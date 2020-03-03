You are here

  • Home
  • Entertainment, arts events canceled in UAE amid coronavirus fears

Entertainment, arts events canceled in UAE amid coronavirus fears

K-pop concert Music Bank was canceled because of the spread of the epidemic in South Korea. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/czs8n

Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Reuters
Arab News

Entertainment, arts events canceled in UAE amid coronavirus fears

  • In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus fears, a number of music, sporting and cultural events have been postponed or canceled in the UAE
Updated 1 min 13 sec ago
Reuters Arab News

DUBAI: Major concerts and events in the United Arab Emirates, an air transit center as well as a tourism and business hub, have been canceled or postponed as the coronavirus spreads in the Gulf.

There have been at least 1,641 cases of the virus in the Gulf region, mostly in Iran where 66 people have died. Cases have also been reported in other Middle East nations.

In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus fears, a number of music, sporting and cultural events have been postponed or canceled in the UAE.

Art Dubai




(Instagram/@artdubai)

In consideration of the on-going global health implications of the coronavirus, Art Dubai today announces that the 14th edition of the international art fair, scheduled for March 25 to 28, will be postponed. Instead, organizers made the decision to stage a programme tailored to the local cultural community, which is set to run on the same dates. Further details of the programme will be announced in due course, say the organizers. 

Club Social




(AFP)

Out of concern for the health and well-being of attendees, Club Social 2020, which was scheduled to take place from March 12 to 14 at Abu Dhabi Yas Island has been postponed until further notice. Headliners Liam Gallagher, Kaiser Chiefs and Clean Bandit will perform at a later date this year.

Ultra Abu Dhabi




(AFP)

The March 5-6 electronic music Ultra festival at Abu Dhabi's 25,000-capacity Du arena has been canceled. Organizers of Ultra, where electronic group Major Lazer and DJ Afrojack were to perform, cited travel restrictions imposed by some countries and airlines in the wake of the rapidly-spreading virus.

Music Bank




(AFP)

Set to take place on March 21 at Dubai’s Coca Cola Arena, the K-pop concert was canceled because of the spread of the epidemic in South Korea and elsewhere. South Korean bands Twice, Seventeen, Monsta X, Jus2 and Exo’s Baekhyun were due to take to the arena’s stage.

Russ concert




(AFP)

American rapper and producer Russ said his March 27 concert in Dubai will now take place in November because of the virus. “I know, wild lol but outta my control,” he said on Twitter.

Dubai International Boat Show




(Instagram)


Dubai postponed its March boat show, which was set to take place from March 10 to 14 until November 24 to 28.

ITU World Triathlon




(Instagram)


Abu Dhabi postponed the ITU World Triathlon event this month, after earlier canceling a cycling tournament where two elite participants were diagnosed with the virus.

Al Ain Yogafest




(Instagram)

The Al Ain instalment of the UAE’s popular Yogafest has been canceled amid coronavirus fears. Due to take place at Al Jahili Park on March 5 and 6, the festival has been postponed following advice from the UAE government, organizers said.

 

Topics: coronavirus

Nadine Labaki to appear at Dubai’s Al-Marmoom film festival

Oscar-nominee Nadine Labaki is set to make an appearance at Dubai’s Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert. (AFP)
Updated 03 March 2020
Arab News

Nadine Labaki to appear at Dubai’s Al-Marmoom film festival

Updated 03 March 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese director and filmmaker Nadine Labaki is set to make an appearance at Dubai’s Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert festival

The four-day cinematic event, which kicks off on March 4 at the Al-Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, will also welcome other headline names such as actors Hatem Ali and Habib Ghuloom.

The Oscar-nominated filmmaker will be partaking in a panel discussion on March 5, while Ghuloom and Ali will headline a panel on building a strong film industry on March 7.

As part of the Dubai Art Season, the inaugural festival will run until March 7 and will serve as a platform to support and spotlight emerging as well as established regional and local filmmakers.

Featuring a jam-packed program of feature length films, shorts and documentaries spanning from 1988 to 2019, the event is not one to miss.

Read on for some of the regional films that will be screened during the film festival.

‘Dunya’s Day’

Directed by Raed Alsemari, this film follows a young woman named Dunya from Riyadh whose perfect graduation party is set back when her domestic help, fed up with her antics, takes off just hours before her guests are anticipated to arrive.

‘To My Dear Home With Love’

The Aisha Al Zaabi-directed short is about a 9-year-old named Fatima who wants to return to her old house as she does not approve of her new home without her friend Sara.

‘Lion of the Desert’

Set in Italy pre-World War II, General Rodolfo Graziani is directly assigned by Benito Mussolini to fight in the colonial war in Libya to vanquish the Arab nation, however, his troops are defeated by the national leader Omar Mukhtar and his army of Bedouins. The film was directed by Moustapha Akkad.

‘You Will Die at Twenty’

Sudanese director Amjad Abu Alala’s award-winning film tells the story of a Sudanese youth haunted by a Dervish prophecy.

‘The Letter Writer’

Directed by the UAE’s Layla Kaylif, this drama focuses on a young Arab boy, who works summers as a professional letter writer, transcribing letters into classical Arabic for local illiterates.

‘Sharp Tools’

Emirati poet and film director Nujoom Al-Ghanem paints a riveting portrait of one of the most influential figures in contemporary art in the Gulf, the late Hassan Sharif. 

Topics: Nadine Labaki

Latest updates

Kingdom’s female artists, creatives gallop ahead with displays of work at Saudi Cup
IAEA: Iran's enriched uranium five times higher than nuclear deal limit
Virgin Hyperloop gets trade license from Saudi investment ministry
Saudi Arabia quarantines dozens linked to coronavirus case, restricts entry for GCC residents and citizens
Nadine Labaki to appear at Dubai’s Al-Marmoom film festival

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.