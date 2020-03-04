You are here

  • Home
  • Coronavirus panic buying prompts toilet roll rationing in Australia

Coronavirus panic buying prompts toilet roll rationing in Australia

Shelves are empty of toilet rolls in a supermarket in Sydney after fears of the coronavirus sparked panic buying on March 4, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/v4n5g

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

Coronavirus panic buying prompts toilet roll rationing in Australia

  • Woolworths said the restriction of four packs of toilet paper per person would apply
  • Police had to be called to a Sydney supermarket at lunchtime Wednesday when a knife was drawn in a toilet paper aisle
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia’s biggest supermarket on Wednesday announced a limit on toilet paper purchases after the global spread of coronavirus sparked a spate of panic buying Down Under.
Woolworths said the restriction of four packs of toilet paper per person would apply “to ensure more customers have access to the products.”
Hand sanitizers will also be sold from behind the service counter and restricted to two per person.
“It will help shore up stock levels as suppliers ramp up local production and deliveries in response to higher-than-usual demand,” the company said in a statement.
Despite government assurances, there has been a run on some items at Australian supermarkets, with images on social media purportedly showing shelves stripped of goods and shoppers piling trolleys high with toilet paper.
Police had to be called to a Sydney supermarket at lunchtime Wednesday when a knife was drawn in a toilet paper aisle.
New South Wales Police confirmed officers went to the western Sydney supermarket but said there were no arrests and no injuries.
It is believed a knife was raised in the air by a startled hearing- and speech-impaired customer during a heated exchange over toilet rolls.
Retailers have also experienced shortages of masks and hand sanitizers sparked by fears over the deadly coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 90,000 people and killed more than 3,100.
The vast majority of cases have been in China, but South Korea, Italy and Iran have also emerged as hotspots.
Australia has reported 43 confirmed cases of the virus, including one death.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had spoken to the country’s two major supermarket chains — Woolworths and its rival Coles — about their response to panic buying.
“I can understand why people may be concerned, and go to supermarkets, and do those sorts of things. But the advice is that’s not necessary,” he told 2GB Radio on Wednesday.

Topics: Health China Coronavirus coronavirus Australia

Related

Live
Middle-East
Middle East takes measures to control coronavirus outbreak
Middle-East
Middle East coronavirus alert continues with major events canceled, global cases rise

First official remarks of Kim Jon Un’s sister hint at elevated status

Updated 04 March 2020
AP

First official remarks of Kim Jon Un’s sister hint at elevated status

  • Kim Yo Jong is in charge of propaganda affairs for North Korea
  • Kim Yo Jong’s statement was issued in her capacity as a first vice-department director of the Workers Party’s Central Committee
Updated 04 March 2020
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: In her first known official statement, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un leveled diatribes and insults against rival South Korea for protesting her country’s latest live-fire exercises.
Kim Yo Jong is in charge of propaganda affairs for North Korea and has frequently appeared at her brother’s major public events including summits with President Donald Trump and other regional leaders. But her statement carried by state media was the first of its kind and indicated a further elevation of her political status.
In the statement issued on Tuesday night, she criticized South Korea’s presidential Blue House for expressing strong concerns over the North’s firing drills and urging it to stop acts that don’t help reduce military animosities.
“As far as I know, the South side is also fond of joint military exercises and it is preoccupied with all the disgusting acts like purchasing ultra-modern military hardware,” Kim Yo Jong said. “They meant they need to get militarily prepared but we should be discouraged from military exercises. Such a gangster-like assertion can never be expected from those with normal way of thinking.”
Describing the Blue House as “a mere child” and “a burnt child dreading fire,” she questioned how its words and actions could be “so perfectly foolish in detail.”
Kim Yo Jong didn’t name liberal South Korean President Moon Jae-in, whom she has met several times. She only said: “The South side’s response is so regretful and disappointing but it is somewhat fortunate that it was not direct statement of the president.”
South Korea’s Unification Ministry, which handles inter-Korean affairs, said Wednesday it has no specific comment on Kim Yo Jong’s statement. But spokesman Yoh Sang-key said the two Koreas should maintain mutual respect while working toward establishing a peace on the Korean Peninsula.
Earlier Tuesday, state media said leader Kim Jong Un supervised a live-fire rocket artillery exercise in an apparent reference to the two suspected short-range ballistic missile launches detected by South Korea’s military a day earlier. On Saturday, North Korea said Kim Jong Un also guided an artillery drill aimed at testing the combat readiness of military units.
The back-to-back firing exercises were an apparent show of force by Kim, who had earlier vowed to bolster his nuclear deterrent and warned of “shocking action” over now-stalled nuclear negotiations with Trump. The latest firing drills were his first weapons tests since late November.
Kim Yo Jong’s statement was issued in her capacity as a first vice-department director of the Workers Party’s Central Committee. She also serves as an alternate member of the North’s powerful Politburo and a member of the rubber-stamp parliament. South Korean officials and experts say she’s virtually the North’s top propaganda official.
Kim Yo Jong’s statement “suggests that her status and influence have been expanded to such an extent as to express her opinions externally and beyond playing a role of assisting Chairman Kim Jong Un on his public activities,” said analyst Cheong Seong-Chang at South Korea’s private Sejong Institute.
Believed to be in her early 30s, Kim Yo Jong took a prominent role at Kim Jong Un’s series of summits with Trump, Moon and Chinese President Xi Jinping since North Korea entered talks on the fate of its advancing nuclear arsenal in 2018.
During one of the three summits with Moon in 2018, Kim Yo Jong handed her brother a pen when he signed the guestbook, and took his gloves after he shoveled dirt on a ceremonial tree and a bouquet of flowers that he’d been handed at the border. Her proximity to her brother during the summit sparked outside speculation that she may be the No. 2 in the North after her brother executed and purged potential rivals who could pose a threat to his family’s rule.
Earlier in 2018, she came to South Korea to attend the opening ceremony of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, becoming the first member of the North’s ruling family to visit the South since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War. At the time, she met Moon and conveyed her brother’s invitation to meet in Pyongyang.

Topics: North Korea South Korea Kim Yo Jong Kim Jong Un

Related

World
Sister of North Korean leader to come to South for Olympics
Sport
Kim Jong Un’s sister begins unprecedented South Korea visit for Winter Olympics

Latest updates

Coronavirus panic buying prompts toilet roll rationing in Australia
Middle East takes measures to control coronavirus outbreak
Turkey does not meet terms of pact in Syria’s Idlib: Russian media
First official remarks of Kim Jon Un’s sister hint at elevated status
Joe Biden surges on Super Tuesday of Democrats’ US presidential contest

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.