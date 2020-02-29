You are here

Obama absent from Democratic White House race but looming large

US President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden walk through the Crypt of the Capitol for Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony, in Washington, D.C. (AFP)
Updated 29 February 2020
AFP

  • Obama has so far strictly adhered to his pledge to remain out of the fray in terms of endorsing a particular candidate
  • No one is using his connection with the nation’s first black president more arduously than Joe Biden, Obama’s vice president
AFP

WASHINGTON: For someone who has gone out of his way to stay off the political radar, Barack Obama could hardly loom larger over the bitter battle for the Democratic White House nomination.
The 44th president of the United States has been quoted dozens of times in primary debates and starred (unwittingly) in campaign ads in the run-up to the South Carolina primary and Super Tuesday.
But Obama has so far strictly adhered to his pledge to remain out of the fray in terms of endorsing a particular candidate — though he has launched a few warnings from the sidelines during the primary process.
“The average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it,” Obama told a fund-raising meeting in November.
Though he did not single out a particular candidate, he said most voters did not have the same views as “the activist wing of our party” — a veiled warning about the shift to the left promised by Bernie Sanders.
“Obama is extremely popular within the Democratic Party, and particularly with African-Americans, a key voting bloc in many states” including South Carolina, said Kyle Kondik, an analyst at the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics.
“I can understand why candidates would want to make it seem as though he is backing them.”
Of course, no one is using his connection with the nation’s first black president more arduously than Joe Biden, Obama’s vice president who is seeking a boost to his flagging campaign to take on President Donald Trump.
Biden is “running as Obama’s understudy and heir,” Kondik said. The pair spoke on Tuesday ahead of the South Carolina contest, which is vital to Biden’s chances, The New York Times reported.
But Sanders is riding high as the frontrunner, and the party’s moderates are nervous about the 78-year-old senator’s chances against the Republican incumbent.
“The establishment is freaking out,” blared CNN.
“Running Bernie Sanders Against Trump Would Be an Act of Insanity,” concluded a column in New York magazine.
Nevertheless, next week’s Super Tuesday contests could leave Sanders with a virtually unassailable lead.
“If there is a way to stop — or at least slow — Sanders, most Democratic insiders are convinced it’s this: former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama get behind an alternative candidate to the Vermont senator,” CNN commentator Chris Cilizza wrote this week.
“Not only that, but the Obamas make their endorsements soon — like pre-Super Tuesday — and they urge all of the other candidates to get out of the race ASAP.”
Back in November, Politico reported that Obama planned to make a public statement if Sanders got too far out in front, in a bid to block him from winning the nomination.
If Obama did speak out, his opinion would resonate, but few think that will happen.
“President Obama has several friends in this race, including, of course, his own esteemed vice president,” his spokeswoman Katie Hill said this week in a statement.
“He has said he has no plans to endorse in the primary because he believes that in order for Democrats to be successful this fall, voters must choose their nominee.”
In 2016, Obama threw his weight behind Hillary Clinton, his onetime secretary of state, only when it became clear that she would beat Sanders for the nomination.
But the former US leader has made his views known on elections abroad, formally endorsing Emmanuel Macron in France and Justin Trudeau in Canada during their campaigns.
The rare comment from Obama’s spokeswoman came as part of a condemnation of what she called a “despicable ad” from a pro-Trump PAC in which Obama’s comments were taken “out of context” to disparage Biden.
But he has stayed silent about the many Democrats using his speeches in their ads in a bid to imply they have his support.
Biden of course has leveraged their friendship and partnership, but billionaire Michael Bloomberg, progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren and former Indiana mayor Pete Buttigieg have also sought to associate themselves with Obama’s legacy in some way.
And all of them have quoted him to back up their policy positions.
“As Barack Obama said, we should pay attention to where the voters of this country are. And spending nearly $60 trillion is not where they are,” tweeted moderate presidential hopeful Amy Klobuchar, as she bashed Sanders’ platform.
Former presidents generally shy away from endorsing candidates after they leave office, with the notable exception of Bill Clinton — who backed his wife in the 2008 and 2016 primaries, Kondik explained.
“I have no idea if Obama might endorse, but there has been no indication that he will. He, like many other Democrats, may honestly be conflicted about who he might back,” the analyst added.
But if Sanders goes on to win the nomination, Kondik said he would be “curious to see whether Obama will speak” at the party’s nominating convention in July.

