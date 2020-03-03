Entertainment, arts events canceled in UAE amid coronavirus fears

DUBAI: Major concerts and events in the United Arab Emirates, an air transit center as well as a tourism and business hub, have been canceled or postponed as the coronavirus spreads in the Gulf.

There have been at least 1,641 cases of the virus in the Gulf region, mostly in Iran where 66 people have died. Cases have also been reported in other Middle East nations.

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus fears, a number of music, sporting and cultural events have been postponed or canceled in the UAE.

Art Dubai







(Instagram/@artdubai)



In consideration of the on-going global health implications of the coronavirus, Art Dubai today announces that the 14th edition of the international art fair, scheduled for March 25 to 28, will be postponed. Instead, organizers made the decision to stage a programme tailored to the local cultural community, which is set to run on the same dates. Further details of the programme will be announced in due course, say the organizers.

Club Social







(AFP)



Out of concern for the health and well-being of attendees, Club Social 2020, which was scheduled to take place from March 12 to 14 at Abu Dhabi Yas Island has been postponed until further notice. Headliners Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs and Clean Bandit will perform at a later date this year.

Ultra Abu Dhabi







(AFP)



The March 5-6 electronic music Ultra festival at Abu Dhabi's 25,000-capacity Du arena has been canceled. Organizers of Ultra, where electronic group Major Lazer and DJ Afrojack were to perform, cited travel restrictions imposed by some countries and airlines in the wake of the rapidly-spreading virus.

Music Bank







(AFP)



Set to take place on March 21 at Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena, the K-pop concert was canceled because of the spread of the epidemic in South Korea and elsewhere. South Korean bands Twice, Seventeen, Monsta X, Jus2 and Exo’s Baekhyun were due to take to the arena’s stage.

Russ concert







(AFP)



American rapper and producer Russ said his March 27 concert in Dubai will now take place in November because of the virus. “I know, wild lol but outta my control,” he said on Twitter.

Dubai International Boat Show







(Instagram)





Dubai postponed its March boat show, which was set to take place from March 10 to 14 until November 24 to 28.

ITU World Triathlon







(Instagram)





Abu Dhabi postponed the ITU World Triathlon event this month, after earlier canceling a cycling tournament where two elite participants were diagnosed with the virus.

Al Ain Yogafest







(Instagram)



The Al Ain instalment of the UAE’s popular Yogafest has been canceled amid coronavirus fears. Due to take place at Al Jahili Park on March 5 and 6, the festival has been postponed following advice from the UAE government, organizers said.