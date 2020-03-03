You are here

Australian Associated Press closing after 85 years

Australian Associated Press was started in 1935 by newspaper publisher Keith Murdoch, father of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch. (AAP Image via AP)
Updated 03 March 2020
  AAP is renowned for its fair and impartial reporting as well as its extraordinary reach across rural and urban Australia
  AAP was started in 1935 by newspaper publisher Keith Murdoch, father of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch
CANBERRA, Australia: National news agency Australian Associated Press said Tuesday it was closing after 85 years, blaming a decline in subscribers and free distribution of news content on digital platforms.
“The saddest day: AAP closes after 85 years of excellence in journalism. The AAP family will be sorely missed,” AAP Editor-in-Chief Tony Gillies said in a tweet.
AAP’s more than 170 journalists will cease operations by June 26. Its Pagemasters editorial production service will also close at the end of August, the company said.
“The unprecedented impact of the digital platforms that take other people’s content and distribute it for free has led to too many companies choosing to no longer use AAP’s professional service,” the company said in a statement. “We have reached the point where it is no longer viable to continue.”
Sydney-based AAP is renowned for its fair and impartial reporting as well as its extraordinary reach across rural and urban Australia.
The Australian Parliament applauded AAP for its contributions an hour after its demise was made public.
“When you have such an important institution such as AAP coming to an end, ... that is a matter of real concern,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament.
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said, “Today is a tragedy for our democracy.”
“You will leave a massive void in terms of information coverage,” he added.
AAP Chairman Campbell Reid said the organization had been for generations “journalism’s first responder.”
“It is a great loss that professional and researched information provided by AAP is being substituted with the un-researched and often inaccurate information that masquerades as real news on the digital platforms,” Reid said.
AAP’s domestic nationwide news coverage with bureaus in every state and territory is complemented by alliances with major international news agencies including The Associated Press.
The AP licenses its news text and photo services to AAP for redistribution into the Australian media market and its customers. AP is also contracted to use AAP text and photos.
AAP was started in 1935 by newspaper publisher Keith Murdoch, father of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch.
AAP is owned by Australian news organizations News Corp. Australia, Nine Entertainment Co., Seven West Media and Australian Community Media.
The first inkling that most AAP staff had that their jobs were in danger came on Monday with a Nine newspapers’ report that noted the weakest advertising market since the global financial crisis in 2008.
AAP made a modest A$929,000 ($608,000) profit last year on A$65,674,000 revenue.
AAP management broke the news of the closure to staff on Tuesday afternoon.
“We are obviously devastated by the news,” AAP Canberra Bureau Chief Paul Osborne said.
“But we are proud of AAP’s achievements over 85 years and know that everyone who worked on the wire gave it their all, in the name of fair, balanced and accurate reporting,” the 20-year AAP veteran said.
AAP Melbourne reporter Benita Kolovos described as “heartwarming” the sight of #saveAAP trending on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
“I work with the best women and men and hope I will continue to be able to,” Kolovos tweeted. “Impartial journalism is vital to our democracy. Without it, the public will be worse off.”
Her Melbourne colleague Karen Sweeney noted that AAP’s top 10 sports stories on Monday were published 1,595 times and top 10 news stories were published 2,514 times.
“That’s 4109 blank spaces on websites and newspapers, dead air on radio that would need to be filled without us,” Sweeney tweeted.
AAP Brisbane reporter Christine Flatley described her workplace since 2006 as “hands down the best news organization I have worked for.”
Australian media organizations are under mounting financial pressure with global digital giants Google and Facebook taking a growing chunk of advertising revenue.
Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance, the journalists’ union, described the decision to shut down AAP as a “gross abandonment of responsibility by its shareholders — Australia’s major media outlets.”
“Bean-counters at the top of media organizations might think they can soldier on without AAP, but the reality is it will leave a huge hole in news coverage,” the union’s federal president, Marcus Strom, said in a statement.
“Filling those holes will fall to already overburdened newsroom journalists. Or coverage will simply cease to occur,” he said.

Media faces challenges in covering coronavirus outbreak

Wearing surgical masks, Takeo Aoyama, center left, and Takayuki Kato, center right, employees at Nippon Steel Corp.’s subsidiary in Wuhan, China, speak to journalists after returning home by a Japanese chartered plane at Haneda international airport in Tokyo Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. (AP)
Updated 03 March 2020
AP

Media faces challenges in covering coronavirus outbreak

  As is inevitable in divided times, the coronavirus has become a political issue in the United States, where commentators are weighing in on how President Donald Trump is reacting to the crisis
Updated 03 March 2020
AP

