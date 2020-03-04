You are here

  • Home
  • First official remarks of Kim Jon Un’s sister hint at elevated status

First official remarks of Kim Jon Un’s sister hint at elevated status

Kim Yo Jong, left, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, right, during the visit of South Korean President Moon Jae-in in Pyongyang in this Sept. 18, 2018 file photo. (Pyongyang Press Corps Pool via AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/c3svp

Updated 4 sec ago
AP

First official remarks of Kim Jon Un’s sister hint at elevated status

  • Kim Yo Jong is in charge of propaganda affairs for North Korea
  • Kim Yo Jong’s statement was issued in her capacity as a first vice-department director of the Workers Party’s Central Committee
Updated 4 sec ago
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: In her first known official statement, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leveled diatribes and insults against rival South Korea for protesting her country’s latest live-fire exercises.
Kim Yo Jong is in charge of propaganda affairs for North Korea and has frequently appeared at her brother’s major public events including summits with President Donald Trump and other regional leaders. But her statement carried by state media was the first of its kind and indicated a further elevation of her political status.
In the statement issued on Tuesday night, she criticized South Korea’s presidential Blue House for expressing strong concerns over the North’s firing drills and urging it to stop acts that don’t help reduce military animosities.
“As far as I know, the South side is also fond of joint military exercises and it is preoccupied with all the disgusting acts like purchasing ultra-modern military hardware,” Kim Yo Jong said. “They meant they need to get militarily prepared but we should be discouraged from military exercises. Such a gangster-like assertion can never be expected from those with normal way of thinking.”
Describing the Blue House as “a mere child” and “a burnt child dreading fire,” she questioned how its words and actions could be “so perfectly foolish in detail.”
Kim Yo Jong didn’t name liberal South Korean President Moon Jae-in, whom she has met several times. She only said: “The South side’s response is so regretful and disappointing but it is somewhat fortunate that it was not direct statement of the president.”
South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said Wednesday it has no specific comment on Kim Yo Jong’s statement. But spokesman Yoh Sang-key said the two Koreas should maintain mutual respect while working toward establishing a peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Earlier Tuesday, state media said leader Kim Jong Un supervised a live-fire rocket artillery exercise in an apparent reference to the two suspected short-range ballistic missile launches detected by South Korea’s military a day earlier. On Saturday, North Korea said Kim Jong Un also guided an artillery drill aimed at testing the combat readiness of military units.
The back-to-back firing exercises were an apparent show of force by Kim, who had earlier vowed to bolster his nuclear deterrent and warned of “shocking action” over now-stalled nuclear negotiations with Trump. The latest firing drills were his first weapons tests since late November.
Kim Yo Jong’s statement was issued in her capacity as a first vice-department director of the Workers Party’s Central Committee. She also serves as an alternate member of the North’s powerful Politburo and a member of the rubber-stamp parliament. South Korean officials and experts say she’s virtually the North’s top propaganda official.
Kim Yo Jong’s statement “suggests that her status and influence have been expanded to such an extent as to express her opinions externally and beyond playing a role of assisting Chairman Kim Jong Un on his public activities,” said analyst Cheong Seong-Chang at South Korea’s private Sejong Institute.
Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo Jong took a prominent role at Kim Jong Un’s series of summits with Trump, Moon and Chinese President Xi Jinping since North Korea entered talks on the fate of its advancing nuclear arsenal in 2018.
During one of the three summits with Moon in 2018, Kim Yo Jong handed her brother a pen when he signed the guestbook, and took his gloves after he shoveled dirt on a ceremonial tree and a bouquet of flowers that he’d been handed at the border. Her proximity to her brother during the summit sparked outside speculation that she may be the No. 2 in the North after her brother executed and purged potential rivals who could pose a threat to his family’s rule.
Earlier in 2018, she came to South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, becoming the first member of the North’s ruling family to visit the South since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. At the time, she met Moon and conveyed her brother’s invitation to meet in Pyongyang.

Topics: North Korea South Korea Kim Yo Jong Kim Jong Un

Related

World
Sister of North Korean leader to come to South for Olympics
Sport
Kim Jong Un’s sister begins unprecedented South Korea visit for Winter Olympics

Joe Biden surges on Super Tuesday of Democrats’ US presidential contest

Updated 40 min 8 sec ago
AP

Joe Biden surges on Super Tuesday of Democrats’ US presidential contest

  • ‘People are talking about a revolution. We started a movement’
  • A key to Joe Biden’s success: black voters
Updated 40 min 8 sec ago
AP

