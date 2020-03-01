You are here

  • Home
  • King Salman Energy Park announces key investment

King Salman Energy Park announces key investment

King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) has announced the signing of five key investment commitments by new tenants who will develop industrial facilities, factories and services centers at SPARK to serve the oil and gas and energy sector in the Kingdom and the GCC. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bythf

Updated 01 March 2020
Arab News

King Salman Energy Park announces key investment

  • Five key investment commitments by new tenants who will develop industrial facilities, factories and services
  • Agreements were signed at Saudi Aramco’s 5th annual iktva
Updated 01 March 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: King Salman Energy Park (SPARK) has announced the signing of five key investment commitments by new tenants who will develop industrial facilities, factories and services centers at SPARK to serve the oil and gas and energy sector in the Kingdom and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

The agreements were signed at Saudi Aramco’s 5th annual iktva (In-Kingdom Total Value Add) forum in the presence of SPARK’s Chairman Mohammed A-Qahtani.

More than 70 exhibitors, 14 government entities, and eight international energy partners attended the iktva Forum and Exhibition 2020 at the Dhahran Expo center.

Al-Qahtani said: “We are delighted to announce these new partnerships with both local and international investors. This represents a significant contribution to localizing value creation through dedicated industrial development.”

Meanwhile, Energy City Development Company (ECDC), the owner and developer of SPARK and ENGIE Cofely, an international leader in providing zero-carbon energy and integrated facilities management, and International Maritime Industries (IMI) have announced the signing of an agreement to act as a facilities management adviser and a training provider for SPARK and IMI.

SPARK offers streamlined and cost-effective operations near major workforce providers close to transport networks. The location also helps integration with Dammam’s 3rd Industrial City, as well as proximity to power generation and water sources, and logistical services. 

Al-Qahtani said: “The partnership with ENGIE Cofely will support us in providing international standard services to our tenants at SPARK. Partnering with leading companies like ENGIE Cofely ensures that best-in-class services will be offered to investors, not only today but well into the future.”

On the other hand, ECDC and Integrated Dawiyat (Dawiyat), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Saudi Electricity Co., have agreed to sign Heads of Terms for Dawiyat to develop SPARK’s telecommunication infrastructure and associated smart services.

SPARK and Dawiyat will work together to deploy the fourth industrial revolution environment within SPARK by implementing advanced communication solutions to meet the industrial needs of the tenants.

The state-of-the-art digital infrastructure will enable the interaction of people and objects and the exchange of data. Additionally, it will allow tenants to benefit from tailor-made industrial services and solutions, leading to increased productivity and efficiency.

Topics: Saudi Arabia energy iktva (In-Kingdom Total Value Add) forum Saudi Aramco Green Energy

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
King Salman Energy Park, Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University sign deal to train 80 Saudi students
photos
Saudi Arabia
King Salman Energy Park, Prince Mohammad bin Fahd University sign deal to train 80 Saudi students

Saudi donations helped avoid famine, says UN

Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar honors top donors and the humanitarian ambassadors of KSRelief. (Photo/Social media)
Updated 2 min 50 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

Saudi donations helped avoid famine, says UN

  • KSA’s humanitarianism based on stable strategy, forum heard
Updated 2 min 50 sec ago
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The generous donations for humanitarian works from Saudi Arabia helped avoid famine and protected families in Yemen, a top UN official said on Sunday.

Speaking on behalf of UN Secretary-General António Guterres at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum (RIHF), Mark Lowcock, UN undersecretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said: “Because of Saudi generosity, as the Kingdom donated $500 million for humanitarian work in Yemen, the UN agencies were able to avoid famine and protect families’ health in Yemen.”
The forum was organized by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) in partnership with the UN and under the auspices of King Salman.
“Now conflicts are taking a longer time and are more lethal,” said Lowcock. “We have 70 million refugees all over the world as a result of conflicts.” He underlined that the world was facing three major challenges: Climate change, progress on the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the rising risk of pandemics.
“As the current president of the G20, Saudi Arabia can showcase the group’s resolve to take action on climate change and make progress on the SDGs,” he said.
“The third challenge we face is the rise in pandemics,” Lowcock added, referring to outbreaks of measles and AEbola in Africa, and the coronavirus outbreak in China.
“The only way to respond to these humanitarian challenges is by resolving conflict, by taking action to mitigate the impacts of climate change, and by delivering on the SDGs.”
Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan said: “The Kingdom’s humanitarian actions are based on a clear and stable strategy. It doesn’t consider any political purposes or any religious or ethnic groups, which is the principle that Saudi Arabia has taken in its humanitarian dealings.”
He praised KSRelief saying: “In a short period, the center has achieved international acknowledgment for its humanitarian works.”
He added: “Saudi Arabia is hosting the G20 Summit, and the accompanying economic, political and humanitarian renaissance. It reflects the Kingdom’s keenness to be an active member in the international community to serve the common international interests.”

Saudi Arabia is keen to support the growth of the global economy and the sustainable development of all societies, and is one of the top donors in the world for humanitarian aid.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSRelief supervisor general

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSRelief supervisor general, said: “The Kingdom recently attracted the world’s attention on the economic front for hosting the 2020 G20 Summit, and is doing so again now from a humanitarian standpoint by hosting this forum.
“In a continuation of the Kingdom’s pioneering role in the humanitarian field, King Salman has approved sponsorship of the 2020 Pledging Conference to support the Yemen Humanitarian Response Plan in partnership with the UN.”
Riyadh Gov. Prince Faisal bin Bandar said: “Saudi Arabia provides support to crisis-affected groups to ensure that all people in the world have the opportunity to lead decent, dignified lives.”
He added: “The establishment of KSRelief was an affirmation of our country’s commitment to providing ongoing humanitarian relief around the world.”
The Riyadh governor launched the Saudi Aid for Refugees and IDPs website, and the Saudi International Volunteer Portal at the opening ceremony and honored top donors, volunteers, and the humanitarian ambassadors of KSRelief.
Reem Al-Hashimy, UAE minister of state for international cooperation, said: “We highly value the efforts of KSRelief, which has accomplished so much soon after its establishment and has placed itself firmly on the world map of humanitarian action.
“It has helped alleviate human suffering everywhere it has operated. We in the UAE have been honored to work with KSRelief on a host of humanitarian issues.”
On the sidelines of the RIHF, KSRelief signed various agreements in cooperation with UN agencies, international and local partners.

Topics: King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Related

Saudi Arabia
KSRelief chief in talks with EU team

Latest updates

Saudi donations helped avoid famine, says UN
Greek riot police repel 13,000 migrants trying to cross to Europe from Turkey
Turkey-Russia tensions infect media sector
CERAWeek energy conference in Houston scrapped over coronavirus worries
Afghan President Ghani rejects Taliban prisoner release under US deal

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.