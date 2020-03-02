You are here

  • Home
  • Kremlin cannot guarantee safety of Turkey’s planes over Syria’s Idlib

Kremlin cannot guarantee safety of Turkey’s planes over Syria’s Idlib

Turkey confirmed on Sunday that it had launched a full military operation against Russian-backed Syrian forces following increasing clashes in the last rebel stronghold of Idlib. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vbqq6

Updated 02 March 2020
AFP

Kremlin cannot guarantee safety of Turkey’s planes over Syria’s Idlib

  • Turkey confirmed it had launched a full military operation against Russian-backed Syrian forces
  • Turkish military killed 19 Syrian soldiers in drone strikes on Sunday, and downed two regime planes
Updated 02 March 2020
AFP

ISTANBUL: The Kremlin on Monday drew Turkey’s attention to a warning from the Russian Defence Ministry that Moscow could not guarantee the safety of Turkish planes flying in Syria after Damascus said it was closing the air space over the Idlib region.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan would hold talks on Syria in Moscow on Thursday. 

Erdogan will visit Russia to discuss the mounting tensions in Syria, his office said earlier.
“The president is due to pay a one-day visit to Russia on March 5,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement.
Turkey confirmed on Sunday that it had launched a full military operation against Russian-backed Syrian forces following increasing clashes in the last rebel stronghold of Idlib.
Ankara, which backs militants in the province, killed 19 Syrian soldiers in drone strikes on Sunday, and downed two regime planes.
But it remains determined to avoid direct clashes with Moscow, with which it shares significant defense and trade ties.
Despite being on opposing sides of the conflict, Turkey and Russia have coordinated closely in the past.
They secured a deal in Sochi in 2018 that led to Turkey establishing 12 military observation posts in Idlib to prevent a Syrian offensive and a fresh flood of refugees into Turkish territory.
But Syria and Russia look increasingly determined to regain full control of the area and an offensive launched in December has displaced close to a million civilians, and seen increasing clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces.
The latest escalation followed the killing of 34 Turkish soldiers last week in an air strike blamed on Damascus.

Topics: Turkey Russia Syria

Related

Middle-East
Greek riot police repel 13,000 migrants trying to cross to Europe from Turkey
Middle-East
Turkey strikes Syrian planes and airports, escalating Idlib fight

Two rockets hit Iraqi capital’s Green Zone: security source

Updated 02 March 2020
AFP

Two rockets hit Iraqi capital’s Green Zone: security source

Updated 02 March 2020
AFP

BAGHDAD: Two rockets crashed overnight near the US embassy in the Iraqi capital’s Green Zone, a security source said, in the 20th attack against US assets in the country in four months.
None of the multiple attacks since October targeting either the Baghdad embassy or the roughly 5,200 US troops stationed across Iraq has been claimed.
But the US has pointed the finger at Iran-backed groups within the Hashed Al-Shaabi, a military network officially incorporated into Iraq’s state security forces.

Topics: Iraq Baghdad green zone Green Zone

Related

Middle-East
Iraqi protester killed, dozens injured by security forces in Baghdad
Special photos
Middle-East
For Iraqis, no easy escape from Iran’s domination

Latest updates

Two rockets hit Iraqi capital’s Green Zone: security source
Marrakech show highlights its role as art capital
Halima Aden stars in charity campaign for Women’s Day
Kremlin cannot guarantee safety of Turkey’s planes over Syria’s Idlib
Middle East on high alert as Iran council member dies from coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.