WASHINGTON: A resurgent Joe Biden swept to victory across the country on Tuesday, scoring primary wins in the upper Midwest and African American strongholds in the South, in a dramatic offensive against progressive rival Bernie Sanders, who was hoping to tap into delegate-rich Western states to maintain his lead in the Democratic presidential contest.
The two Democrats, lifelong politicians with starkly different visions for America’s future, were battling for delegates as 14 states and one US territory held a series of high-stakes elections that marked the most significant day of voting in the party’s 2020 nomination fight. California, the crown jewel of Super Tuesday, was not expected to report final results until early Wednesday, though Sanders appeared to have an advantage there.
The clash between Biden and Sanders, each leading coalitions of disparate demographics and political beliefs, peaked on a day that could determine whether the Democrats’ 2020 nomination fight will stretch all the way to the party’s July convention or be decided much sooner.
It was increasingly looking like a two-man race.
The former vice president and the three-term senator took aim at each other from dueling victory speeches separated by 4,000 kilometers Tuesday night.
“People are talking about a revolution. We started a movement,” Biden charged in Los Angeles, knocking one of Sanders’ signature lines.
And without citing his surging rival by name, Sanders swiped at Biden from a victory speech in Burlington, Vermont.
“You cannot beat Trump with the same-old, same-old kind of politics,” Sanders declared, ticking down a list of past policy differences with Biden on Social Security, trade and military force. “This will become a contrast in ideas.”
Mike Bloomberg’s sole victory was in the territory of American Samoa. The billionaire former New York mayor will reassess his campaign on Wednesday, according to a person close to his operation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe internal deliberations.
Elizabeth Warren had yet to post any early wins, and even in her home state of Massachusetts, she was locked in a three-way race with Biden and Sanders.
Sanders, a Vermont senator, opened the night as the undisputed Democratic front-runner. He claimed decisive victories in his home state of Vermont, Utah, and Colorado. Yet Biden scored wins in Warren’s native Oklahoma, and a swath of Southern states including Virginia, Alabama, North Carolina, Tennessee and Arkansas signaled he was cementing his status as the standard-bearer for the Democrats’ establishment wing. In a sign of his strength across the country, Biden also won Minnesota, a state Sanders had hoped to put in his column.
Biden racked up the victories despite being dramatically outspent by moderate rival Bloomberg, who poured more than $19 million into television advertising in Virginia. Biden, meanwhile, spent less than $200,000.
A key to Biden’s success: black voters. Biden, who served two terms as President Barack Obama’s vice president, won 60 percent of the black vote in Alabama, where African Americans made up more than half the Democratic electorate on Tuesday. Bloomberg earned 25 percent, and Sanders won about 10 percent of African American votes, according to AP VoteCast, a wide-ranging survey of the electorate.
The Democratic race has shifted dramatically over the past three days as Biden capitalized on his commanding South Carolina victory to persuade anxious establishment allies to rally behind his campaign. Former rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg abruptly ended their campaigns and endorsed Biden.
Biden’s win in South Carolina, his first in the 2020 election season, rescued his campaign from the brink after three consecutive weak finishes last month.
Sanders, meanwhile, was predicting victory in California, the day’s largest delegate prize. The state, like delegate-rich Texas, plays to his strengths, given its significant factions of liberal whites, large urban areas with younger voters and strong Latino populations.
In Biden and Sanders, Democrats have a stark choice in what kind of candidate they want to run against President Donald Trump in November.
Sanders is a 78-year-old democratic socialist who relies on an energized coalition of his party’s far-left flank that embraces his decades-long fight to transform the nation’s political and economic systems. Biden is a 77-year-old lifelong leader of his party’s Washington establishment who emphasizes a more pragmatic approach to core policy issues like health care and climate change.
Across the Super Tuesday states there were early questions about Sanders’ claims that he is growing his support from his 2016 bid.
Biden bested him in Oklahoma, though Sanders won the state against Hillary Clinton four years ago. And in Virginia, where Democratic turnout surpassed 2016 by more than 500,000 votes, Sanders’ vote share dropped significantly.
With votes still being counted across the country, The Associated Press has allocated 305 to Biden, 201 delegates to Sanders, 20 to Bloomberg, 17 to Warren and one for Rep. Tulsi Gabbard. The numbers are expected to shift dramatically throughout the night as new states, none bigger than California, report their numbers and as some candidates hover around the 15 percent vote threshold they must hit to earn delegates.
The ultimate nominee must ultimately claim 1,991 delegates, which is a majority of the 3,979 pledged delegates available this primary season.

Topics: US us elections 2020 Joe Biden

Related

World
Resurgent Biden earns Klobuchar, Buttigieg backing before Super Tuesday
World
Biden fights for momentum in Democrats’ shifting primary

Latest updates

First official remarks of Kim Jon Un’s sister hint at elevated status
Joe Biden surges on Super Tuesday of Democrats’ US presidential contest
Saudi police arrest two of four suspects in SR 1.95 million armed raid
Saudi Interpol provides training to help officials spot forged security documents
Saudi Arabia’s KAUST “Entrepreneurship for All” course helps prepare leaders and innovators of tomorrow

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.