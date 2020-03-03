You are here

Dubai property market stability still a few years off

Dubai's real estate market has been sluggish for most of the past decade.
  Dubai is one of the seven emirates of the UAE and has a diversified trade and tourism economy
  But its real estate market has been sluggish for most of the past decade
BENGALURU: The downward spiral in Dubai house prices will continue this year, albeit at a slower pace than in 2019, with oversupply remaining the biggest risk, a Reuters poll showed.
Dubai is one of the seven emirates of the UAE and has a diversified trade and tourism economy, but its real estate market has been sluggish for most of the past decade.
House prices are forecast to fall 4 percent this year and 1.3 percent in 2021 before stabilizing in 2022, according to 15 analysts and property market specialists in a Reuters poll taken between Feb. 16 and March 2.
Reports from several consulting firms showed average Dubai property values dropped by more than 10 percent last year, roughly in line with predictions in a Reuters poll last November. The government doesn’t publish an official measure of home prices.
Analysts are clearly optimistic about prospects stemming from the World Expo, which Dubai will host, starting in October through to April 2021.
But downside risk remains. The biggest of these, according to 11 of the poll respondents, is a surplus of existing properties for sale.
“Oversupply is the single largest contributor to Dubai’s declining residential prices, with continued project launches, coupled with rising levels of unsold developer inventory, continuing to place downward pressure on values,” said Chris Hobden, head of strategic consultancy at Chestertons MENA.
An economic downturn was considered the biggest downside risk by three of the analysts, with only one respondent pointing to a further decline in oil prices.
Dubai’s economy grew 2.1 percent in the first half of last year, compared with 1.9 percent growth for 2018. However, risks from non-oil private sector activity and the economic fallout from the global coronavirus outbreak are likely to apply the brakes this year.
Residential property is still rated relatively affordable, the poll suggested. On a scale of 1-10, from cheap to expensive, the median rating from the analysts was 6.
A majority of the analysts said they expect a prolonged period of sub-par activity followed by recovery.
“Further softening and probably stabilization is expected in the next couple of years. In the long term, we don’t expect a huge spike,” said Haider Tuaima, head of real estate research at ValuStrat.
“We think there is going to be a more gradual recovery process.”

OPEC to try to stem oil price plunge amid coronavirus slowdown

  At their last meeting in December, the producers agreed to cut production by 500,000 barrels per day
  The International Energy Agency has revised down its forecast for demand for oil in 2020 due to the effects of the virus
LONDON: The OPEC club of oil-producing countries meets Thursday in Vienna as they weigh how to react to a sharp drop in global oil demand due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus.
The extraordinary two-day meeting will see OPEC, led by Saudi Arabia, and its allies in the so-called OPEC+ group — foremost among them Russia — discuss how to halt the sharp fall in oil prices in the past two months as the epidemic has spread.
At their last meeting in December, the producers agreed to cut production by 500,000 barrels per day, with Saudi Arabia offering a further 400,000 barrels of “voluntary” cuts.
Prices were already under pressure at that point from abundant reserves and weak global growth.
The cuts announced in December initially had the desired effect of an uptick in prices but the epidemic has since sent them plunging back down again.
The two benchmarks for oil prices, Brent in Europe and WTI for the US, have fallen around 30 percent since early January and have tested their lowest levels for more than year.
In Asian trade on Tuesday Brent crude was up 2.5 percent at $53.17 per barrel and West Texas Intermediate was 2.7 percent higher at $48.01.
OPEC’s “joint technical committee” (JTC) met last month and recommended a cut of 600,000 barrels to ward off the effects of the coronavirus slowdown.
But according to Craig Erlam, analyst at Oanda, this figure “won’t be enough,” with huge oil consumer China still mired in the fallout from the virus and outbreaks now occurring around the world.
Last week the Financial Times reported that Saudi Arabia wanted to bring the cut up to a million barrels a day.
The success of this week’s summit, which is being held three months ahead of OPEC’s next scheduled meeting, will hinge on the alliance between Saudi Arabia and Russia which has been much in evidence at previous meetings.
However, Russia’s leadership has been sending mixed signals.
On Thursday, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said Moscow wanted “to cooperate further in the context of the multilateral relations of OPEC.”
But on Sunday President Vladimir Putin was quoted as saying that “the current level of oil prices is acceptable” as it was still above the “42.4 dollars per barrel of Brent that is used as a base level in our macroeconomic policy” — notably for calculating the budget.
“Russia is sending a double message” to other producers and to the market, according to Schieldrop.
Now that there is “more clarity that demand will be hurt badly (from the epidemic), Russia will likely join in with cuts,” he said, adding: “The only doubt is how much and how long.”
The International Energy Agency has revised down its forecast for demand for oil in 2020 due to the effects of the virus, estimating it at 825,000 barrels per day, the lowest level since 2011.
Producers outside OPEC are helping to keep supply plentiful, chief among them the US, followed by Brazil, Norway and even Guyana, which has just started shipping oil from a recently discovered field.
All that has added to the downward pressure on prices and left OPEC caught in a bind with no clear options before it.
Another production cut would boost prices but would further diminish OPEC’s market share, while a more conservative cut might fail to register on the markets.

