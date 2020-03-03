Piaget honors cultural heritage & beauty of AlUla

In celebration of a new partnership, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and the Swiss luxury watchmaker and jeweler Piaget joined forces in an exhibition of both old and new jewelry pieces, an exclusive sunset gathering, and an auction in AlUla, the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia and a cultural destination.

As one of the first watch and jewelry brands present in the country, creating iconic pieces for families since the 1960s, Piaget has drawn inspiration from the Kingdom. In line with this, the Winter at Tantora festival marked the first exhibition of Piaget’s patrimony pieces in Saudi Arabia.

Launched at the Winter at Tantora festival, the exhibition tied together heritage and modernity with new exclusive pieces. Intricately handcrafted with detailed lines and forms, the jewelry reflects the monumental, changing nature and ancient beauty of AlUla, bearing dramatic patterns that the wind and sand have carved into its mountainous rocks for centuries.

Chabi Nouri, chief executive of Piaget, said: “Our commitment to heritage, tradition and transmission binds generations with a strong emotion. With this long-term partnership, Piaget will support the craftsmanship scholarship programs of AlUla, craftsmanship being a knowhow so dear to Piaget.”

The exclusive gathering held in this vast landscape, attended by Yves Piaget, chairman of Piaget, and CEO Nouri, took the form of a unique VIP experience with music in an open, starry landscape.

In addition, Piaget is hosting a special watch and jewelry auction, the proceeds of which will go to an academic scholarship to teach craftsmanship to local artisans of AlUla and expand the youth’s educational and professional opportunities in traditional techniques, furthering the impact of Piaget’s legacy in Saudi Arabia.

“This partnership, which unites two forward-thinking institutions and legacies, is being created with a long-term vision, using culture and art to connect people and places in the celebration of a shared heritage, craftsmanship and centuries-old values,” Piaget said in a statement.

Running from Dec. 19, 2019, to March 7, Winter at Tantora brought 12 weekends of wonder to AlUla, inspired by its spectacular scenery. Home to archaeological treasures, natural beauty and monuments that span millennia, AlUla is set on the ancient incense route between Southern Arabia and Egypt. It became a hub of commercial and cultural exchange because a lush oasis valley ran through it, creating an ideal environment for civilizations to flourish.