Amnesty says Iran killed two dozen children in November crackdown

Middle East takes measures to control coronavirus outbreak

DUBAI: Middle East countries are taking steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the region, with most infections originating from Iran which is a pilgrimage destination for Shiite Muslims.

Tuesday, March 3 (all times in GMT)

21:09 – The UAE’s Ministry of Education announced a four-week closure of all public and private schools and higher education institutions starting Sunday.

19:26 – Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health announced a temporary suspension of international patient care services.

Opinion This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)



18:53 – The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced six new cases of the coronavirus, in the UAE on Tuesday, bringing the number of those infected to 27.

Two Italian cyclists participating in the UAE Tour tested positive for coronavirus disease which prompted the cancellation of the cycling event. Above, Crowne Plaza hotel in Yas Island Abu Dhabi, where Tour participants were billeted . (AFP file photo)



The six patients include two Russians, two Italians, one German and one Colombian. The cases were connected to the two previously announced cases associated with the cycling event, the UAE Tour.

Five of the total number of cases were previously reported to have fully recovered.

ANNOUNCEMENT: UAE TOUR REMAINING STAGES CANCELLED pic.twitter.com/kHGbvXq2w4 — UAE Tour Official (@uae_tour) February 27, 2020



13:48 – Oman’s Ministry of Health announced six more coronavirus cases bringing the total number of those infected to 12.

A statement from the Ministry said, “The registration of six new cases of COVID-19 has been reported, and is related to travel to the Islamic Republic of Iran. Four of the infected are of Iranian nationality and two are citizens, all of whom are subject to quarantine. This takes the number of cases registered in the Sultanate to 12 cases.”

14:31 – The Kuwait Olympic Committee postponed Gulf Olympic Games, which were scheduled between April 3 and 14, to December due to the coronavirus outbreak.