Topics: Barack Obama Joe Biden Democratic Party

Afghans dare to dream of peace

A Kabul resident feeds pigeons. Many Afghans hope the US-Taliban deal will lead to peace after more than 40 years of war. (AN photo by Sayed Salahuddin)
Updated 29 February 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghans dare to dream of peace

  • Week-long reduction in violence prior to the deal allowed people to visit their villages after years of displacement
Updated 29 February 2020
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: Having survived various rounds of fighting against militants, police officer Mohammad Mustafa proudly shows the scars he incurred during several encounters.

While he is ready to fight more if need be, Mustafa joins other Afghans in hopes for an imminent peace as a US-Taliban agreement is expected to be signed on Saturday.
“After so many years of war, billions of dollars ... we should come to the conclusion that this war has no winner but too many losers, all of them Afghans. We have to stop it and allow the next generation to live in peace,” said the 40-year-old officer who is in charge of protecting a government building near the presidential palace in Kabul.
While serving in Baghlan province last year, Mustafa and his men were targeted by Taliban fighters.
“We had run out of food, ammunition and water. We all kept one last bullet in our rifles, pledged that we would not surrender to the enemy and would kill ourselves if we had to. That did not happen, but I was hit by mortar fire.”
Another incident was a suicide attack on a police station in Kabul for which Daesh claimed responsibility.
“I still have two pieces of shrapnel under my skin. That incident was the most tragic because 18 civilians, all members of one family, were killed and I cannot forget it all my life,” he said.
While he says he would be ready to fight again, Mustafa, who has served more than 15 years with the police, believes it is time that all Afghans united to rebuild their country, which for decades has been torn apart by violent conflicts, the last one being between the US and the Taliban.
When peace comes, Mustafa dreams of sending his three children to university, as he himself had no chance to receive higher education. He would also like to travel across the country, visit its scenic Nuristan province, the archeological sites in Bamiyan and the historic region of Badakhshan, where the Taliban presence has been strong that he only knows them from books
Despite all his plans for a peaceful future after the US-Taliban agreement, Mustafa is skeptical of political promises, as he sees the main obstacle to peace in many of the country’s leaders, who want to “further enrich themselves and remain in power.”

FASTFACT

Mobile phone networks have been restored in the areas under Taliban control and only minor security incidents have been reported.

Hope is running high among many Afghans that a week-long reduction in violence prior to the peace deal, which started on Feb. 15, could lead to a longer-lasting peace in the country and allow people to have normal lives.
The partial truce has allowed some to visit their villages in rural areas after years of displacement. Mobile phone networks have been restored in the areas under Taliban control and only minor security incidents have been reported.
Sherzai Mohammadi, a roadside vegetable seller, has lost several relatives in the nearly 19-year US-Taliban conflict. Poverty forced him to quit school in the sixth grade as he became his family’s sole breadwinner.
“I am 28 years old now and all I remember and know has been destruction and killing,” he said.
“War brings calamity, devastation. None of my childhood dreams could be fulfilled. I am hopeful. I dream of being able to give a good life for my kids, to live in peace and enjoy life like people do in normal countries.”
Ulfatullah, a money exchanger in Kabul, said he has earned enough money and dreams of bringing his family members back from Germany, to travel and hike with them when peace comes.
“All people want is peace, not pompous or extravagant life. As humans we have this right,” he said.
Rahmatullah, a 17-year-old school student from Kabul, hopes he will be able to visit the grave of his grandfather in a remote village in Ghazni, a restive province where the Taliban are in control of several districts.
He wants to settle in the village and become a teacher. “I want a simple life, to be able to help people learn and build the country,” he said.
Shafiqa, a 25-year-old nurse, said she yearns for “women and men to have equal rights to study, work and serve the country,” something she has only known from family stories.
“It sounds like a fantasy when my father recalls how men and women traveled without fear at night on buses. There were foreign tourists traveling with them before the war started.”

Topics: Afghanistan

