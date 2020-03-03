You are here

IATA calls on Middle East governments to help airlines

Governments should consider providing support to airlines to help them manage the impact of the coronavirus, the airline body IATA has said. (AFP)
ABU DHABI: Middle East governments should consider providing support to airlines to help them manage the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which has led to a raft of flight cancelations, the industry’s largest global body said on Monday.

Global airlines have warned of the toll on their business as passenger numbers fall due to the outbreak that first emerged in China in late December and has since spread to more than 50 countries.

Airlines have stopped flights to Iran, where the virus is rapidly spreading, and Saudi Arabia has temporarily banned tourists from 25 countries that have recorded cases the virus.

“The region depends on air connectivity, and support from governments will really help the airlines to get through this difficult period,” the International Air Transport Association’s Vice President for Africa and the Middle East Muhammad Ali Albakri said.

Albakri said that IATA was not calling for state bailouts, but that governments could help airlines with their operating costs.

Governments control a number of costs incurred by airlines, such as taxes and landing and overflight fees.

Most Middle East airlines are state-owned. In the past major Gulf carriers have come under scrutiny over allegations they
unfairly benefited from state funds, a charge they deny.

Albakri said that he did not expect other jurisdictions to criticize support given to airlines due to the coronavirus.

Emirates, the Middle East’s biggest carrier, is asking its staff to take paid and unpaid leave to help it manage a “measurable slowdown” due to the virus.

Air ticket sales to, from, and within the Middle East are seen dropping over the next few weeks, and airlines in the region stand to lose about $100 million in revenue at this stage, AlBakri said.

Middle Eastern carriers, most of which are unprofitable, have stopped most flights to China and cut or reduced flights on other Asian routes.

“Significant additional revenue is at risk to the Middle East carriers if the travel restrictions spread further to the rear of Asia Pacific,” Albakri said.

Roughly 50 percent of all Middle East airline capacity is flown on services to and from Asia Pacific, he said, highlighting the considerable risk to their business. 

NMC seeks debt repayment standstill as financial worries grow

NMC has appointed three top advisers to assist in its efforts to recover from a huge drop in value following financial mismanagement accusations. (Supplied)
Updated 03 March 2020
Frank Kane

NMC seeks debt repayment standstill as financial worries grow

  • In a big blow to investors, shares in the medical business have collapsed, wiping billions of dollars of value
Updated 03 March 2020
Frank Kane

DUBAI: NMC Health, the troubled UAE medical business, has asked creditors for an “informal standstill” on loan repayments, totaling around $2 billion, as fears grow for its financial survival as an independent corporate entity.

One leading rating agency, Moody’s, said it was halting coverage of NMC’s credit profile because it had taken a view that “NMC no longer has reliable access to funding.”
A spokesman for NMC declined to comment on reports that staff at its hospitals in the UAE were no longer being paid.
In a statement, NMC said it was “currently fully focused on safeguarding operational liquidity to continue funding existing operations throughout its various subsidiaries.”
The Abu Dhabi authorities, conscious of the risk from a collapse of the UAE’s leading health service provider as the global coronavirus outbreak widens, are believed to be keeping a close watch on the NMC situation and could provide emergency funding, according to one government source who declined to be identified.
The company — listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) but with most of its operations in the Middle East including a joint venture in Saudi Arabia — has appointed three top advisers to assist in its efforts to recover from a dramatic decline in its value in the wake of allegations about financial mismanagement and lack of transparency at the business.
US investment bank Moelis, international accounting firm PwC, and lawyers Allen & Overy have been named as “independent financial adviser, operational adviser and legal adviser respectively with immediate effect,” NMC said in a statement to the LSE.
“Moelis will support and advise on NMC’s discussions with its lenders, while PwC will assist on liquidity management and operational measures,” the statement added. Shares in the company, once one of the best performing stocks on the LSE, were suspended last week in light of ongoing problems.
NMC also revealed that its three biggest shareholders — founder B. R. Shetty and two UAE entrepreneurs Khaleefa Butti Omair Al-Muhairi and Saeed Mohamed Butti Mohamed Khalfan Al-Qebaisi — now own less than the 30 percent of its shares they once claimed.
NMC has been under pressure since last December, when Muddy Waters, an American investor known as an “activist” shareholder, published allegations about irregularities at the company, including issues with regard to asset values, cash balances, reported profits, and reported debt levels.
San Francisco-based Muddy Waters, led by Chief Executive Officer Carson Block, said it had taken a “short” position in NMC shares, meaning it was selling shares in expectation of being able to buy them at a lower price later on. “Shorting” shares is a recognized and legal mechanism in Western and Gulf markets.
Since the Muddy Waters announcement, NMC shares have collapsed by around 70 percent before they were suspended, wiping off billions of dollars-worth of value and exposing investors to big losses.
The revelation that the three main shareholders had less than 30 percent, triggered the request for a debt standstill. “In the event of a trigger, unutilized commitments are canceled, and outstanding participations become due and payable if so requested by an individual lender (subject to not less than five business days’ notice),” NMC said.
NMC added that it would anticipate a reappraisal of its external credit ratings. Moody’s said it would withdraw coverage “because it no longer considers the company’s audited financial statements to be reliable.”
NMC last year announced a joint venture with the Saudi General Organization for Social Insurance via its Hassana investment unit to ramp up its operations in the Kingdom, the largest health market in the Middle East.
The irregularities at NMC are being investigated by a committee headed by Louis Freeh, a former head of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation. Last week an interim report from the committee led to the resignation of Prasanth Manghat as CEO of the company, while the Chief Financial Officer Prashanth Shenoy was placed on “extended sick leave,” as shareholding discrepancies came to light.

Decoder

Shorting

Describes the practice of selling shares in expectation of being able to buy them at a lower price later on.

Topics: NMC Health