NEW YORK: Covering the coronavirus story requires careful navigation and constant attention.
News organizations trying to responsibly report on the growing health crisis are confronted with the task of conveying its seriousness without provoking panic, keeping up with a torrent of information while much remains a mystery and continually advising readers and viewers how to stay safe.
“It’s a 24-hour-a-day, seven-day-a-week, around-the-world story,” said Michael Slackman, assistant managing editor, international at The New York Times.
The Times maintains a live news blog about the coronavirus that is refreshed 24 hours a day, with editors in New York, London and Hong Kong dividing responsibility. The Slack channel set up by Associated Press journalists to discuss coverage among themselves and contribute to the story has more than 400 members. Starting Monday, NBC News is turning its morning newsletter solely into a vehicle for talking about the disease.
The coronavirus has sickened thousands, quarantined millions and sent financial markets reeling — all while some cultural critics say the story is overblown.
“It’s hard to tell people to put something into context and to calm down when the actions being taken in many cases are very strong or unprecedented,” said Glen Nowak, director of the Grady College Center for Health and Risk Communication at the University of Georgia.
But that’s what journalists in charge of coverage say they need to do.
“We have been providing a lot of explainers, Q-and-A’s, trying to lay out in clear, simple language what the symptoms are and what the disease means for people,” said Jon Fahey, health and science editor at the AP.
Fear is a natural response when people read about millions of people locked down in China, he said. Yet it’s also true that, right now, the individual risk to people is very small.
Late last week, the Times’ Vivian Wang tried to illustrate some of the complexities in writing about a disease that has struck more than 80,000 people, with a death toll approaching 3,000. Most people have mild symptoms — good fortune that paradoxically can make the disease harder to contain because many won’t realize they have the coronavirus, she noted.
“I keep reminding the viewers that still, based on two very large studies, the vast majority of people who get this infection are not going to get sick,” said Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN’s medical correspondent. “They’re going to have a mild illness, if any, and they’re going to recover. This tends to be very reassuring to people. But I don’t want to minimize this. We’re dealing with something that is growing and becoming a legitimate pandemic.”
“Pandemic” — defined by Webster’s as an outbreak that occurs over a wide geographic area and affects an exceptionally high proportion of the population — is one of the scary-sounding words and phrases that some journalists take care about using.
Fahey said the AP avoids calling it a “deadly” disease because, for most people, it isn’t. Dr. John Torres, medical correspondent at NBC News, edits out phrases like “horrific” or “catastrophic.”
“I try not to delve too much in adjectives,” Torres said.
Nearly every day brings word of more cases, in more countries. That’s news. Yet should journalists consider the cumulative impact of a statistical drumbeat? “At some point the numbers become less meaningful,” Gupta said.
Images, too, merit careful consideration. Pictures of people wearing face masks often illustrate stories, despite evidence that the masks matter little in transmission of the virus, Nowak said.
Sensational headlines can grab attention yet also unnecessarily frighten. An Atlantic magazine article last week was headlined “You’re Likely to Get the Coronavirus.”
Sensationalism actually tends to decline in these situations, said Peter Sandman, a consultant and expert in risk communication.
“Reporters love to sensationalize trivia or rare risks — think flesh-eating bacteria — to give their audience a vicarious thrill,” Sandman said. “But when risks get serious and widespread, media coverage gets sober.”
The words and actions of journalists and other public figures send signals of their own.
CNN’s Gupta has talked about people needing to consider “social distancing” if pockets of infection build in the United States. He has revealed on the air that his own house is stocked with supplies in case his family has to remain home for any period of time.
“People could be frightened by that,” Gupta conceded. “It’s not the intent. It’s in the way that you convey these things.”
It was news last week, and also a little scary, when it was revealed that a federal health official had checked on the coronavirus readiness of her child’s school district. Donald G. McNeil, a science reporter at The New York Times, attracted attention for talking about his own preparedness on the newspaper’s podcast, “The Daily.”
“I spend a lot of time thinking about whether I’m being too alarmist or whether I’m not being alarmist enough,” he said.
Besides constantly reminding people about basics of the disease, journalists say it’s important to explain what they don’t know.
“It lets them know that we’re not just ignoring the questions or dismissing them, and it’s an opportunity to show readers how science progresses in real time,” said Laura Helmuth, health and science editor at The Washington Post.
The Post’s Lena H. Sun and Yasmeen Abutaleb wrote last week about the US Department of Health and Human Services sending workers without proper training or protective gear to meet the first Americans who left the coronavirus epicenter of Wuhan, China.
The virus produces a seemingly endless supply of stories that stretch beyond the medical: Wall Street’s tumble, school and business closings, concert cancelations. The makers of Corona beer denied reports that the similarity of its name to the virus was hurting business. Italians are shying away from traditional kisses on the cheek. Churchgoers are nervous about handshake greetings of peace.
Last Thursday, the AP listed 17 coronavirus stories on the digest it sends to subscribers, including pieces from Japan, Italy, Australia, South Korea and China.
The Times takes pride in how it profiled the lives of people stuck in Wuhan, through reporting by Chris Buckley, Amy Qin and Elsie Chen. Such front-line reporting illustrates another need: The paper maintains a hotline with a medical professional to answer questions from reporters concerned about their own health, Slackman said.
As is inevitable in divided times, the coronavirus has become a political issue in the United States, where commentators are weighing in on how President Donald Trump is reacting to the crisis. On Fox News, Donald Trump Jr. said of the Democrats: “For them to try to take a pandemic, and hope it comes here and kills millions of people so they can end Donald Trump’s streak of winning, is a new level of sickness.”
CNN’s Gupta said he tries to be wary of what politicians say about the coronavirus.
“As a medical journalist, I don’t have the luxury of just getting somebody’s opinion about something,” he said.

 

