You are here

  • Home
  • Facebook gives WHO free ads in battle with coronavirus misinformation

Facebook gives WHO free ads in battle with coronavirus misinformation

In February, the company said it would ban advertisements for products offering any cures or prevention around the coronavirus outbreak. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5qxtg

Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Facebook gives WHO free ads in battle with coronavirus misinformation

  • Facebook will be working with global health experts and give support and “millions more in ad credits” to other organizations
  • Users who search for posts on the virus on Facebook would now see a pop-up that directs them to the WHO or local health authority for the latest information
Updated 11 sec ago
Reuters

Facebook Inc. will provide free advertisements to the World Health Organization (WHO) as it seeks to ensure users are not misinformed about the virus, its risks and how to react to it, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said on Tuesday.

“We’re giving the WHO as many free ads as they need for their coronavirus response along with other in-kind support,” Zuckerberg said in the Facebook post.

Users who search for posts on the virus on Facebook would now see a pop-up that directs them to the WHO or local health authority for the latest information, Zuckerberg said.

He also pledged again that the company would remove false claims and conspiracy theories flagged by leading global health organizations to help combat misinformation about the coronavirus.

Facebook will be working with global health experts and give support and “millions more in ad credits” to other organizations.

In February, the company said it would ban advertisements for products offering any cures or prevention around the coronavirus outbreak, and those that create a sense of urgency around the situation.

The disease, believed to have originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has spread around the world, infecting nearly 93,000 people globally as of March 3.

Other social media platforms have been taking steps to improve their coverage of the virus. Searches on Pinterest for “coronavirus” take users to a curated web page while WHO launched an account on video app TikTok late last week.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
UAE closes schools and colleges to combat the spread of coronavirus

Australian Associated Press closing after 85 years

Updated 03 March 2020
AP

Australian Associated Press closing after 85 years

  • AAP is renowned for its fair and impartial reporting as well as its extraordinary reach across rural and urban Australia
  • AAP was started in 1935 by newspaper publisher Keith Murdoch, father of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch
Updated 03 March 2020
AP

CANBERRA, Australia: National news agency Australian Associated Press said Tuesday it was closing after 85 years, blaming a decline in subscribers and free distribution of news content on digital platforms.
“The saddest day: AAP closes after 85 years of excellence in journalism. The AAP family will be sorely missed,” AAP Editor-in-Chief Tony Gillies said in a tweet.
AAP’s more than 170 journalists will cease operations by June 26. Its Pagemasters editorial production service will also close at the end of August, the company said.
“The unprecedented impact of the digital platforms that take other people’s content and distribute it for free has led to too many companies choosing to no longer use AAP’s professional service,” the company said in a statement. “We have reached the point where it is no longer viable to continue.”
Sydney-based AAP is renowned for its fair and impartial reporting as well as its extraordinary reach across rural and urban Australia.
The Australian Parliament applauded AAP for its contributions an hour after its demise was made public.
“When you have such an important institution such as AAP coming to an end, ... that is a matter of real concern,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Parliament.
Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said, “Today is a tragedy for our democracy.”
“You will leave a massive void in terms of information coverage,” he added.
AAP Chairman Campbell Reid said the organization had been for generations “journalism’s first responder.”
“It is a great loss that professional and researched information provided by AAP is being substituted with the un-researched and often inaccurate information that masquerades as real news on the digital platforms,” Reid said.
AAP’s domestic nationwide news coverage with bureaus in every state and territory is complemented by alliances with major international news agencies including The Associated Press.
The AP licenses its news text and photo services to AAP for redistribution into the Australian media market and its customers. AP is also contracted to use AAP text and photos.
AAP was started in 1935 by newspaper publisher Keith Murdoch, father of News Corp. founder Rupert Murdoch.
AAP is owned by Australian news organizations News Corp. Australia, Nine Entertainment Co., Seven West Media and Australian Community Media.
The first inkling that most AAP staff had that their jobs were in danger came on Monday with a Nine newspapers’ report that noted the weakest advertising market since the global financial crisis in 2008.
AAP made a modest A$929,000 ($608,000) profit last year on A$65,674,000 revenue.
AAP management broke the news of the closure to staff on Tuesday afternoon.
“We are obviously devastated by the news,” AAP Canberra Bureau Chief Paul Osborne said.
“But we are proud of AAP’s achievements over 85 years and know that everyone who worked on the wire gave it their all, in the name of fair, balanced and accurate reporting,” the 20-year AAP veteran said.
AAP Melbourne reporter Benita Kolovos described as “heartwarming” the sight of #saveAAP trending on Twitter on Tuesday afternoon.
“I work with the best women and men and hope I will continue to be able to,” Kolovos tweeted. “Impartial journalism is vital to our democracy. Without it, the public will be worse off.”
Her Melbourne colleague Karen Sweeney noted that AAP’s top 10 sports stories on Monday were published 1,595 times and top 10 news stories were published 2,514 times.
“That’s 4109 blank spaces on websites and newspapers, dead air on radio that would need to be filled without us,” Sweeney tweeted.
AAP Brisbane reporter Christine Flatley described her workplace since 2006 as “hands down the best news organization I have worked for.”
Australian media organizations are under mounting financial pressure with global digital giants Google and Facebook taking a growing chunk of advertising revenue.
Media Entertainment and Arts Alliance, the journalists’ union, described the decision to shut down AAP as a “gross abandonment of responsibility by its shareholders — Australia’s major media outlets.”
“Bean-counters at the top of media organizations might think they can soldier on without AAP, but the reality is it will leave a huge hole in news coverage,” the union’s federal president, Marcus Strom, said in a statement.
“Filling those holes will fall to already overburdened newsroom journalists. Or coverage will simply cease to occur,” he said.

Topics: Australian Associated Press Australia

Related

Media
Australian papers censor front pages in press freedom campaign
Media
Australian police raid public broadcaster amid media crackdown

Latest updates

Facebook gives WHO free ads in battle with coronavirus misinformation
Priyanka Chopra lauds power of social media in UAE talk
Two Turkish soldiers killed in Syria by regime: ministry
Azzedine Alaïa Association granted foundation status in Paris
Taliban attacks kill 20 army, police, hours after Trump call: officials

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.