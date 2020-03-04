You are here

Amnesty says Iran killed two dozen children in November crackdown

Updated 04 March 2020
AFP

PARIS: Human rights group Amnesty International on Wednesday accused the Iranian security forces of killing 23 children, mostly with live ammunition, during a November crackdown on anti-government protests.
Protests broke out across Iran from November 15 after the announcement of a surprise petrol price rise. The authorities responded with a crackdown that Amnesty has already said left 304 people dead, a figure vehemently disputed by Tehran.
Amnesty said in its new report it had evidence that at least 23 children were killed, with 22 of them killed by the security forces “unlawfully firing live ammunition at unarmed protesters and bystanders.”
The children killed included 22 boys, aged between 12 and 17, and a girl reportedly aged between eight and 12.
“There must be independent and impartial investigations into these killings, and those suspected of ordering and carrying them out must be prosecuted in fair trials,” said Philip Luther, Amnesty’s research and advocacy director for the Middle East and North Africa.
Twelve of the 23 deaths — recorded in 13 cities in six provinces across the country --- took place on 16 November, a further eight on 17 November, and three on 18 November, according to Amnesty.
“The fact that the vast majority of the children’s deaths took place over just two days is further evidence that Iranian security forces went on a killing spree to quash dissent at any cost,” said Luther.
Amnesty International said it had written to Iran’s Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli with the names of the 23 children recorded as killed but had received no response.
It said relatives of some of the children killed described being subjected to harassment and intimidation, including surveillance and interrogations by intelligence and security officials.
It said this corresponded with a broad pattern of families of those killed in protests being intimidated by the state to prevent them talking openly about the deaths.
“Families of children killed during the protests are facing a ruthless campaign of harassment to intimidate them from speaking out,” said Luther, denouncing a “state cover-up.”
Its report was based on evidence from videos and photographs, as well as death and burial certificates, accounts from eyewitnesses and victims’ relatives as well as information gathered from human rights activists and journalists.
In one child’s case, there were conflicting reports on the cause of death, with one source referring to fatal head injuries sustained by beatings by security forces and another referring to the firing of metal pellets at the victim’s face from a close distance, it said.

Middle East takes measures to control coronavirus outbreak

Updated 22 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

Middle East takes measures to control coronavirus outbreak

  • Four-week closure of all UAE public and private schools and higher education institutions starting Sunday
  • Six new cases of the coronavirus in the UAE
Updated 22 min 50 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Middle East countries are taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the region, with most infections originating from Iran which is a pilgrimage destination for Shiite Muslims.
Tuesday, March 3 (all times in GMT)
21:09 – The UAE’s Ministry of Education announced a four-week closure of all public and private schools and higher education institutions starting Sunday.
19:26 – Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health announced a temporary suspension of international patient care services.

18:53 – The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced six new cases of the coronavirus, in the UAE on Tuesday, bringing the number of those infected to 27.

A mask-clad man uses his mobile phone while standing at the entrance of the Crowne Plaza hotel in Yas Island Abu Dhabi, where two Italian cyclists participating in the UAE Tour tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus disease which prompted the cancellation of the cycling event, on February 28, 2020. (File/AFP)
Two Italian cyclists participating in the UAE Tour tested positive for coronavirus disease which prompted the cancellation of the cycling event. Above, Crowne Plaza hotel in Yas Island Abu Dhabi, where Tour participants were billeted . (AFP file photo)


The six patients include two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian. The cases were connected to the two previously announced cases associated with the cycling event, the UAE Tour.
Five of the total number of cases were previously reported to have fully recovered.


13:48 – Oman’s Ministry of Health announced six more coronavirus cases bringing the total number of those infected to 12.
A statement from the Ministry said, “The registration of six new cases of COVID-19 has been reported, and is related to travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Four of the infected are of Iranian nationality and two are citizens, all of whom are subject to quarantine. This takes the number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 12 cases.”
14:31 – The Kuwait Olympic Committee postponed Gulf Olympic Games, which were scheduled between April 3 and 14, to December due to the coronavirus outbreak.

 

