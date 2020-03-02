You are here

Pakistan 'concerned' over rise of Daesh in Afghanistan after US withdrawal

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi during an interview with Arab News at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Sunday. (AN Photo)
BAKER ATYANI

  • Foreign minister hopes India will not use Afghan soil against Pakistan in wake of US-Taliban peace pact
  • Islamabad plans to beef up Afghanistan trade ties but vows not to interfere in country’s internal affairs
ISLAMABAD: A deal between the Taliban and the US for American forces to withdraw from Afghanistan has sparked Pakistani concerns over the lingering presence of Daesh in the war-torn country.
The peace pact, signed in the Qatari capital Doha by US special envoy, Zalmay Khalilzad, and Taliban political chief Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, could pave the way toward a full pullout of foreign soldiers from Afghanistan in 14 months. In return, the Taliban have pledged to renounce violence and sever ties with militant organizations threatening the US and its allies.
However, in an interview on Sunday with Arab News after returning from the deal-signing ceremony, Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi said: “There are concerns about ISIS (Daesh) and their presence; and everybody recognizes that.

“The Taliban recognize that (the Daesh threat). Iran recognizes that. Afghans recognize that. The US recognizes that, and so does Pakistan. Yes, we have to address this issue. We do not want to see the footprint of ISIS grow in Afghanistan or anywhere,” he added.

The Afghan affiliate of Daesh, known as Islamic State Khorasan (ISIS-K), after an old name for the region, first appeared in eastern Afghanistan in 2014, and has since made inroads into other areas, particularly the north.
The US military estimates the group’s strength at 2,000 fighters. But some Afghan officials believe the number could be higher and may be about to get a boost when US forces withdraw from America’s longest-ever war.
After being ousted from power in 2001 in a US-led invasion following the Sept. 11 attacks on America which were engineered by Taliban-harbored Al-Qaeda forces, Taliban fighters have led a violent insurgency.
The Afghan conflict has been a stalemate for more than 18 years, with Taliban forces controlling or contesting more territory, yet unable to capture and hold major urban centers.
Qureshi warned that the US needed to ensure a planned withdrawal from Afghanistan as neither the country, nor the region, could afford civil war or anarchy created by a “vacuum.”
Referring to the chaos that followed the US and Soviet withdrawal from Afghanistan decades ago, the minister said: “I hope we have learnt lessons from history … and the international community does not repeat the same mistakes.
“Because if you withdraw without a plan, then obviously, there will be a vacuum.  And then, that vacuum will get filled in by all kinds of forces; like we saw after the Soviet (Union) withdrawal, there was a vacuum created, and after that, we saw a period of turmoil, civil war.”
Qureshi added that Islamabad hoped its neighbor and arch-rival India would “desist” from using Afghan soil against Pakistani interests after the Americans left. “What we object to is not India having a bilateral relationship with Afghanistan but India using Afghan soil against Pakistan.”
Pakistan has long accused India of supporting separatists in the resource rich Balochistan province, as well as militants fighting the state from the northwestern tribal areas. Both Pakistani regions share a border with Afghanistan.
Asked if India continued to use Afghan soil to destabilize Pakistan, Qureshi added: “Well, we hope that they will desist from doing that.”
India denies any such interference and in turn has accused Pakistan of backing militants fighting Indian security forces in its part of the divided Kashmir region, of helping groups to launch attacks elsewhere in India, and backing the Taliban in Afghanistan.
Qureshi noted that while India had used aid and reconstruction projects as a strategy to cosy up to Afghanistan in recent years, Islamabad did not see a major role for New Delhi in the country after the withdrawal of US troops.
“India is not an immediate neighbor of Afghanistan, nor do they share their language, culture, and religion. So, in my view, their role will remain limited,” he said.
On Pakistan’s role in the signing of the peace deal, the foreign minister pointed out that his country had facilitated the accord by convincing the world that a “political settlement” was the only solution in Afghanistan.
In October 2019, while the Doha talks were off, Washington’s chief negotiator Khalilzad, and the Taliban political delegation, held discussions in Islamabad at a meeting that was not publicly acknowledged.
Listing Pakistan’s contributions to the agreement, Qureshi said: “Convincing the Taliban that there is a huge opportunity that they should seize and come to the negotiating table; convincing them to put together an authoritative delegation so that the Americans can engage with them; convincing the Americans that engaging with Taliban is important.”
The next step in the peace process, the foreign minister said, was holding intra-Afghan talks.
“Obviously, the next logical step is the intra-Afghan dialogue. The mechanism (for talks). What needs to be on the agenda. How to go about it. Everything has to be discussed and sorted out among Afghans themselves. It is up to them what kind of a political roadmap they want for themselves.”
But experts see challenges ahead for US negotiators as they shepherd intra-Afghan talks as well as negotiations between Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani’s government and the Taliban.
Asked about the implications of the US accepting to sign an agreement with the Taliban as the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan and not as a movement, Qureshi said: “The Taliban insisted on that … So, that is the compromise that they (the US) made, catering to their (Taliban) demand, and also being sensitive to the NUG (Afghan National Unity Government) point of view.”

The militant group has so far refused to negotiate with the Afghan government.
On Pakistan’s role in the future of Afghanistan, Qureshi said Islamabad did not want to interfere in the country’s internal affairs but instead wished to focus on improving trade ties.
“Pakistan wants to contribute in their (Afghanistan’s) reconstruction. We feel that there is a huge potential for bilateral trade between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Because of the war, we could not fully, optimally utilize the opportunities that existed.
“Pakistan feels that through peace in Afghanistan, we can get access into the central Asian republics, and we can develop better regional connectivity, from Pakistan through Afghanistan right up to central Asian republics, and create a situation that everybody benefits from,” he added.

