Piaget honors cultural heritage & beauty of AlUla

Updated 04 March 2020
Arab News

In celebration of a new partnership, the Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) and the Swiss luxury watchmaker and jeweler Piaget joined forces in an exhibition of both old and new jewelry pieces, an exclusive sunset gathering, and an auction in AlUla, the first UNESCO World Heritage Site in Saudi Arabia and a cultural destination. 

As one of the first watch and jewelry brands present in the country, creating iconic pieces for families since the 1960s, Piaget has drawn inspiration from the Kingdom. In line with this, the Winter at Tantora festival marked the first exhibition of Piaget’s patrimony pieces in Saudi Arabia. 

Launched at the Winter at Tantora festival, the exhibition tied together heritage and modernity with new exclusive pieces. Intricately handcrafted with detailed lines and forms, the jewelry reflects the monumental, changing nature and ancient beauty of AlUla, bearing dramatic patterns that the wind and sand have carved into its mountainous rocks for centuries. 

Chabi Nouri, chief executive of Piaget, said: “Our commitment to heritage, tradition and transmission binds generations with a strong emotion. With this long-term partnership, Piaget will support the craftsmanship scholarship programs of AlUla, craftsmanship being a knowhow so dear to Piaget.”

The exclusive gathering held in this vast landscape, attended by Yves Piaget, chairman of Piaget, and CEO Nouri, took the form of a unique VIP experience with music in an open, starry landscape.

In addition, Piaget is hosting a special watch and jewelry auction, the proceeds of which will go to an academic scholarship to teach craftsmanship to local artisans of AlUla and expand the youth’s educational and professional opportunities in traditional techniques, furthering the impact of Piaget’s legacy in Saudi Arabia. 

“This partnership, which unites two forward-thinking institutions and legacies, is being created with a long-term vision, using culture and art to connect people and places in the celebration of a shared heritage, craftsmanship and centuries-old values,” Piaget said in a statement.

Running from Dec. 19, 2019, to March 7, Winter at Tantora brought 12 weekends of wonder to AlUla, inspired by its spectacular scenery. Home to archaeological treasures, natural beauty and monuments that span millennia, AlUla is set on the ancient incense route between Southern Arabia and Egypt. It became a hub of commercial and cultural exchange because a lush oasis valley ran through it, creating an ideal environment for civilizations to flourish.

King Saud University was declared the winner of the 2020 CFA Institute Research Challenge in Saudi Arabia, in a close competition hosted by CFA Society Saudi Arabia, part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies. The competing teams produced a report on the financial performance of Seera Group Holding, and then presented their investment case to a panel of judges consisting of well-known investment professionals. The teams were judged according to the soundness of their analysis and investment rationale.

King Saud University will compete against other universities in the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) regional final, which will take place in Jordan on April 1 and 2. The winning team of the regional competition will then compete globally on April 22 in New York against numerous top universities from Asia-Pacific and the Americas. Saudi universities that participated in this year’s challenge include: King Saud University, Prince Sultan University, and Dar Al-Hekma University. 

Ghanem Al-Ghanem, president of CFA Society Saudi Arabia, said: “We have been hosting the research challenge in Saudi Arabia for five years and every year we witness some great projects being developed by creative and motivated students from different universities in the country. We would like to extend our congratulations to King Saud University, as well as all other universities that participated in the challenge. CFA Society Saudi Arabia is proud to participate in grooming the next generation of investment professionals in Saudi Arabia, as the country continues to strengthen its stature as the preeminent financial hub in the region and beyond.” 

The CFA Institute Research Challenge is an annual, global competition in which students work in teams to research and analyze a publicly traded company and then write a research report on their assigned company with a buy, sell, or hold recommendation. The experience involves hands-on mentoring and intensive training in financial analysis. The competition showcases the students’ capacity to synthesize large quantities of data, conduct sharp analysis, and deliver persuasive and polished presentations through effective teamwork.

CFA Society Saudi Arabia represents the interests of 331 investment professionals in the Kingdom through advocacy, education, events, and professional development.

