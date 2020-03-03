After Emirati space mission success, UAE still seeking next two astronauts
After Emirati space mission success, UAE still seeking next two astronauts
The first two Emirati astronauts, Hazzaa Al-Mansouri and Sultan Al-Neyadi, who will also be on the selection board, discussed the expectations they have for the new applicants. (AN Photo/Gaith Tanjour)
Astronaut Hazzaa Al-Mansouri speaking about his expectations for new astronauts at a press conference. (AN Photo/Gaith Tanjour)
Salem Al-Marri, head of the UAE Astronaut Program at the MBRSC; Yousuf Hamad Al-Shaibani, director-general of the MBRSC; and astronauts Sultan Al-Neyadi and Hazzaa Al-Mansouri at a press conference. (AN Photo/Gaith Tanjour)
DUBAI: The vacancy to top all vacancies is still waiting to be filled in the UAE, as the country’s space program continues to search for the next two candidates to be sent to space.
The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) will keep applications for the UAE Astronaut Program open until March 31, with a possibility of extending until May 1.
The first two Emirati astronauts, Hazzaa Al-Mansouri and Sultan Al-Neyadi, who will also be on the selection board, discussed the expectations they have for the new applicants.
“Passion is very important, and it may be the first thing that pushed me and my colleague Hazzaa Al-Mansouri to apply for the UAE astronaut program,” Al-Neyadi said.
They both said courage, curiosity, good health, educational background, stable mental state, patience, endurance and readiness are all personality traits required to be an astronaut.
“As an astronaut, you shouldn’t only be ready (for dangerous situations). You should also have the right reactions,” Al-Mansouri said.
The UAE will announce the two new astronauts in January 2021 after applicants pass the selection processes, including interviews with experts and doctors, and a series of medical, physical and psychological tests.
Of the more than 3,000 Emiratis to apply, 33 percent are women. As for their professional backgrounds, 17 percent are pilots while 31 percent are engineers.
The three organizations to generate the highest number of applicants are Etihad Airways, the UAE armed forces and Dubai Police.
“Today, we have an engineer and a pilot (among our hopeful astronauts). We hope to recruit a teacher or a doctor, people from a different background to be part of this mission,” said Salem Al-Marri, head of the UAE Astronaut Program at the MBRSC.
After the program’s second batch, the UAE will have four active astronauts ready to be sent to space.
Al-Marri said it is possible that all four will be trained under different programs, and whoever’s qualifications match the new mission best will be chosen.
The program started in April 2017, and the first batch received over 4,000 applications. Al-Mansouri and Al-Neyadi recalled their own experiences training to become the first Emirati astronauts, and said they learned a variety of new skills.
Both of them said their favorite skill picked up during training was learning Russian — the only language used on board the Soyuz spacecraft.
Scientists gather to study risk from microplastic pollution
Some of the plastic found in the sea is from car tire wear washed off the road
Those studying the phenomenon are worried about the health of creatures living in the ocean
Updated 24 February 2020
AP
PORTLAND, Ore: Tiny bits of broken-down plastic smaller than a fraction of a grain of rice are turning up everywhere in oceans, from the water to the guts of fish and the faeces of sea otters and giant killer whales.
Yet little is known about the effects of these “microplastics” — onsea creatures or humans.
“It’s such a huge endeavor to know how bad it is,” said Shawn Larson, curator of conservation research at the Seattle Aquarium. “We’re just starting to get a finger on the pulse.”
This week, a group of five-dozen microplastics researchers from major universities, government agencies, tribes, aquariums, environmental groups and even water sanitation districts across the US West is gathering in Bremerton, Washington, to tackle the issue. The goal is to create a mathematical risk assessment for microplastic pollution in the region similar to predictions used to game out responses to major natural disasters such as earthquakes.
The largest of these plastic bits are 5 millimeters long, roughly the size of a kernel of corn, and many are much smallerand invisible to the naked eye.
They enter the environment in many ways. Some slough off of car tires and wash into streams — and eventually the ocean — during rainstorms. Others detach from fleeces and spandex clothing in washing machines and are mixed in with the soiled water that drains from the machine. Some come from abandoned fishing gear, and still more are the result of the eventual breakdown of the millions of straws, cups, water bottles, plastic bags and other single-use plastics thrown out each day.
Research into their potential impact on everything from tiny single-celled organisms to larger mammals like sea otters is just getting underway.
“This is an alarm bell that’s going to ring loud and strong,” said Stacey Harper, an associate professor at Oregon State University who helped organize the conference. “We’re first going to prioritize who it is that we’re concerned about protecting: what organisms, what endangered species, what regions. And that will help us hone in ... and determine the data we need to do a risk assessment.”
A study published last year by Portland State University found an average of 11 micro-plastic pieces per oyster and nine per razor clam in the samples taken from the Oregon coast. Nearly all were from microfibers from fleece or other synthetic clothing or from abandoned fishing gear, said Elize Granek, study co-author.
Scientists at the San Francisco Estuary Institute found significant amounts of microplastic washing into the San Francisco Bay from storm runoff over a three-year sampling period that ended last year. Researchers believe the black, rubbery bits no bigger than a grain of sand are likely from car tires, said Rebecca Sutton, senior scientist at the institute. They will present their findings at the conference.
Those studying the phenomenon are worried about the health of creatures living in the ocean — but also, possibly, the health of humans.
Some of the concern stems from an unusual twist unique to plastic pollution. Because plastic is made from fossil fuels and contains hydrocarbons, it attracts and absorbs other pollutants in the water, such as PCBs and pesticides, said Andrew Mason, the Pacific Northwest regional coordinator for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s marine debris program.
“There’s a lot of research that still needs to be done, but these plastics have the ability to mine harmful chemicals that are in the environment. They can accumulate them,” said Mason. “Everything, as it goes up toward the top, it just gets more and more and the umbrella gets wider. And who sits at the top of the food chain? We do. That’s why these researchers are coming together, because this is a growing problem, and we need to understand those effects.”
Researchers say bans on plastic bags, Styrofoam carry-out containers and single-use items like straws and plastic utensils will help when it comes to the tiniest plastic pollution. Some jurisdictions have also recently begun taking a closer look at the smaller plastic bits that have the scientific community so concerned.
California lawmakers in 2018 passed legislation that will ultimately require the state to adopt a method for testing for microplastics in drinking water and to perform that testing for four years, with the results reported to the public. The first key deadline for the law — simply defining what qualifies as a micro-plastic — is July 1.
And federal lawmakers, including Sen. Jeff Merkley, an Oregon Democrat, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, a South Carolina Republican, last week introduced bipartisan legislation to establish a pilot research program at the US Environmental Protection Agency to study how to curb the “crisis” of microplastic pollution.
Larson, the conservationist at the Seattle Aquarium, said a year of studies at her institution found 200 to 300 microfibers in each 100-liter sample of seawater the aquarium sucks in from the Puget Sound for its exhibits. Larson, who is chairing a session at Wednesday’s consortium, said those results are alarming.
“It’s being able to take that information and turn it into policy and say, ‘Hey, 50 years ago we put everything in paper bags and wax and glass bottles. Why can’t we do that again?’” she said.