to 53 the number of Turkish security personnel killed in the province this month.
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg urged de-escalation and condemned the “indiscriminate” air strikes in a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar later said the airstrikes happened despite coordination with Russian officials on the ground, and that the attacks continued after a warning being made after the first strikes. Akar also said 309 Syrian government soldiers, which are backed which are backed by Moscow, were killed in retaliation.

Ankara has called talks under Article 4 a number of times in recent years — twice in 2012 including after one of its jets was shot down by Syrian forces, and once in 2015 after a spate of terrorists attacks in Turkey.
After the 2012 incidents NATO agreed to deploy Patriot missile batteries in Turkey as a defensive measure.

Meanwhile, groups of migrants in Turkey headed toward its borders with Greece and Bulgaria on Friday, Reuters reporters said, after a senior official said Ankara will no longer abide by a 2016 EU deal and stop refugees from reaching Europe.

Topics: Turkey Syria Russia

Related

Update
Middle-East
Ankara hits Syrian positions after soldiers killed in Idlib, social media blocked in Turkey
Middle-East
Turkey-backed rebels regain key Syrian town of Saraqeb

Middle East implements measures to combat deadly coronavirus

Updated 31 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East implements measures to combat deadly coronavirus

  • Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has started an evacuation plan for Bahraini nationals in Iran
Updated 31 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Coronavirus has been widely spreading in the Middle East during the past week with Iran recording the highest number of infections and deaths in the region.

Countries in the Middle East are currently taking extraordinary steps to prevent the growing coronavirus outbreak.

12:09 Israel’s health ministry on Friday confirmed its second case of coronavirus, a person it said had been in close contact with a man who tested positive after visiting Italy.
“Another coronavirus patient who was in close personal contact with the patient who returned from Italy was diagnosed with a positive result, and transferred to isolation,” the health ministry said in a statement.
A week ago, two Israeli passengers who tested positive after traveling on the virus-stricken cruise ship Diamond Princess were quarantined in an Israeli hospital.

11:00 – Kuwait's health ministry said all those with coronavirus in the country are in stable condition. The ministry added that it has qualified personnel dealing with coronavirus cases and that no one has been hired from abroad.

09:37 – The Russian government ordered the Foreign Ministry to suspend issue of visas to Iranian citizens.

00:51 – Bahrain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it has started an evacuation plan for Bahraini nationals in Iran including screening and quarantine procedures. The Ministry called on all Bahrainis to register their details by calling: +97317227555

(Developing)

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

World
Recovered coronavirus patients found not to be infectious
Special
Middle-East
Protests hinder Yemen’s efforts to combat coronavirus

Latest updates

Inmates serve their sentences in this collection of personal essays written by UAE prisoners
Pop legend Lionel Richie shut down the Dubai Jazz Festival
Indian police arrest over 500 for Delhi sectarian violence
NATO to hold urgent talks after Turkish troops killed in Syria
Legendary film director Spike Lee returns to Saudi Arabia

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.