Child dies as migrants rush to cross Greek-Turkish border

Updated 36 min 8 sec ago
AP

Child dies as migrants rush to cross Greek-Turkish border

  • The child’s death was the first since Turkey announced it was easing restrictions on those wishing to cross to Europe
  • Greece says it is faced with an organized Turkish campaign to push people through its borders
Updated 36 min 8 sec ago
AP

KASTANIES, Greece: A child died when a boat full of migrants heading to a Greek island capsized Monday, part of a wave of thousands trying to push through Greece’s land and sea borders after Turkey declared the way was open for migrants and refugees to enter Europe.
The child’s death, reported by the Greek coast guard, was the first since Turkey announced Thursday it was easing restrictions on those wishing to cross to Europe and thousands of migrants began massing at the frontiers with Greece.
Turkey’s announcement marked a dramatic departure from its previous policy of containing refugees and migrants under an agreement with the European Union. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country hosts more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees, has demanded more support from Europe in dealing with the fallout from the Syrian war to its south.
Erdogan said Monday that Western leaders were calling him and urging him to reverse the border opening. “It’s done, the gates are open now. You will have your share of this burden now,” he said he told them.
Soon “the number of people going to the border will be expressed in millions,” he said.
Greece says it is faced with an organized Turkish campaign to push people through its borders. The government has sent army and police reinforcements to its borders and suspended all asylum applications for a month. It says it will return those entering the country illegally without registering them.
Thousands of migrants on Monday tried to find a way across the land border into Greece, which has made clear its borders will remain closed. Dozens managed to pass, either through border fences or across the river there.
At one site on the border, Greek police fired tear gas at migrants throwing stones as they tried to push through, while nearby other migrants held white flags, shouting “peace, peace,” and asking to be let in. The army announced a 24-hour live-fire exercise along the border for Monday, apparently to dissuade people from entering those areas. Greek authorities have also accused Turkish border guards of firing tear gas over the border to prevent its guards from stopping migrants.
Under a 2016 deal, Turkey agreed to stem the tide of refugees to Europe in return for more than 6 billion euros in financial aid after more than a million people entered Europe in 2015. Ankara has since accused the EU of failing to honor the agreement. Erdogan has frequently threatened to “open the gates” unless more international support was provided.
European countries moved to show support for Greece amid the surge at the borders. The EU’s border protection agency Frontex said it will launch a “rapid intervention,” sending extra border guards, at Athens’ request.
Top EU officials, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, were to join Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on a visit to the land border Tuesday.
“The challenge that Greece is facing right now is a European challenge,” von der Leyen said. “I acknowledge that Turkey is in a difficult situation with regards to the refugees and the migrants, but what we see now can’t be an answer or a solution.”
German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Chancellor Angela Merkel offered to hold a four-way meeting with Erdogan, Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron to discuss the crisis in Syria, which he said was “of course the key to what’s happening at the borders.”
Seibert said the accord with Turkey should be maintained because it helps both sides. “We are certainly experiencing a situation at the moment that isn’t in line with the spirit of the accord,” he said.
He insisted money was flowing to Turkey — more than 3 billion euros released so far, along with bilateral funds — but said Berlin was willing to discuss the money issue with Ankara.
Turkey’s eased its border restrictions amid a Russian-backed Syrian government offensive into Syria’s northwestern Idlib province. That offensive has killed dozens of Turkish troops and led to a surge of nearly a million Syrian civilians fleeing toward Turkey’s sealed border.
Fighting in Idlib continued Monday, with heavy clashes between Syrian government forces and Turkish-backed fighters. The Kremlin said Erdogan and Putin would meet in Moscow on Thursday for talks on Idlib.
On Greece’s frontier, the coast guard said 48 migrants on a dinghy heading to the island of Lesbos, accompanied by a Turkish patrol vessel while in Turkish waters, deliberately overturned their boat once in Greek waters.
The coast guard said they rescued the migrants, but one boy, aged around 6 or 7 and believed to be from Syria, was pulled from the water unconscious. Efforts to revive him failed. A second child was hospitalized.
On the Turkish side, an official said its coast guard had saved people in a dinghy after it was targeted by the Greek coast guard. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak on the record, said the Greek coast guard “performed maneuvers aimed at sinking” the boat, which had set off from near Bodrum, as well as firing warning shots and hitting those on board with boat hooks. There was no immediate reaction from the Greek side.
On the northeastern land border, Greek authorities said they thwarted 9,877 crossing attempts either through the fence or across the Evros River running along the frontier. Authorities arrested 68 people and charged them with illegal entry. Many of those who managed to cross were being picked up by Greek authorities after crossing and driven away in white vans.
Therose Ngonda, a 40-year-old from Cameroon, made it into Greece by wading across the river.
Speaking in the morning, her feet still wet, she said she had been told migrants had 72 hours from Friday to leave Turkey. She got on one of dozens of buses and minibuses ferrying people from Istanbul to the border, among about 2,000 people, including Syrians and families with young children.
Ngonda said she was put into the river on the Turkish side of the border. “They told me ‘go that way’.”
Greek islands near the Turkish coast also saw a major increase in arrivals. The coast guard said that in the 24 hours until Monday morning, 977 people reached the islands.
On Lesbos, where most arrived, local anger boiled over, with some residents preventing people, including young children and babies, from disembarking from a dinghy in a small harbor. Elsewhere on the island, they prevented buses from taking new arrivals to Lesbos’ massively overcrowded migrant camp of Moria.
The new arrivals spent the night on the beach. Those arriving near the island’s main town of Mytilene were being taken to the port for processing.

